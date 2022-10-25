ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kosu.org

Oklahoma lawmakers tried to limit four-day school weeks, but they're hanging on in rural communities

Not so in McLoud, a town of about 4,000 in northwest Pottawatomie County. This small district operates on a four-day school week for most of the year. Vania Farmer is a junior at McLoud High School, and she hardly knows school any other way. The district adopted the practice when she was in eighth grade. So when she talks to a student from another school or drives by another packed school while running Friday errands, she said it feels a little weird.
MCLOUD, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma City District Attorney Candidates Respond To Mexico Arrest

Oklahoma County District Attorney Candidates respond to an Oklahoma woman, Courtney Wells, who was convicted of fraud being arrested in Mexico. Prosecutors said her co-defendant Chris Mayes helped plan the escape. Court documents also said she told investigators that emails potentially exonerating Mayes were fake. Those emails are now at...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma officials see organized retail theft skyrocket

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma voters approved a state question in 2016 that, among other things, defined a felony as any theft over $1,000. Since then, police said organized retail theft has skyrocketed. One lieutenant told KOCO 5 that they have to review anywhere from 40-85 cases a day for...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
southwestledger.news

3 hand sanitizer storage sites, 3 fires in less than 3 months

NINNEKAH — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating three fires in two and a half months at all three sites in Grady County where Bordwine Development stored flammable hand sanitizer, the Southwest Ledger was told. A raging fire erupted around...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police looking for leads in unsolved murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads in an unsolved murder. Police said the murder happened on March 6, 2022 near Rockwell and Wilshire Blvd. According to police, Malachi Titus and a friend had left an event in a vehicle when they were followed and hit by several rounds of gunfire.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy