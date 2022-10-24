Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
utahutes.com
#14 Utah Downs Washington State, 21-17
PULLMAN, Wash. – The University of Utah Football head coach Kyle Whittingham described the victory as "gutsy and resilient" as the No. 14 Utes walked away with a 21-17 road win at Washington State, improving to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in Pac-12 play. With the win, Coach Whittingham collected...
utahutes.com
Women's Basketball Downs NNU in Fifth Annual Future-Scholars Game
SALT LAKE CITY – In front of 5,786 fans, the University of Utah women's basketball team kicked off its season with the fifth annual Future-Scholar game and came away with a 119-62 win over Northwest Nazarene in an exhibition contest on Thursday afternoon. The University of Utah Women's Basketball...
utahutes.com
Women’s Soccer Falls to No. 7 Stanford, 5-0
STANFORD, Calif. – The University of Utah women's soccer team suffered a 5-0 defeat at the hands of the No. 7 Stanford Cardinal on Thursday evening in Pac-12 Conference action at Laird Q. Cagan Stadium. The Utes are now 6-7-4 in 2022 and 2-5-2 in the conference while the...
utahutes.com
Utah Completes Fall Schedule With Final Round of Isleworth Collegiate
WINDERMERE, Fla. – The University of Utah men's golf team capped their fall schedule on Tuesday with the final round of the Isleworth Collegiate, placing 13th while Javier Barcos recorded the top score for the Utes, finishing in a tie for 20th. "It was a disappointing way to finish...
utahutes.com
Utah Soccer Travels West to Tangle with No. 7 Stanford, Cal
SALT LAKE CITY – After battling through one of the most challenging weeks of the season in which they took on two ranked teams, the University of Utah women's soccer team is getting set for a pair of road tests, first on Thursday when they'll visit the No. 7 Stanford Cardinal for a 5 p.m. match at Laird Q. Cagan Stadium in Stanford, Calif., followed by a Sunday afternoon meeting with the California Golden Bears scheduled for 4 p.m. at Edwards Stadium in Berkeley, Calif.
utahutes.com
Midweek Notebook: Utes Finishing Prep for Washington State
SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 14 Utah football team is back to business, coming off its bye week and Pullman-bound for a Pac-12 Conference matchup at Washington State's Gesa Field. The Utes will depart Salt Lake City on Wednesday, ready for the program's 100th regular season conference game since joining the league in 2011.
