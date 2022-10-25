Daily Pro Wrestling History (10/25): WCW Halloween Havoc 1998

Halloween Havoc 1992 also took place on this day in wrestling history.

1910

Minneapolis, Minnesota:

- Henry Ordemann defeated Frank Gotch to win the American Heavyweight Title

1955

San Francisco, California:

- Ronnie Etchison & Ray Stern defeated Gene Kiniski & Lord James Blears to win the Joe Malcewicz-promoted San Francisco version of the NWA World Tag Team Titles

1958

Newcastle, England:

- Jack Dempsey defeated Alan Colbeck to win the European Welterweight Title

1961

Honolulu, Hawaii:

- Lord James Blears defeated Curtis Iaukea to win the NWA Hawaii Heavyweight Title

1962

Mexico City, Mexico:

- El Rayo de Jalisco defeated Rene Guajardo for the NWA World Middleweight Title

1966

Tampa, Florida:

- Jose Lothario & Eddie Graham defeated The Infernos (Frankie Cain & Rocky Smith) to win the Florida version of the NWA World Tag Team Titles

1969

Tampa, Florida:

- Bronko Lubich & Chris Markoff defeated Ciclon Negro & Sam Steamboat to win the NWA Florida Tag Team Title

1972

San Antonio, Texas:

- Jose Lothario defeated Stan Stasiak to win the NWA Texas Heavyweight Title

1973

Kansas City, Kansas:

- Mike George & Jim Brunzell defeated The Great Togo & Tokyo Joe for the Central States version of the NWA World Tag Team Title

1974

Los Angeles, California:

- Victor Rivera & Dino Bravo defeated Tonny Rocco & Raul Reyes for the vacant NWA Americas Tag Team Title

1976

Portland, Oregon:

- Jesse "The Body" Ventura & "Playboy" Buddy Rose defeated Dutch Savage & Jimmy Snuka to win the NWA Pacific Northwest Tag Team Title

1978

Sacramento, California:

- Ed Wiskoski & Buddy Rose defeated Dean Ho & Ron Starr to win the Roy Shire-promoted San Francisco version of the NWA World Tag Team Title

1979

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada:

- Andre The Giant won battle royal

- Super Destroyer Mark II beat Billy Robinson to win British Empire Title

- Andre The Giant beat Bobby Duncum

- Greg Gagne drew Jesse Ventura

- Dino Bravo beat Buddy Wolff

- Steve Olsonoski drew Adrian Adonis

- Super Destroyer Mark III beat Angelo Mosca by DQ

1980

- Jay Youngblood & Joe Lightfoot defeated Rip Oliver & Fidel Cortez for the NWA Pacific Northwest Tag Team Title

1981

Dallas, Texas:

- Kerry Von Erich & Terry Orndorff won the NWA American Tag Team Title

1982

Mexico City, Mexico:

- El Satanico defeated Cesar Curiel to win the NWA World Middleweight Title

Fayetteville, North Carolina:

- Paul Jones defeated Jack Brisco to win the NWA Mid-Atlantic Heavyweight Title

Memphis, Tennessee:

- Jerry Lawler beat Southern Champion Nick Bockwinkel dq

- Fabulous Ones, Steve Keirn & Stan Lane beat Sweet Brown Sugar & Bobby Eaton to win Southern Tag Title

- Sheepherders (Boyd & Williams) beat Dutch Mantel & Bill Dundee

- WWA Tag Team Champions New York Dolls Dream Machine & Rick McGraw beat Jacques Rougeau & Terry Taylor

- Crusher Broomfield (One Man Gang) beat Buddy Landell



Birmingham, Alabama:

- David Schultz defeated Bob Armstrong to win the NWA Southeastern Heavyweight Title

1984

Kansas City, Kansas:

- Harley Race won the NWA Central States Heavyweight Title from Hacksaw Higgins

1985

Calgary, Alberta, Canada:

- Wayne Farris & Ron Starr defeated Kerry Brown and Hubert Gallant in a tournament final to win the vacant Stampede International Tag Team titles

1986

Caguas, Puerto Rico:

- Don Kent won the WWC Junior Heavyweight Title from Invader III

Greensboro, North Carolina:

- Jimmy Valiant defeated Gary Royal (sub. for Rick Rude)

- Rick Rude (sub. for Manny Fernandez) defeated Hector Guerrero

- Tully Blanchard defeated Tim Horner

- Wahoo McDaniel defeated Manny Fernandez (sub. for NWA US Champion Nikita Koloff)

- NWA TV Champion Dusty Rhodes & NWA US Champion Nikita Koloff (sub. for Brad Armstrong) defeated Arn & Ole Anderson in a steel cage match

- NWA Tag Team Champions Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson defeated Bobby Eaton & Dennis Condrey in a steel cage match

1987

Jonesboro, Arkansas:

- David Haskins fought the Terminator to a draw

- Steve Cox pinned Gary Young

- The Kodiaks defeated Ken Massey & the Enforcer (Doug Gilbert)

- Tim Horner pinned Black Bart

- David Haskins pinned Terry Taylor

- Brad Armstrong & Tim Horner defeated the Jive Tones

Greensboro, North Carolina:

- Ricky Santana defeated MOD Squad Basher

- Kendall Windham defeated MOD Squad Spike

- Mighty Wilbur defeated Thunderfoot #1

- Ivan Koloff fought Kevin Sullivan to a no contest

- Dusty Rhodes (w/ Johnny Weaver) defeated Hiro Matsuda (w/ JJ Dillon) via disqualification

- NWA US Tag Team Champions Bobby Eaton & Stan Lane defeated Chris Champion & Sean Royal

- NWA Western States Heritage Champion Barry Windham defeated NWA Tag Team Champion Arn Anderson

- Ric Flair, NWA US Champion Lex Luger, & NWA Tag Team Champion Tully Blanchard defeated NWA TV Champion Nikita Koloff, Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson

1990

Norfolk, Virginia:

- Brad Armstrong defeated Dutch Mantell

- Terry Taylor defeated the Iron Sheik

- Tracy Smothers & Steve Armstrong defeated Bobby Eaton & Stan Lane

- JW Storm defeated Allen Iron Eagle

- NWA US Tag Team Champions Rick & Scott Steiner defeated the Nasty Boys

- NWA Tag Team Champions Doom fought Ric Flair & NWA TV Champion Arn Anderson to a double count-out

- NWA World Champion Sting defeated the Black Scorpion via count-out

Toronto, Ontario, Canada:

- Michael Hayes & Jimmy Garvin defeated Ricky Morton & Tommy Rich (sub. for Robert Gibson)

- The Master Blasters defeated Mike Rotunda & Tim Horner

- Nick Decarlo defeated Terry Morgan

- Tom Zenk defeated Johnny K-9

- The Juicer (Art Barr) defeated Barry Horowitz

- Brian Pillman defeated the Black Scorpion

- NWA US Champion Lex Luger defeated Sid Vicious

1991

Birmingham, Alabama:

- Tracy Smothers & Steve Armstrong defeated Sgt. Buddy Lee Parker & Doug Somers

- PN News pinned Axl Rotten

- Big Van Vader pinned Joey Maggs

- Thomas Rich pinned Mike Graham

- Big Josh pinned Johnny B. Badd

- Cactus Jack pinned Bobby Eaton

- Dustin Rhodes defeated WCW TV Champion Steve Austin via disqualification

- Rick Steiner defeated Abdullah the Butcher via count-out

- WCW Tag Team Champions Arn Anderson & Larry Zbyzsko defeated Michael Hayes & Jimmy Garvin

- WCW World Champion Lex Luger pinned Tom Zenk

1992

WCW Halloween Havoc: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:

- Erik Watts & Van Hammer defeated Diamond Dallas Page & Vinnie Vegas

- Tom Zenk, Johnny Gunn, & Shane Douglas defeated Arn Anderson, Bobby Eaton, & Michael Hayes

- Ricky Steamboat pinned Brian Pillman

- Big Van Vader (sub. for WCW US Champion Rick Rude) pinned Nikita Koloff in a No DQ match

- WCW/NWA Tag Team Champions Barry Windham & Dustin Rhodes fought Steve Williams & Steve Austin (sub. for Terry Gordy) to a 30-minute time-limit draw

- WCW US Champion Rick Rude (w/ Madusa) defeated NWA World Champion Masahiro Chono via disqualification

- WCW World Champion Ron Simmons pinned the Barbarian (w/ Cactus Jack)

- Sting pinned Jake Roberts in a Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal Coal Miner's Glove Match

Bayamon, Puerto Rico:

- Dick Murdoch defeated Invader I to win the WWC Universal Heavyweight Title

1998

WCW Halloween Havoc: Las Vegas, Nevada:

- WCW TV Champion Chris Jericho defeated Raven

- Wrath pinned Meng

- Disco Inferno pinned Juventud Guerrera

- WCW Cruiserweight Champion Billy Kidman pinned Disco Inferno

- Rick Steiner defeated The Giant & Scott Steiner (subbing for Scott Hall) to win the WCW World Tag Team Title (Rick Steiner was

originally teaming with Buff Bagwell, but Bagwell turned on Rick Steiner halfway through the match)

- Hollywood Hogan defeated The Warrior

- Bret Hart defeated Sting to retain WCW United States Title

- Chris Jericho defeated Raven to retain the WCW TV Title

- Goldberg defeated Dallas Page to retain the WCW World Title

1999

Phoenix, Arizona:

- Bret Hart defeated Bill Goldberg to win the United States Heavyweight Title

- Konnan & Billy Kidman defeated Harlem Heat for the WCW World Tag Team Title

1999

Nagaoka, Japan:

- Tamon Honda & Masao Inoue defeated Johnny Smith & Maunakea Mossman in a tournament final for the vacant AJPW All-Asia Tag Team Titles

2000

Charlestown, Indiana:

- Todd Morton defeated The Suicide Kid to win the held up IWA Mid-South Heavyweight Title

2005

San Francisco, California:

- MNM (Joey Mercury & Johnny Nitro) defeated Road Warrior Animal & Heidenreich to win the WWE Tag Team Title

2009

WWE Bragging Rights: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania:

- WWE US Champion Mike Mizanin (Raw) pinned WWE IC Champion John Morrison (SmackDown)

- WWE Women's Champion Michelle McCool, Beth Phoenix & Natalya Neidhart (SmackDown) defeated WWE Divas Champion Melina, Kelly Kelly & Gail Kim (Raw)

- World Heavyweight Champion the Undertaker defeated CM Punk, Batista, and Rey Mysterio Jr. to retain the title

- WWE Unified Tag Team Champion Chris Jericho, Kane, Matt Hardy, R-Truth, Finlay, David Hart Smith, & Tyson Kidd (SmackDown) defeated Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Kofi Kingston, Cody Rhodes, WWE Unified Tag Team Champion the Big Show, Mark Henry, & Jack Swagger (Raw)

- John Cena defeated Randy Orton in an Iron Man Match to win the WWE Title

2020

WWE Hell in a Cell: Orlando, Florida:

- R-Truth pinned Drew Gulak to retain the 24/7 title

- Roman Reigns defeated Jey Uso in an I Quit Hell in a Cell match to retain the Universal Championship

- Elias defeated Jeff Hardy by DQ

- The Miz defeated Otis in a match for the Money in the Bank briefcase

- Sasha Banks defeated Bayley in a Hell in a Cell match to win the SmackDown Women's Championship

- Bobby Lashley retained the United States title over Slapjack

- Randy Orton defeated Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell match to win the WWE Championship