ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

New Information About ‘American Pickers’ Star Frank Fritz’s Health

Back in July, 59-year-old American Pickers star Frank Fritz suffered from a stroke. He was hospitalized after a friend discovered him on his floor at his Iowa home. He was in the hospital until September but is now staying at a rehabilitation center. His longtime friend has been appointed his temporary guardian and conservator because he reportedly cannot take care of himself and his finances.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy