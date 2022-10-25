Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Private papers reveal the tactics that helped SCOTUS uphold the use of affirmative action
The first time the Supreme Court upheld the use of affirmative action in college admissions, nearly 45 years ago, the justices spent months strategizing, forming back-channel alliances and trading passionate pleas up until the final days of negotiations. Then, just days before the June 1978 decision was released, one justice...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Elena Kagan temporarily stays House Jan. 6 committee's subpoena for Arizona GOP chair's phone records
Lawyers for Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and her husband Michael Ward filed an emergency motion with the Supreme Court on Wednesday asking the justices to block a subpoena from the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, for phone and text records. Hours after the filing, Justice Elena...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Trump's lawyers have accepted service of House January 6 committee subpoena
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have accepted service of the subpoena from the House January 6 select committee, according to sources familiar with the matter. Trump and his lawyers have until November to 4 to turn over documents sought in the subpoena and until November 14 to testify at a deposition.
