SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-Lance Thompson was born and raised in Shreveport, he began singing and dancing when he was three years old. His mother has always believed in his talent and started him young with lessons. Lance shared that his mother was his biggest hero, unfortunately, she passed away in 2006. Lance continues to pursue his passion for singing and entertainment, even after singing in the church choir as a boy, Lance was a member of the Red River Children’s Choir.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO