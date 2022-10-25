ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delishably

Epic 'Tootsie Roll Jack-o-Lantern' Is the Ultimate Halloween Treat

By Tamika M. Murray
Delishably
Delishably
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nrE9h_0im7eHN400

We're excited to see the Jack O' Lantern.

We love when people post food content videos that are different from the other videos. You never know when this will occur. But when it does, it’s entertaining to watch the shenanigans unfold.

In a TikTok video, content creator @nicktguy shares footage of himself attempting to make a Jack O’ Lantern out of Tootsie Rolls . He selected a tasty candy to use as his sculpting material. We're excited to see the Jack O' Lantern.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Can we take a moment to praise the Tootsie Roll? It’s not the most attractive candy on the market. In fact, if you have a cat, the Tootsie resembles the treats that kitties leave behind in litter boxes. But if you can look past the exterior, Tootsie Rolls are yummy. Sure, they stick to your teeth and are full of sugar. However, they hit the spot when a Twix or Milky Way isn’t what you want. Plus, it’s very flexible, which is why this Jack O’ Lantern was created so quickly.

Let’s see how the TikTok community reacted to this video. User @noah exclaimed, ‘This actually looks super cool!” @It’s your boy987 wrote, “That’s so cool!” @SWEETYHIGH13 remarked, “I love those.” @Joseph Royal said, “Let's take a moment to realize how much strength this must take.” @greaseisthebestmovie replied, “It looks awesome! Good job, @tootsieroll.” @ElusiveChippy said, “Bro, that's fire.” @The Illyozo Experience replied, “It’s so nice looking. Awesome job.” @Wyatt Marmolejo admitted, “Making me hungry.”

We love the way the Tootsie Roll Jack O’ Lantern turned out. We look forward to seeing more of his creations. If you liked the video and want to see more content, visit @nicktguy’s TikTok channel. You’ll be glad you did.

Comments / 0

Related
247moms.com

15+ Fun Non-Candy Halloween Treats the Kids Will Love

With Halloween just around the corner, the candy fest is about to begin!. Trick-or-treating is a childhood tradition that I remember fondly. My children have always loved when Halloween came. Going from door to door getting their favorite candies was always a joy. However, by the time Thanksgiving comes around...
Fatherly

How to Watch the Charlie Brown ‘Great Pumpkin’ Halloween Special

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is unfortunately not available on broadcast television anymore, so you’re going to have to make some compromises to find this 1966 Halloween classic. So, where is It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown streaming?. For the foreseeable future, you can only watch...
pethelpful.com

Video of Foster Kitten's Tiny Halloween Costumes Is Everything

Sometimes you'll just run across a video that you want to share with everyone you know because it's just...that...cute. Cat lovers, this is your time because the video that @Fostercatsofsac posted is just one of those videos. Get ready for cuteness overload because this tiny foster kitten named Lavender getting...
TechSpot

This candy bar running Doom is the best Halloween candy

In brief: Adafruit Industries recently published a helpful PSA to remind parents to carefully inspect their kids' candy this Halloween. Apparently their candy inspectors found a Milky Way running Doom. Crazy, right?. Halloween is less than a week away and kids are no doubt gearing up for the big night...
Mashed

The Haunted Mansion Restaurant With Halloween Vibes

If your favorite emotion is fear, you go all out for Halloween, and your bookshelves are loaded with the works of Stephen King, you are in good company. Drive through any neighborhood in October and you'll find many front yards populated by towering skeletons, inflatable ghosts, and skillfully carved jack-o-lanterns. This is truly the time to unleash your inner ghoul.
momcollective.com

Making Dinner Fast in the Slow Cooker

My slow cooker is an underused kitchen appliance. It works very well but does not get quite enough attention as it deserves. My mom always referred to “the slow cooker” as a “crock pot” for her cooking needs. I remember she bought me mine as a gift for our first home. I have owned mine for over ten years; probably the longest-lasting appliance I have owned. It has survived many moves and is one of the easiest dinner cleanups.
macaronikid.com

Fun & Spooky Kid Friendly Recipes

It's time to get in the kitchen to make spooky creations! - and nothing says fall like apple cider and pumpkin everything! Whether you are looking for a snack, hearty meal or just a fun after-school treat, we've got a recipe for you!
intheknow.com

This is the Pottery Barn Christmas decor that sells out every single year

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Some people are just holiday people. They decorate...
ohmymag.co.uk

Halloween: 10 dog costume ideas that are so hilarious they'll make your day

It's fun to dress up for Halloween, but it is even more fun to make your pet look adorably spooky. A pumpkin-dog? Absolutely. Who said pups don't wear Dracula capes? Yes, they do. Fancy sharing some Ghostbusters nostalgia with your pooch? Go for it. From affordable Amazon buys to creative...
Scary Mommy

Handy Dad Builds Living Monster Door To Scare Trick-Or-Treaters On Halloween

Just when you thought your Halloween decorations were on point, this Iowa dad goes and constructs a living, interactive monster door that puts all other front stoops to shame. Greg Dietzenbach decided he wanted to scare trick-or-treaters this year, so he built an interactive piece that’s part Cookie Monster and part front door. Nicknaming it the “Monst-DOOR,” the wooden contraption comes to purple monster life as kids approach, screaming one-liners like, “Do you like candy? Well, I’m going to eat you!”
IOWA STATE
Veronica Charnell Media

Quick & Easy Dinner: Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

Photo Courtesy of The Blond Cook/Chicken Broccoli AlfredoThe Blond Cook. After a long work day, most people want a good home-cooked meal that does not take several hours in the kitchen to prepare. One weekend I decided to spend more time cooking a meal I have never cooked before. If you love pasta you will love this three-step recipe. The best place to search for quick meals is right on your favorite pasta box or pasta sauce. I love Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo at Olive Garden, but I wanted to be able to cook this meal at home as well.
pethelpful.com

Video of Chickens Carving Out Pumpkin Is a Halloween Masterpiece

Halloween is rapidly approaching, which means it's time to pick out the last of the pumpkins, grab the carving tools and candles and get to work. To us, carving pumpkins is a very daunting task because well, it's not as easy as it looks. But apparently, it's no tall task for chickens.
CARLSBAD, CA
SPY

Ring Doorbell Can Help You Set the Mood for Trick-or-Treaters With Spooky Halloween Sound Effects

Ring is one of the most feature-rich video doorbells on the market, especially when you take Smart Greetings into account. The company lets Alexa act as a sort of virtual butler, but what if you could turn her into Lurch? It’s a fun, easy way to steer into the holiday spirit in the lead-up to Halloween. Between Halloween-themed Quick Replies, ghostly chime tones, and unique faceplates, the Ring Video Doorbell is a great way to embrace all that All Hallow’s Eve has to offer. Not sure how to take full advantage of it? Ring recently posted a blog that’s full of...
Delishably

Delishably

New York, NY
32
Followers
83
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Food and Drink. Recipes, news, cooking hacks, tips, and tricks from around the world written by home chefs and foodistas like you!

 https://delishably.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy