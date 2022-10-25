Read full article on original website
Related
Jaxson Jones, Washington Huskies edge-rusher pledge, receives Oregon, USC offers, planning visits
Yuma Catholic three-star edge-rusher and Washington Huskies pledge Jaxson Jones is red-hot on the recruiting trail. Despite a commitment to Washington last month, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive end/outside linebacker has only seen his recruitment intensify with recent offers from Notre ...
USC vs. Arizona schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
USC vs. Arizona schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 29 Time: 4 p.m. PT, 5 p.m. MT TV: Pac-12 Network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football ...
Washington Examiner
Arizona TV station airs graphic showing Kari Lake lost 12 days before midterm elections
A local TV news station in Arizona is apologizing after airing a graphic showing Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor, as the winner in her race 12 days out from the midterm elections. The graphic, which appeared Thursday afternoon on FOX 10 Phoenix at the bottom left-hand part of...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and whenever your go out, you end up ordering steak, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that you should absolutely visit the next time you feel like dining out, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Arizona’s Bulwark Against Trumpism Was Just a Mirage
Arizona resisted election denialism in 2020. What will happen in 2022?
How a Big Lie Activist Could Win a Deep Blue Seat in 2022’s Biggest Battleground
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In a deep blue Arizona district, a conservative group is spending big bucks to boost the write-in campaign of a Republican activist who led the push for Arizona’s notorious 2021 election “audit”—without telling voters which party he actually belongs to or mentioning his Big Lie advocacy.
Arizona DUI Laws (2022 Guide)
While DUI laws tend to be similar across the United States, drivers should be aware of important legal distinctions from state to state. Arizona DUI laws are no exception. As a driver, you should already understand that operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs or alcohol could lead to serious legal ramifications.
AZFamily
Study: Gun industry has $180 million economic impact in Arizona, 3 times less than California
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It should come as no surprise that Arizona is one of the most gun-friendly states in the nation. But according to a recent report, Arizona lags behind California when it comes to the economic impact of the firearms industry. In Arizona, the average wage of gun...
The Arizona climate that could have been: How Napolitano would put the state back on track
The Monday in January when Janet Napolitano took office as Arizona's first Democratic governor in a decade was warm, but not exceptionally so. The high of 65 degrees fit in the upper range of normal for temperatures recorded in Phoenix on the sixth day of each new year. In that 2003 swearing-in, illuminated by Arizona's famous sunshine, Napolitano made history by becoming the first woman...
Arizona’s Sen Kelly slams California on Colorado River use
PHOENIX (AP) — California communities exposed to hazardous dust by a drying lake bed have found themselves at the center of tensions between Arizona and California over how to conserve water along the overtaxed Colorado River. U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat facing reelection, wants the federal government...
The Mark Kelly vs. Blake Masters Senate race in Arizona now a toss-up, polls say
U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly’s long-presumed advantage in his reelection campaign has dwindled to what some are increasingly seeing as akin to a coin toss. On Thursday, election analysts for the nonpartisan Cook Political Report and for Politico moved the race to a toss-up. Earlier in the week, a Democratic polling firm released a...
Native advocates say voter ID rules in Proposition 309 could disenfranchise Arizona Indigenous voters
This story was supported by the Pulitzer Center. An initiative on November's ballot could make it more difficult or even impossible for some Indigenous Arizonans to vote, critics of the measure say. Proposition 309, if passed, would place another obstacle in front of Native voters, those critics say, by changing...
Comments / 0