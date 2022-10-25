ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Yes, You Can Take a Nap Without Ruining Your Sleep. Here's How

Sometimes a nap during the afternoon is the only way to power through the day. While napping can absolutely affect your sleep at night, if you do it the right way, you get the best of both worlds -- great daytime naps and still sleep soundly at night. With a few napping tips and tricks up your sleeve, you can avoid that oh-so-dreadful delay in your nighttime routine.
shefinds

2 Supplements That Practically Guarantee A Better Night’s Sleep, According To Experts

Few things are more frustrating than being unable to fall asleep at night. Sometimes it can feel like you’ve tried absolutely everything to no avail; no matter how tired you are, how comfy your bed is, and what meditations or breathing exercises you may have tried, your body and brain just can’t relax. That’s where it may be helpful to add a sleep supplement into the mix. There are tons of options out there—including a few that health experts swear by.
Newsweek

'I'm a Psychologist, "Sleep Divorce" Could Save Your Relationship'

I've been practicing clinical psychology and cognitive behavioral therapy for anxiety, depression, and sleep issues for two decades. I always knew I wanted to become a licensed clinical psychologist but I found my passion for sleep while working in medical research the year before I went to graduate school. A...
psychologytoday.com

We Know What Can Restore Sleep

You get most of your slow-wave sleep during the first half of the night. It's more difficult to attain slow-wave sleep as we get older. Hypnosis may enhance slow-wave sleep. By David Spiegel, M.D., with Sarah Sherwood, M.A. We all know sleeping well restores our minds and bodies, but how...
icytales.com

Sleep Apnea: Death During Sleeping?

Sleep Apnea, a sleep disorder, is marked by the inability to breathe normally during sleep. If unchecked, it can repeatedly stop your breathing while you sleep. One way to think of it is that your body is experiencing frequent, yet small, episodes of suffocation. This makes the brain and body devoid of oxygen.
Health Digest

How To Treat Sleep Apnea At Home

Sleep apnea is a dangerous sleep disorder that causes your breathing to start and stop while asleep (via Mayo Clinic). There are a few different types of sleep apnea, with the most common being obstructive sleep apnea. Obstructive sleep apnea happens when the throat muscles relax, which blocks your airway and results in less oxygen being sent to your body and blood. Per the statistics by the Sleep Foundation, it affects around 10 to 30% of the US adult population.
AOL Corp

Using a Weighted Blanket May Naturally Boost a Key Sleep Hormone, Study Finds

A small Swedish study found evidence of increased melatonin in healthy adults who used a weighted blanket before bed. For many people who struggle with anxiety and poor sleep, weighted blankets are one cozy, wellness luxury well worth the small investment. Countless shoppers swear by the calming benefits of weighted blankets, reporting better sleep, lower stress and anxiety, and overall increased feelings of relaxation. Most of these weighted blanket wellness claims are anecdotal, but with no side effects or doctor’s prescription needed, who wouldn’t want to give this natural sleep solution a try? If you feel like it helps you sleep and chill out, that’s great! Worst case scenario: It’s not for you, so you return it or give it away as a thoughtful gift.
Fortune

Can you get addicted to melatonin?

Can you be addicted to chocolate? What about Pilates or checking your email? Although many of us use the word “addiction” fairly casually, from a medical perspective it requires meeting very specific criteria, and melatonin doesn’t have the chemical makeup to induce addiction in most people. “Addiction...
Medical News Today

What to know about Buteyko breathing

The Buteyko breathing technique is a breathing method that can be used for various purposes. Advocates of Buteyko breathing consider it a natural way to improve health, increase energy and concentration, reduce stress and anxiety levels, and improve sleep quality. Buteyko breathing is a technique that Ukrainian doctor Konstantin Buteyko...
mailplus.co.uk

A PROBLEM SHARED: I’ve been in pain for a year. Why won’t my GP help?

Q: I’M IN constant pain with a deep, dull ache in my lower belly. I often have to resort to over-the-counter painkillers, but am reluctant to take anything stronger. My GP has done scans and investigations and can’t tell me why I’m still in pain. This has gone on for nearly a year and it’s getting me down. Could it all be in my head?
MedicalXpress

Bedtime routines and sleep strategies help autistic kids sleep, study reveals

Sleep strategies and simple bedtime routines can improve sleep in autistic children, reducing anxiety and enhancing family well-being, a new study reveals. The largest study of its kind into sleep problems in children on the autism spectrum, led by Monash University's Professor Nicole Rinehart, found clinician-led behavioral interventions helped kids get a better night's sleep. And the flow on effects were significant, resulting in better social, emotional and academic functioning in children, and less stress and improved mental health in their parents.
Vice

You Can’t Always Meditate Your Way Through Mental Health

Once taboo, conversations about mental health have grown in recent years. Individuals, corporations, and governments have become more aware of and proactive about providing support and advocating for greater resources to cope. Now, every other video on your TikTok For You page is talking about trauma, and more organizations are offering mental health days. While this is definitely a move in the right direction, an important distinction is missed in these discussions: Mental health is more than just mental wellbeing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy