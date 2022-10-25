KNOXVILLE -- Zoo Knoxville is saddened to announce that beloved giraffe Jumbe (pronounced JOOM-bay) has been humanely euthanized due to declining health. The 19-year-old geriatric male giraffe had been struggling with mobility due to pain and inflammation caused by arthritis. His pain was no longer being effectively managed with maximum dosages of medication and the decision was made to euthanize him so he would not endure prolonged suffering.

