The FADER
Wizkid shares new song “Money & Love,” confirms new album details
Wizkid has shared details of new album More Love, Less Ego, due out on November 3 via Starboy/Sony Music International/RCA Records. The album will feature new song "Money & Love," which can be heard below alongside a video. More Love, Less Ego will also feature "Bad To Me," released earlier...
The FADER
Song You Need: DaeMoney’s back in his bag on “Slaeski”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. For the last year, I’ve been having random parts of DaeMoney’s Slae Season 2 play in my head, like the shimmering beat of “World Touring…Still Pouring,” which sounds like a string orchestra playing a set of warm-up exercises on loop. On that tape, the Detroit rapper straddles the line between a few different sounds, refusing to fully commit to any singular aesthetic. Songs like “Lil Hoe” and “No Fun” gesture toward the kind of moody and atmospheric Michigan-style beats that’ve picked up steam—peep DaeMoney’s own work with producers Trees and LulRose this year—with more traditional piano-led production and soulful flips making up the rest.
The FADER
Listen to Rihanna’s new song “Lift Me Up”
Rihanna has returned with “Lift Me Up,” the lead single from the soundtrack to Marvel’s upcoming film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It is the pop star’s first solo single since releasing her eighth studio album Anti in 2016. The song was co-written by Rihanna, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, and Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler and pays tribute Chadwick Boseman, the original Black Panther star who passed away in 2020.
The FADER
Song You Need: DaBoii’s “Built” is sneakily catchy
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. When asked about the SOB x RBE split earlier this year, DaBoii spoke about it with clarity that only comes with time: “A lot of motherfuckers don’t understand how good it is to bump your head sometimes,” the Vallejo rapper said. “It makes you look at yourself in the mirror, makes you realize shit about yourself.” DaBoii’s chosen to bet on himself, and with that has come a new phase of his career as a solo artist.
The FADER
Lil Gnar shares new track “Triple S,” produced by Chief Keef
Back in August, two months after becoming the fist signee to Chief Keef’s new label, 43B, Lil Gnar released a collaboration with the Chicago legend aptly titled “Almighty Gnar.” At midnight on October 28, another two months later, the 26-year-old Atlanta rapper shared another single with help from his mentor. On “Triple S,” Gnar handles the vocals while Keef takes care of production duties, supplying a throwback drill beat for his young pupil. (At 27, Keef is only six months older than Gnar, veteran though he is.)
The FADER
Westside Gunn, Smino, Show Me The Body, and 7 more projects you should stream right now
Trying to keep up with this week’s best and most exciting new music? Every Friday, we collect the best new albums available on streaming services onto one page. This week, check out Westside Gunn's Ten, Smino's Love 4 Rent, Show Me The Body's Trouble The Water, Fred again..'s Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022), and lots more.
The FADER
Show Me the Body move with “millitancy and love”
Show Me The Body would be easy to write off as a novelty act — a hardcore punk band prominently featuring the banjo — if they weren’t so good at what they do, or so passionate about it. Though they met at a Manhattan prep school, Julian Cashwan Pratt and Harlan Steed’s prodigious talent, magnetic intensity, and masterful command of the mosh pit have won over headbangers across the western world.
The FADER
Westside Gunn drops surprise album Ten
Westside Gunn has shared Ten, the surprise final installment of his long-running Hitler Wears Hermes mixtape series. (The series’ name has been dropped from the new album’s title, perhaps due to a recent controversy involving another high-profile rapper.) “It’s only right that we end here,” Gunn reflects in a press release. “All special things get a memorial release.
The FADER
Harry Styles is a merman in new “Music For a Sushi Restaurant” video
Harry Styles has shared the visual treatment for “Music For a Sushi Restaurant,” the opening track from his third solo studio LP, Harry’s House, released in May. The track is already RIAA-certified Gold and still sits in the pop radio top 10 alongside two other Harry’s House cuts — “As It Was” and “Late Night Talking” — making Styles the first male artist with three concurrent top-10 pop radio singles.
The FADER
Frank Ocean launches Homer Radio on Apple Music
Frank Ocean is returning to Apple Music with a new radio show. Homer Radio is described as providing “one hour window into what plays around our office after hours.”. The first episode launched today, October 28, and featured an appearance by the Ivorian producer Crystallmess. Tracks played by Ocean ranged from Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" to Kodak Black's "Walk" via Autechre, Glorilla, and Underworld's "Born Slippy."
The FADER
Bilingual rapper French The Kid looks for balance on “White Wine”
As a young boy French The Kid moved around a lot, calling east London, Australia, and Tolouse, France home at various stages. While in Tolouse he made friends with immigrant kids from Algeria and Morrocco who turned him onto the local rap scene, including PNL. The nomadic lifestyle bleeds into his raps, a mix of tough and cheeky bars that can easily flip into French. He’s a U.K. rapper who likes to keep listeners on their toes, equal parts cockney geezer and smooth-talker whose wordplay-heavy verses have resulted in a memorable Daily Duppy freestyle and debut mixtape Never Been Ordinary already this year.
The FADER
Cakes da Killa is making music for himself again
Cakes da Killa’s new album was almost ready three years ago. A mellower take on hip-house, an album less invested in the naked thud of the club than the inner monologue of the artist on the dancefloor, it was, the New Jersey-born rapper says now, the end of him “giving a fuck” about how he was supposed to sound or act.
The FADER
BROCKHAMPTON announce title and release date of final album
BROCKHAMPTON have revealed new details about their final album: it’s called The Family, and the project will be released on November 17. The news arrives with two new teasers for the album, shared on the group’s Instagram page. Watch below. BROCKHAMPTON revealed their breakup just prior to playing...
The FADER
Watch Taylor Swift join Bon Iver on stage in London
Taylor Swift joined Bon Iver and The National's Aaron Dessner on stage in London on Wednesday night. Swift, who released new album Midnights last week, made a surprise appearance at Bon Iver's Wembley Arena show to perform "Exile," from her 2020 album folklore. Check out footage above. Dessner produced large...
