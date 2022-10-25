The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. For the last year, I’ve been having random parts of DaeMoney’s Slae Season 2 play in my head, like the shimmering beat of “World Touring…Still Pouring,” which sounds like a string orchestra playing a set of warm-up exercises on loop. On that tape, the Detroit rapper straddles the line between a few different sounds, refusing to fully commit to any singular aesthetic. Songs like “Lil Hoe” and “No Fun” gesture toward the kind of moody and atmospheric Michigan-style beats that’ve picked up steam—peep DaeMoney’s own work with producers Trees and LulRose this year—with more traditional piano-led production and soulful flips making up the rest.

