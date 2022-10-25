Epic 'Tootsie Roll Jack-o-Lantern' Is the Ultimate Halloween Treat

We're excited to see the Jack O' Lantern.

We love when people post food content videos that are different from the other videos. You never know when this will occur. But when it does, it’s entertaining to watch the shenanigans unfold.

In a TikTok video, content creator @nicktguy shares footage of himself attempting to make a Jack O’ Lantern out of Tootsie Rolls . He selected a tasty candy to use as his sculpting material. We're excited to see the Jack O' Lantern.

Can we take a moment to praise the Tootsie Roll? It’s not the most attractive candy on the market. In fact, if you have a cat, the Tootsie resembles the treats that kitties leave behind in litter boxes. But if you can look past the exterior, Tootsie Rolls are yummy. Sure, they stick to your teeth and are full of sugar. However, they hit the spot when a Twix or Milky Way isn’t what you want. Plus, it’s very flexible, which is why this Jack O’ Lantern was created so quickly.

Let’s see how the TikTok community reacted to this video. User @noah exclaimed, ‘This actually looks super cool!” @It’s your boy987 wrote, “That’s so cool!” @SWEETYHIGH13 remarked, “I love those.” @Joseph Royal said, “Let's take a moment to realize how much strength this must take.” @greaseisthebestmovie replied, “It looks awesome! Good job, @tootsieroll.” @ElusiveChippy said, “Bro, that's fire.” @The Illyozo Experience replied, “It’s so nice looking. Awesome job.” @Wyatt Marmolejo admitted, “Making me hungry.”

We love the way the Tootsie Roll Jack O’ Lantern turned out. We look forward to seeing more of his creations. If you liked the video and want to see more content, visit @nicktguy’s TikTok channel. You’ll be glad you did.