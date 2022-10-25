ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and whenever your go out, you end up ordering steak, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that you should absolutely visit the next time you feel like dining out, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Mother Jones

How a Big Lie Activist Could Win a Deep Blue Seat in 2022’s Biggest Battleground

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In a deep blue Arizona district, a conservative group is spending big bucks to boost the write-in campaign of a Republican activist who led the push for Arizona’s notorious 2021 election “audit”—without telling voters which party he actually belongs to or mentioning his Big Lie advocacy.
Forbes Advisor

Arizona DUI Laws (2022 Guide)

While DUI laws tend to be similar across the United States, drivers should be aware of important legal distinctions from state to state. Arizona DUI laws are no exception. As a driver, you should already understand that operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs or alcohol could lead to serious legal ramifications.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

The Arizona climate that could have been: How Napolitano would put the state back on track

The Monday in January when Janet Napolitano took office as Arizona's first Democratic governor in a decade was warm, but not exceptionally so. The high of 65 degrees fit in the upper range of normal for temperatures recorded in Phoenix on the sixth day of each new year. In that 2003 swearing-in, illuminated by Arizona's famous sunshine, Napolitano made history by becoming the first woman...
