Man Puts 'Snickers Seasoning' on Grilled Chicken and We're in Awe

If you’re the cook of the house, you probably search for ways to make your chicken taste better. Sure, we can perfect our baked, fried, or roasted chicken. But sometimes you want something new.

In a TikTok video, content creator @ _big_bet_ shared footage of himself using the Snickers seasoning on his grilled chicken. We’ve never considered seasoning chicken with candy flavoring. We're curious about how this will taste.

We enjoyed watching his chicken grill. It looked very tasty. But we can’t help but think the Snickers seasoning might not go well with chicken. The use of Snickers seasoning will not be to everyone’s liking. Plus, it seems like you need to use a lot of Snickers seasoning to make your food taste like candy. You don’t want to overuse the seasoning every time you cook. But that may be what you must do to get the Snickers flavor on the food.

Let’s see how the TikTok community reacted to his use of the Snickers seasoning. User @Penguino joked, “Homie, I don’t know how long I can keep defending your actions.” @Static_Reign asked, “How about snickers bacon? @joey_b28 suggested, “Maybe it would taste better if the chicken was thrown on the smoker?” @Rishi Patel said, “No. Come on. This is not it, my friend.” @noruflo (Noel) wrote, “Damn nice grill marks.” @Rafael said, “I’m disappointed.”

Well, not all experiments will pan out. He did try something new, and it didn’t work out. It’s okay. Let’s hope his next seasoning experiment goes better. If you enjoyed watching the video, visit @ _big_bet_’s TikTok channel. You never know what you’ll see, but whatever it is, it’ll be entertaining.