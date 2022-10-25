Read full article on original website
lincolnparishjournal.com
Cougars blank Panthers in Lincoln Parish match-up
Playing in a crucial contest toward trying to reach postseason play, Lincoln Preparatory School got run over by the “Lane Train.”. Cedar Creek running back Lane Thomas steamrolled through the Panthers defense to the tune of four first-half touchdowns Thursday night as the Cougars raced past Lincoln Prep 55-0 at Cougars Stadium.
bossierpress.com
High school volleyball: Haughton finishes season on high note
The Haughton Lady Bucs closed out their season with a three-set District 1-I victory over Southwood Thursday night at Haughton. Haughton won 25-12, 25-15, 25-17. The Lady Bucs finished their first season in Division I 7-18 overall and 4-8 in district. Sara White had 11 kills. Ariana Mathews had 13...
bossierpress.com
High school football: Defense shines as Benton comes from behind to edge Captain Shreve
Offense in general, and Benton’s offense in particular, has gotten a lot of attention this season. When you average 63.2 points per game in the first five games in district play that tends to happen. But defense is the main reason the Tigers were able to defeat Captain Shreve 22-21 Thursday night in a District 1-5A game at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium.
Haughton, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KNOE TV8
Amite beats Sterlington in a battle of defending State Champions, West Ouachita keeps Pineville winless, and Jena captures District 2-3A title with win over Caldwell Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sterlington hosted Amite in a battle between the defending 3A and 2A State Champions. It came down to the wire, but Amite pulled out the 26-20 victory against the Panthers. West Ouachita welcomed in winless Pineville, looking to end its four-game losing skid on Senior Night. Behind running back Antonio Ford’s 239 yards and three touchdowns, the Chiefs beat the Rebels 41-7 to pick up their first district win. Jena marched into Caldwell Parish and defeated the Spartans, 44-22. With the win, the Giants capture the District 2-3A title.
Shreveport, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KLTV
Carthage coach stresses importance of victory in game against Van
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Our Game of the Week for week 10 of the Red Zone is Carthage vs. Van. Carthage Bulldogs head coach Scott Surratt said this game is important because a loss to Van means a loss for the chance to be district champions. “If they beat us...
bossierpress.com
Photo gallery: Airline vs. Parkway
Images from the District 1-5A game between Airline and Parkway Thursday night at M.D. Wray Field at Airline Stadium. Airline won 41-20. Photos by Robert Summerlin (robertsummerlin@yahoo.com. This gallery is brought to you by Brooks Heating and Air Conditioning.
Marshall ISD mourns loss of former coach, assistant principal
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — Marshall ISD announced that they were deeply saddened by the loss of Dennis Williams, who was a former coach and assistant principal. The district said Williams was an integral part of the Maverick family for 15 years with great character and heart for the children and staff of MISD. MISD said […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston Masonic Lodge #106 presents six high school students with awards
Six Lincoln Parish students received awards earlier this week from the Ruston Masonic Lodge #106. The Ruston Lodge #106 presented six local high school juniors with honesty and integrity awards. Students who received awards were Hayes Bridges from Cedar Creek High School, Georgian Guidry from Ruston High School, Kate Pullin...
bizmagsb.com
Webster Parish teacher named LSC’s 2022 Distinguished Alumnus
NATCHITOCHES – John Dillon of Athens, center, was named the Jimmy D. Long, Sr., Louisiana Scholars’ College Distinguished Alumnus of 2022. Dillon was recognized during Northwestern State University Homecoming festivities Oct. 22 and congratulated by LSC Director Dr. Tyler Travillion, left, and Dr. Margaret Cochran, professor of ecology and mathematics.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Arby’s close to opening, date to be determined
Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. posted some sneak peek photos on social media of the new Arby’s location on Keyser Avenue in Natchitoches. The store hasn’t officially opened yet, but the town is buzzing with excitement. The NPJ reached out to Arby’s media team, and at time of publication,...
KTBS
State Fair of Louisiana kicked off Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The 116th State Fair of Louisiana opened Thursday at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport and runs through Sunday, Nov. 13. The hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and Election Day. On weekdays, parking and admission are free until 3 p.m. The Fair will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays except for Nov. 8, Election Day.
ktalnews.com
Local entertainer Lance Thompson stays close to home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-Lance Thompson was born and raised in Shreveport, he began singing and dancing when he was three years old. His mother has always believed in his talent and started him young with lessons. Lance shared that his mother was his biggest hero, unfortunately, she passed away in 2006. Lance continues to pursue his passion for singing and entertainment, even after singing in the church choir as a boy, Lance was a member of the Red River Children’s Choir.
Natchitoches Times
JUDGE FRED SCONYERS GAHAGAN
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Fred Sconyers Gahagan at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at The Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, Natchitoches, with the Rev. Derek Ducote officiating. Private burial will follow under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will be...
bossierpress.com
BPCC’S HOCUS POCUS MOVIE NIGHT TO BE HELD INDOORS
Friday, October 28 | 7:00 PM: Hocus Pocus Movie Night. It’s all just a bunch of hocus pocus! Come out and meet the Sanderson Sisters in-person at Bossier Parish Community College’s Movie Night! Due to inclement weather, we will be showing our movie (Hocus Pocus) in the Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre in Building C on the BPCC campus, 6220 East Texas Street, Bossier City. Admission is FREE and OPEN to the public, but seating is limited so don’t delay! The movie begins at 7pm. Call 318-678-6035 or visit our Facebook page for further details: www.facebook.com/BPCCCavs.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Mike “Coach” McConathy Announces His Candidacy for State Senate District 31
Long time Northwestern State University coaching legend Mike McConathy announced his candidacy for the Louisiana State Senate seat being vacated by the current Senator, Louie Bernard. McConathy made his announcement at a campaign kickoff event at the Natchitoches Events Center, Thursday, October 27. A crowd of supporters gathered around the...
Natchitoches Times
EULA MAE HARRIS
It is with profound sadness that the family of Eula Mae Harris of Natchitoches announces her peaceful passing Oct. 23, 2022, at the age of 83. Our family, friends and community lost a rare jewel. Eula was a caring Christian woman who had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. She never met a stranger and treated all kids like her own. She had a knack for making people laugh and was certainly a soundtrack of laughter herself. Her spirit was captivating, and that smile was infectious.
Grambling State Police Officer arrested for Malfeasance in Office
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, Grambling State University police arrested 59-year-old Rodney Thornton Williams for Malfeasance in Office. According to reports, Williams is a GSU police officer. Williams was transported to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center and his bond was set at […]
