Apparently, We Have Been Using Trash Bags Incorrectly

By Shawna Davis
 3 days ago

We were today years old when we learned this…

One of the greatest things about social media is we are able to learn so much from the universal platforms. Of course, we learn in many other ways as well, but sometimes, getting a visual lesson is almost just as good as learning from a personal experience.

And one of the most recent things we’ve learned thanks to social media, is we’ve been using our trash bags incorrectly. According to popular TikTok account @problemsolved , there’s a certain way to use trash bags and we’re almost sure majority of us all have been using them the opposite way.

As explained in the quick video , we’ve been using our trash bags wrong simply because we use them inside out. While trash bags work either way, most trash bags come inside out, so to fix it to have the seam in the inside, you simply take your trash bag and fit it around the rim of the trashcan like a hat. Next, you’ll gently push down on the inside of the trash bag and you’ll notice the seam is now on the inside.

Some additional tips she provided in the helpful video were to use dryer sheets at the bottom of your trashcan if you don’t use scented trash bags. Another thing to do to prevent terrible odors is to throw away any scraps in a plastic bag and tie it closed before placing it in the trashcan. Lastly, clean your trashcan every two weeks to prevent lingering odors and to keep things clean and fresh.

How many of you were aware you may have been using trash bags incorrectly?

WSB Radio

Q: My wife says we should rake the leaves. I say it’s better for the lawn if we leave them.

Both of you are right, in a sense! I’m with your wife in that I recommend good old fashion raking to blowing, if possible. Turf grass Specialist Clint Waltz with UGA says you DO need to get leaves off the grass, but don’t throw them away or bag them. If there are many on the lawn, mulch over them with a mower. Leaves are natural mulch and when broken down and serve as nutrients back to the soil. Pile them around trees and in garden beds. Seth Hawkins from the Georgia Forestry Commission says it best: “Everything in that leaf is what the tree is giving up and losing and what it needs back in its system. Keep them in place as natural fertilizer/mulch!”
homedit.com

How to Clean a Dishwasher with Vinegar (without Causing Damage)

If you want to clean your dishwasher with vinegar, avoid pouring it directly into the detergent cups. Vinegar is a versatile cleaner. It deodorizes, has some disinfecting properties, and cleans well. But, as great as it is, vinegar contains high levels of acetic acid. Using too much acidic cleaner can damage the metal and rubber gaskets inside a dishwasher.
House Digest

How To Keep Your Lampshades Clean And Dust Free

Even the cleanest of people likely have places in their homes they might neglect or at least don't know they should be cleaning. One of those spots for many is lampshades. Whether it's a table, standing lamp, or ceiling light fixture, your lampshades need regular cleaning to prevent dust and dirt buildup.
Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

