Martinsville Xfinity starting lineup: Brandon Jones wins pole
Brandon Jones, facing a must-win situation to make the Xfinity Series championship race, won the pole for Saturday’s race at Martinsville Speedway. “Man, this is big,” Jones told NBC Sports’ Dillon Welch. “We showed up here to do one thing … it’s just to win the race.
NASCAR weekend schedule for Martinsville Speedway
Sunday’s 500-lap NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway will be a last-chance race in the best definition of the phrase. Joey Logano locked in a spot in the Phoenix Championship Four with a win at Las Vegas, but three other positions in the championship group remain to be filled. Martinsville’s results will determine which drivers land in those spots.
Friday 5: Jordan Anderson recounts fiery Talladega crash
Life can change in a second, but Jordan Anderson endured 20 terrifying seconds in a burning truck before he could bail out of it Oct. 1 at Talladega Superspeedway. Getting to 10 seems to take forever. Yet that is only half the time in which Anderson felt flames that burned...
NASCAR at Martinsville schedule, how to watch, stream, odds
The final three spots in the Championship 4 will be decided at Martinsville Speedway this weekend. Joey Logano locked up the first spot in the finale with his Las Vegas win. But non-playoff driver Kyle Larson’s victory at Homestead-Miami kept the other contenders from clinching their spot in the title race.
