SALT LAKE CITY – After battling through one of the most challenging weeks of the season in which they took on two ranked teams, the University of Utah women's soccer team is getting set for a pair of road tests, first on Thursday when they'll visit the No. 7 Stanford Cardinal for a 5 p.m. match at Laird Q. Cagan Stadium in Stanford, Calif., followed by a Sunday afternoon meeting with the California Golden Bears scheduled for 4 p.m. at Edwards Stadium in Berkeley, Calif.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO