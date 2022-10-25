ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Scientists Reveal One Mule Deer Has Migrated Further Than Any Other on Record

By Caitlin Berard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xG8qo_0im7g9Sv00

When you think of migration, masses of birds flying south for the winter are likely what comes to mind. Totally fair. The majority of migratory animals are, in fact, birds! However, they’re far from the only creatures to seek out warmer climates when the weather turns cold. Bats, seals, whales, reindeer, butterflies, and bison also seek refuge from the brutal winter months by migrating to warmer locations.

One rather surprising migratory species is the mule deer. Unlike their relatives, the whitetail deer, who are homebodies and prefer to hunker down for the winter, mule deer will travel upwards of 100 miles in search of warmer weather.

Scientists have tracked the migration of mule deer for years, attempting to understand more about their seasonal movements using collars equipped with GPS technology. Back in 2016, they collared a muley doe, dubbed Deer 255, and what they found shocked even the most knowledgable deer experts.

Like all mule deer, Deer 255 migrated in summer and winter, seeking higher, cooler elevations in summer and lower, warmer regions in winter. Unlike the other collared deer, however, Deer 255 traveled exceptionally far with the change of the seasons.

“What makes this deer really special is that her bi-annual migrations from, the start to end point, is over 242 miles,” Gregory Nickerson, a Wyoming Migration Initiative rep, told Field & Stream. “Of all the deer we’ve collared, she’s the one that’s had the longest yearly migration.”

“When we started tracking her in 2016, she went up 160 miles from Red Desert to the Hoback Basin, which a large herd does,” Nickerson continued. “That in and of itself is a long migration. But then she continued on further for almost 100 more miles up into Idaho.”

Researchers Fascinated by Mule Deer’s Extreme Migration Route

Scientists remain baffled by the mule deer’s extreme migration route. By studying her movements and that of deer like her, they hope to learn more about why certain mule deer travel farther than others.

They know that most deer migrate the route learned from their mothers, and Deer 255’s mother must have been uncommonly sharp. Rather than harming the doe, her ultra-long migration route appears to be beneficial to her health and that of her fawns.

“It’s really hard to say why she does it,” Nickerson explained. “Mule deer migration is driven by memory. This migration must’ve been a successful strategy in the past, and so she’s continuing it.”

“There are good habitats that she could’ve stopped at earlier,” he continued. “But by making the super long spring migration, she’s extending the amount of time she can gorge on freshly sprouted plants. She’s a very big deer compared to the average.”

Now that they have the unusual yet successful example of Deer 255, researchers hope to find more deer with unique migratory strategies.

“She’s a unique individual,” Nickerson said. “Migration for mule deer really drives their summer weight gain, reproductive success, and overall abundance. She’s showing us the costs and benefits of this ultra-long migration strategy.”

“As research continues, I’d love to find a deer that travels even further than Deer 255,” he added. “More research will yield even more fascinating examples of deer migration.”

Comments / 2

Related
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Frank Fritz’s Friend Reportedly Files for Conservatorship in Wake of Stroke

An emergency appointment of temporary guardian and conservator was filed for American Pickers star Frank Fritz by his “longtime friend.” Based on Iowa court papers, it was expected that Frank would be transferred to a nursing facility on August 19th. This was after staying in the hospital for about a month following his stroke, according to The U.S. Sun.
IOWA STATE
Outsider.com

Buffalo Gores, Kills Hunter Moments After Being Shot

In a savage moment caught on video, a buffalo brutally avenges itself as it charges and gores the hunter who shot it. The violence caught on tape and shared by The Sun has left the internet shocked. It shows the injured animal charging at the hunter who just shot it.
Ingram Atkinson

Religious leaders believe that the recent drying of the Euphrates River is a sign of end of days

Is it just speculation, or are the end times near?. As the Euphrates has began drying up, very interesting and peculiar objects have been found by archaeologists. Things like a 3400 year old city, gold, ancient castle and eerie caves. Some have even gone on to say that these caves were prisons, however it's just speculation. Religious leaders have pointed to passages from the book of Revelation as confirmation that the end times are near, however this is also, once again, nonevidence based speculation.
ScienceAlert

Watch A Great White Become an Orca's Lunch in World-First Footage

Great white sharks have been strangely absent off the coast of South Africa in recent years, with suspicions for their decline in numbers falling onto that other most notorious oceanic predator, the orca. Now there's footage of an actual hunt in action. Two new observations, one from a helicopter and...
ohmymag.co.uk

A massive asteroid will hit Earth in November, according to 'time traveller'

Will the next few years be bleak for the Earth and humanity? As Russia threatens to use 'all necessary means' to support its military, fears of a nuclear apocalypse are reigniting. But on social media, one user has predicted a different kind of end of the world. A visitor from...
France 24

First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA

The new research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, used DNA sequencing to look at the social life of a Neanderthal community, finding that women were more likely to stray from the cave than men. Previous archaeological excavations have shown that Neanderthals were more sophisticated than once thought, burying...
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Fans Slam Concert as ‘Worst’ Experience After Nightmare Traffic Situation

When attending the concert of one of the biggest country music stars of all time it makes sense to expect some big crowds and a few parking issues. However, some fans who attended a recent Garth Brooks concert are claiming that the situations they faced along these lines were beyond the “normal” issues. Some fans are even going as far as calling the concert the “worst” after facing nightmare traffic situations.
MISSOURI STATE
Ingram Atkinson

Scientists may have discovered an 'immortal' creature

Imagine a creature that can live forever almost indefinitely. Turritopsis dohrnii is a jellyfish that can change shape and size. It lives in the waters around Japan, China and Korea, and its ability to transform into different shapes has made it popular among aquarium owners. The genus Turritus includes over 100 species of hydrozoans (jellyfish) which are sometimes referred to as sea pansies because they look like flowers growing in the ocean. These creatures reproduce asexually by splitting into two or more pieces called polyps with attached tentacles through which they capture food for themselves:
Outsider.com

WATCH: Clueless Tourists Watch as Bison Climbs Onto Boardwalk Feet Away From Them

A group of Yellowstone National Park tourists seemed to be absolutely clueless as a large bison climbed onto a boardwalk just feet away from them. Storyful News & Weather published the video, which showed tourists just on the Yellowstone National Park board way just not noticing the large bison walking up. They then walk around the animal as though they weren’t necessarily aware of what it is capable of. Claire McCauley, who originally recorded the video, was heard just expressing her shock over the boardwalk tourist’s reactions. “No one got hurt, thankfully. The parks make it very clear to keep a safe distance between the animals and yourself.”
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

577K+
Followers
64K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy