Community Health Outreach of Jacksonville – Certified Dental Assistant

We are hiring two part-time Certified Dental Assistants, each of whom will work 20-25 hours per week. You will be assisting our volunteer dentists in providing dental care to the clients at our faith-based nonprofit health and dental clinic. Qualifications. Must be a Certified Dental Assistant. Education and Experience. High...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

