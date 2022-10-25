Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma City government touts ODHS 'water and wastewater bill pay assistance program'
Oklahoma City Utilities customers who need help paying a water or wastewater bill may now turn to the Oklahoma Department of Human Services for help, the government of Oklahoma City noted in a press release this week. Customers who need assistance may apply through the agency’s website at OKDHSLive.org.
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his company
The founder and owner of Oklahoma City based Hobby Lobby has announced he is giving away his company. Green announced that he has chosen God over his company and made the decision to give it away, saying it "gives me a bigger purpose than just making money."
publicradiotulsa.org
In the race for governor, Kevin Stitt, Joy Hofmeister are trying to win favor with Oklahoma’s growing Latino population
In an election year where Republicans nationally hope to make big waves among Latino voters and Democrats are trying to hold on to what has historically been a safe vote, both Gov. Kevin Stitt and challenger Joy Hofmeister are working hard to appeal to the community. Stitt is running what...
city-sentinel.com
Dubuque to lead Rose State's Center for Workforce Excellence in Aerospace and Cybersecurity
Midwest City, Oklahoma -- Rose State College (RSC) recently hired U.S. Navy veteran, civilian pilot, and cybersecurity leader Michael Dubuque to direct its workforce initiatives. A press release from RSC said the goal in the new hire is to take the workforce programs "to new heights." Rose State President Dr....
kosu.org
Oklahoma lawmakers tried to limit four-day school weeks, but they're hanging on in rural communities
Not so in McLoud, a town of about 4,000 in northwest Pottawatomie County. This small district operates on a four-day school week for most of the year. Vania Farmer is a junior at McLoud High School, and she hardly knows school any other way. The district adopted the practice when she was in eighth grade. So when she talks to a student from another school or drives by another packed school while running Friday errands, she said it feels a little weird.
Edmond couple claims contractor took off with their cash
An Edmond couple says a contractor is dodging them after they paid him almost $10,000 to re-do their backyard deck.
News On 6
Oklahoma City District Attorney Candidates Respond To Mexico Arrest
Oklahoma County District Attorney Candidates respond to an Oklahoma woman, Courtney Wells, who was convicted of fraud being arrested in Mexico. Prosecutors said her co-defendant Chris Mayes helped plan the escape. Court documents also said she told investigators that emails potentially exonerating Mayes were fake. Those emails are now at...
KOCO
Oklahoma officials see organized retail theft skyrocket
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma voters approved a state question in 2016 that, among other things, defined a felony as any theft over $1,000. Since then, police said organized retail theft has skyrocketed. One lieutenant told KOCO 5 that they have to review anywhere from 40-85 cases a day for...
Oklahoma Certified Beef sent to Texas after Red River Rivalry loss
Oklahoma Certified Beef, donated by farmers across the state, is on its way to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s table. It’s all in recognition of the University of Texas’ win over the University of Oklahoma at the Red River Rivalry earlier this month. “Our Sooners will get the...
okcfox.com
'Dubious, very questionable': Attorney accuses OTA of fraud, tampering with evidence
Attorneys are now accusing the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) of fraud, and tampering with evidence. It's the newest development to an open meeting act lawsuit against the OTA. Richard Labarthe spoke with Fox 25. He's once again accusing the OTA of changing their meeting agenda after announcing their turnpike project.
‘It’s dangerous, it’s inconvenient, it cost us money’: Logan Co. residents frustrated over three decade long road damage
A multitude of Logan County residents pointed News 4 in the direction of what they deem to be undriveable roads, saying each one has taken a toll on them financially and physically.
USPS, OKC Crime Stoppers offer rewards after letter carrier robbed
Authorities are investigating after a United States Postal Service (USPS) letter carrier was robbed Monday in Oklahoma City.
city-sentinel.com
2022 Lowak Sho'li First American Humanities Forum focuses on Language Revitalization
The annual Lowak Sho'li Humanities Forum is set to begin at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, November 3 at the Chickasaw Business Center, 830 E. Main Street, Ada, Oklahoma. The theme for this year’s forum is “First Americans in Language Revitalization.”. “The Lowak Sho'li Humanities Forum is a panel discussion...
southwestledger.news
3 hand sanitizer storage sites, 3 fires in less than 3 months
NINNEKAH — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating three fires in two and a half months at all three sites in Grady County where Bordwine Development stored flammable hand sanitizer, the Southwest Ledger was told. A raging fire erupted around...
KOCO
Oklahoma middle school needs help ensuring students have food, clothes this winter
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma middle school needs help ensuring students have food and clothing this winter. The district said the Western Heights Middle School food pantry is used to feed more than 400 students. With the winter months coming up, they need help filling the shelves. "We see...
DPS ‘glitch’ results in drivers being wrongfully arrested and ticketed
Drivers in Oklahoma with a “restricted license” were being ticketed, and at times, arrested because the state’s records system was mislabeling licenses as “suspended.”
1 In Custody After Overnight Shooting In SW Oklahoma City
Emergency crews transported one person to the hospital after an overnight shooting on the southwest side of the city, according to Oklahoma City Police. Police say the shooting happened around 12 a.m. near Southwest 5th and South McArthur Boulevard. Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting, but police...
Oklahoma City Woman Holds Down Burglar Until Police Arrive
Two men were arrested after a botched burglary attempt at a south Oklahoma City home. The couple inside the home fought off the would be burglars and even kept one detained until police arrived. The Burney’s were waiting for their daughter to come home when two men burst in. The...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking for leads in unsolved murder
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads in an unsolved murder. Police said the murder happened on March 6, 2022 near Rockwell and Wilshire Blvd. According to police, Malachi Titus and a friend had left an event in a vehicle when they were followed and hit by several rounds of gunfire.
KOCO
Oklahomans remember bitter ice storm that left thousands without power statewide
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans may remember the bitterly cold ice storm that left thousands without power across the state. The storm was officially two years ago. In the historical Heritage Hills neighborhood, just north of downtown Oklahoma City, one of the worst and most memorable ice storms on record began.
