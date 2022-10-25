Read full article on original website
Related
Yeezy Prices Skyrocket After Adidas Ends Partnership With Kanye West, Brand Will Continue Selling Design Without Name
Sneakerheads, be advised! Yeezy sneakers have skyrocketed in price, soaring upwards of 50% just hours after Adidas ended their partnership with Kanye West over his anti-Semitic tirade on the Jewish community, RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. According to WANTD, a site that tracks data from secondary market resale...
Clothes Resale Giant The RealReal Bans Kanye West's Yeezys
Several hours after Adidas announced it was ending its multibillion-dollar Yeezy partnership with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, The RealReal, one of the largest clothing resale markets in the world, said that it would ban sellers from listing Yeezys. In recent days, brands across the spectrum have been cutting...
hiphop-n-more.com
Adidas Terminates Partnership With Kanye; Company Says It Will Cost Them $246 Million
Adidas has announced that they are terminating their partnership with Kanye West over his anti-semitic comments. The decision, which puts an end to a lucrative partnership that gave rise to the well-known Yeezy shoe line, was made after weeks of pressure from human rights activists on the German sportswear brand and after other companies broke their relations with the rapper. Gap Inc., MRC, a film and television company who recently scrapped a completed documentary, his talent agency CAA and French fashion label Balenciaga are a few businesses that have cut ties with Ye recently.
Yeezy shoe collectors are 'panic selling' following Kanye West's antisemitic rants
Kanye West's antisemitism has cost him a lucrative business relationship with Adidas — and it has hurt prices of the controversial musician's once-coveted Yeezy sneakers and apparel on the secondary market.
TMZ.com
Kanye West Yeezy Resale Market Could See Massive Profits If Adidas Cuts Ties
Kanye West's Yeezy shoes have always been just as popular on the resale market as they've been in stores -- but there's a clear shift happening, with many resellers hesitant to make any moves until Adidas announces its position on Ye. We spoke with several experts involved in the resale...
Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'
Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
Does Kanye West Own Yeezy After Adidas Termination?
Now that Adidas has cut ties with Kanye “Ye” West and his Yeezy brand, the future of the brand is in flux. While the details of Ye’s contract with Adidas are unknown to the public, both parties appear to own certain elements within the deal, which began in 2013. In June 2016, Adidas and West announced they had extended their partnership, calling it a “Yeezy-branded entity creating footwear, apparel and accessories for all genders across street and sport.” In its statement confirming the end of the Adidas Yeezy partnership, Adidas said that it is the sole owner of all design rights to...
Kanye West shows up at Skechers Los Angeles headquarters, gets turned away by security
A day after Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, was dropped by Adidas, he seemed to have tried his luck at another shoe brand. The Yeezy designer showed up uninvited to Skechers’ corporate offices in Manhattan Beach and was turned away, the shoe company confirmed. “Considering Ye...
Now Gap Has Cut Ties With Kanye West
Gap is the latest brand to cut ties with Ye after several weeks of antisemitic rants and hateful rhetoric that got him banned from Twitter and Instagram. Gap previously ended its YeezyGap partnership in September, but was still selling and promoting the line up until this week. With Tuesday’s announcement, Gap joins Adidas, Balenciaga, and talent agency CAA as a few of the brands that have publicly disavowed West and terminated working relationships with him. “We are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product from our stores and we have shut down YeezyGap.com,” the brand said in a statement. “Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values.”
‘More severe than anticipated’: Adidas’s split with Kanye West brings hiring freeze
Following its announcement of cutting ties with Kanye West over the rapper’s recent string of antisemitic and offensive remarks, Adidas implemented a hiring freeze to deal with the financial impact of ending the Yeezy brand. When asked whether the sportswear company would be firing workers, Adidas spokesman Rich Efrus...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 “25 Years In China” Drops Soon
This Air Jordan 12 contains a familiar motif. Over the past couple of weeks, Nike has been showing off some sneakers from their upcoming “25 Years In China” collection. This is meant to be a capsule that celebrates how the brand has been operating in the country for about two and a half decades now. One of the shoes that will be part of the collection is this Air Jordan 12, which can be found down below.
hotnewhiphop.com
Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2 “Black” Coming Soon: Photos
A new Social Status x Nike collab is on the way. Penny Hardaway had an incredible sneaker legacy with Nike. From his own signature shoe to the popularization of Foamposites, Hardaway is someone that sneakerheads have always revered. That is especially true of the Nike Air Penny 2, which is a shoe that is making a comeback right now. It has even secured a collaboration with Social Status, and the release is right around the corner.
Kanye West sued for $145,813 in alleged rental contract breach
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Kanye West has been sued for breach of contract in Florida for allegedly failing to pay for a rental space he wanted to use as a recording studio. The suit said West agreed to rent the space for 25 days at $5,000 per day and then failed to pay the total of $145,813 owed.
hotnewhiphop.com
TJ Maxx Cuts Ties With Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand
TJ Maxx will be boycotting the Yeezy brand. TJ Maxx is joining the long list of businesses to cut ties with Kanye West over his recent behavior, announcing in a statement on Wednesday that they will be pulling Yeezy merchandise from their stores. “At TJX we do not tolerate discrimination,...
TMZ.com
Kanye West Loses Billionaire Status After Adidas Terminates Deal
Kanye West is no longer a member of the ten-digit club -- he's lost a fortune as a result of Adidas pulling the plug ... not to mention the other partnerships that have dissolved. Forbes made it official Tuesday ... saying Ye had lost his billionaire status in the wake...
sneakernews.com
adidas Demands Sneaker Boutiques, Big Box Retailers To Pull All Yeezy Product
By now, it’s become global news that adidas terminated its contract with the being formerly known as “Kanye West” after a thorough investigation of the creative’s behavior and remarks. As part of its break-up, the Three Stripes has halted production of all Yeezy product, and has told sneaker boutiques, big box retailers and other stockists of the brand to pull all Yeezy items.
TechCrunch
Kanye agrees to buy Parler, Elon Musk reportedly plans mass layoffs at Twitter, and Netflix gets into cloud gaming
This week marked the in-person return of TechCrunch Disrupt, with our team taking the show back into the real world after two years fully virtual. It was one helluva show, with appearances from people like tennis legend (turned investor) Serena Williams, comedian (also turned investor!) Kevin Hart, Lyft co-founder John Zimmer, and Figma CEO Dylan Field. Congrats to Minerva Lithium for winning the Startup Battlefield competition!
thesource.com
Foot Locker Instructs Stores To Remove All Yeezys From Sales Floor
As the latest retailer to cut ties with troubled music and fashion mogul Kanye West, Foot Locker has yanked all Yeezys from their shelves yesterday(October 25) just hours after Adidas announced severing ties with West for his anti-Semitic statements. “Foot Locker, Inc. does not tolerate any form of antisemitism, or...
Demand for Adidas Yeezy Shoes Spikes on the Resale Market
The sneaker resale market is a happening place right now when it comes to Adidas Yeezy products. Yesterday brought the news that the German athletic giant was terminating its partnership with Yeezy founder Kanye West, who now goes by the name “Ye,” after the multihyphenate made repeated antisemitic comments. Adidas announced it would “end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies” and “stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.“ In the wake of the move, many speculated that demand for existing Adidas Yeezy products could skyrocket, despite West’s tarnished reputation in the fashion world....
Comments / 6