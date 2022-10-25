ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

fox7austin.com

Severe weather possible as warnings issued for parts of Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Big changes from yesterday as the day starts with some rain. It's a rainy and stormy finish to the week with a cold front coming to town. A line of storms is likely this morning then we will get a break by noon. Then a few lingering showers are possible by late afternoon as they rotate around the exiting low-pressure system.
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Rain and storms headed east Friday morning

As of 9 am Friday morning, the main line of rain and storms has pushed through the San Antonio area, and is now moving through our eastern counties. While some of the storms found were strong, most of the activity in our viewing area remained sub-severe, but still produced heavy rainfall, lightning, and some gusty winds for the morning drive.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Government Technology

Buy Flood Insurance Now!

There are people moving out of Florida right now whose homes were destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Many people cite the additional cost of flood insurance as not being worth the price. Ask anyone who "lost everything" due to flooding and they might suggest you reconsider what you can or cannot afford.
FLORIDA STATE
Austin Monitor

Flash Flood Alley could see some action on flood relief

In the wake of 2017’s Hurricane Harvey, the Texas Legislature directed the creation of a plan that could guide state and local flood control policy. Now the regional plan concerning Central Texas is getting close to the finish line. Set for completion in January, the plan includes more than...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

No, Texas voting machines aren't switching your votes

Warnings to double-check early-voting ballots began spreading across social media this week as some Texas voters claimed that electronic voting machines had switched their votes from Democratic to Republican. But this isn’t a case of grand conspiracy, malfeasance or rigged machines. Instead, election officials, security experts and voting rights advocates...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

LIVE RADAR: Widespread Rain Could Linger Into Friday Evening

Just as we started the week with wet weather on Monday, we'll wrap up the work week with more rain today. The bulk of the rain looks to move in by mid to late morning. Much of the afternoon will be wet across North Texas as well. The rain could...
horseandrider.com

Three Texas Horses Euthanized Due to EIA

On Oct. 25, the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) reported that three Quarter Horses were euthanized after testing positive for equine infectious anemia in Bexar, Jasper, and Wilson counties. An official quarantine is in place on all three premises. The TAHC is working with owners and local veterinarians to monitor potentially exposed horses and implement biosecurity measures.
TEXAS STATE

