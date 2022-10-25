Read full article on original website
Zoo Knoxville's beloved giraffe euthanized due to declining health
KNOXVILLE -- Zoo Knoxville is saddened to announce that beloved giraffe Jumbe (pronounced JOOM-bay) has been humanely euthanized due to declining health. The 19-year-old geriatric male giraffe had been struggling with mobility due to pain and inflammation caused by arthritis. His pain was no longer being effectively managed with maximum dosages of medication and the decision was made to euthanize him so he would not endure prolonged suffering.
UT Board approves new building, academic major and more for Knoxville campus
The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees on Friday approved several projects at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. This includes a new building for the Haslam College of Business, elevating a department within the UT Institute of Agriculture to a school, a major in international business and an honorary doctoral degree for former Gov. Bill Haslam.
