ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Derrick Rose Explains How Important Basketball Is For Him: "I Just Have A Pure Love For This Sport, And I Have A Relationship With This Ball, Like That's My First Girlfriend."

By Orlando Silva
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z67mr_0im7isA500

Derrick Rose has an emotional explanation of how much he loves the game of basketball.

Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

Derrick Rose has become one of the most beloved players in NBA history due to his hard work and passion for the game. The New York Knicks point guard hasn't had the easiest career of all, as he could have been a lot greater than he is right now, but Rose doesn't pay much attention to that.

He loves to play basketball and was always willing to do whatever it took to become better and fulfill his dream of playing in the NBA. Ever since he was young, he knew what he wanted to do in life and never stopped until he achieved it.

Rose wants to spread wisdom with his words and let young players know what they need to do to make it to the big leagues and be successful as basketball players. It might not work, for everybody, but Rose believes every young player should do what he did to be at the best level.

Derrick Rose Explains How Important Basketball Is For Him

During a recent appearance on the Math Hoffa show, Rose opened up on how big basketball was for him always and what he used to do that made him the great player he ended up becoming.

I just have a pure love for this sport, and I have a relationship with this ball, like that's my first girlfriend. That's what I'm telling my son, that gotta be your first girlfriend. Because that's the difference between the 400 players that's in the league and the people that's not in the league. We have a different relationship with the ball that's different than everybody else in the world. And it's because we have that ball in our hip from this high, everywhere you go.

This approach helped D-Rose become a No. 1 overall pick in 2008 and the youngest MVP award winner in NBA history three years later. He was meant to do incredible things in the league, but injuries were ruthless with him, disrupting his development and giving us one of the biggest 'what-ifs' in NBA history. Rose hasn't lost any love for the game, and he's trying to share that joy with the new generation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NBA World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight

No NBA team has been more disappointing to start the 2022-23 season than the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers, who entered the season with championship aspirations, have started the season 1-4. It's still early, of course, but following last season's playoff disappointment, fans have had it with head coach Doc Rivers.
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
thesource.com

Cam’ron Shoots His Shot At Nia Long, Shares DM He Sent

Many were shocked to hear about Nia Long’s fianceé, Ime Udoka, cheating on her with a female member of the Celtics organization. Many even asked the question “how could you cheat on Nia Long.”. Despite sources close to the family saying that Nia is expected to stay...
Reality Tea

Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends”

She’s at it again, folks. Larsa Pippen is sparking romance rumors with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan. Earlier this month, the two were seen at a restaurant on what looked like a double date. The internet started speculating that the two might be an item, but “inside sources” claimed they were just friends. If that’s […] The post Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Yardbarker

Tyronn Lue Reveals The Time He Stole Over $3,000 From LeBron James And The Cavs After Game 5 Of The 2016 NBA Finals: "I Took $200 From Everybody, And Hid It In The Ceiling To Get Back After We Won."

In the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers were faced with overwhelming odds. After going down 3-1 against the 73-9 Warriors, there was a lot of doubt that LeBron and his team would be able to win the series. But after edging out for a close win in Game 5,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Golf Digest

Kyrie Irving is now literally begging Ben Simmons, a professional basketball player, to shoot the basketball

Given the year and change Ben Simmons has had, it's almost impossible for him to keep finding new lows. Nevertheless, he persists. On Monday night, Simmons was getting clowned on for fouling out in Memphis, specifically the way he fouled out. Ja Morant, a former top-two draft pick who is actually panning out, brilliantly baited Ben into a sixth foul with some grandmaster-level chess sh-t. As embarrassing as it was, at least we were writing about Simmons actually playing basketball for once. Progress.
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy