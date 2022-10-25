ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baby Has the Sweetest Routine With Her Stuffies When She Wakes Up From a Nap

By Nicole Pomarico
 3 days ago

What a loving little one.

For the most part, baby monitors are for just that: Monitoring your baby to make sure they're safe while they're in their crib at night and during naps. But even though most of the time, parents use them to see if their kiddo is sleeping or not, it's also a great way to get a peek at what your little one is doing when you're not around. So many sweet moments have been captured that way!

One adorable moment like this in particular has been shared to TikTok, and it makes sense that so many people are watching and sharing it. A Mom shared what her baby does when she wakes up from her nap , and it might be the cutest thing we've seen in a long time.

When she wakes up, she's surrounded by her stuffies, and the first thing she does is give them all kisses. And as if that's not adorable enough, she then pretended to feed them all milk from her cup. What a sweet baby, making sure everyone in the crib is loved and cared for. It says a lot about what she's learned from how her parents treat her.

So many people took to the comments to share how much they loved this video, including one person who pointed out how "developmentally impressive" this was for her to do at such a young age.

"This is the purest and most beautiful thing I’ve seen today," said the most popular comment on the video.

This little girl is so caring already, and that means her mama is doing a great job.

