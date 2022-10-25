Read full article on original website
CNET
Sleeping Enough But Still Feeling Tired? Signs You're Not Getting Quality Sleep
Get eight hours of sleep and that's it, right? Not exactly. You can sleep for the recommended amount and still not feel rested. That's because quantity isn't the only factor that matters -- it's also about the quality of sleep you get. Getting the right type of sleep can be...
CNET
Yes, You Can Take a Nap Without Ruining Your Sleep. Here's How
Sometimes a nap during the afternoon is the only way to power through the day. While napping can absolutely affect your sleep at night, if you do it the right way, you get the best of both worlds -- great daytime naps and still sleep soundly at night. With a few napping tips and tricks up your sleeve, you can avoid that oh-so-dreadful delay in your nighttime routine.
What Happens To Your Body When You Don't Drink Alcohol For A Month
Thinking about giving up drinking for a brief period of time? Here are the mental and physical changes you can expect.
2 Supplements That Practically Guarantee A Better Night’s Sleep, According To Experts
Few things are more frustrating than being unable to fall asleep at night. Sometimes it can feel like you’ve tried absolutely everything to no avail; no matter how tired you are, how comfy your bed is, and what meditations or breathing exercises you may have tried, your body and brain just can’t relax. That’s where it may be helpful to add a sleep supplement into the mix. There are tons of options out there—including a few that health experts swear by.
Deep sleep is when your body clears toxins from your brain — here are 6 ways to get more of it
Your body goes through four stages of sleep — here's how to extend the deep sleep phase for optimal memory processing and cellular healing.
'I'm a Psychologist, "Sleep Divorce" Could Save Your Relationship'
I've been practicing clinical psychology and cognitive behavioral therapy for anxiety, depression, and sleep issues for two decades. I always knew I wanted to become a licensed clinical psychologist but I found my passion for sleep while working in medical research the year before I went to graduate school. A...
psychologytoday.com
We Know What Can Restore Sleep
You get most of your slow-wave sleep during the first half of the night. It's more difficult to attain slow-wave sleep as we get older. Hypnosis may enhance slow-wave sleep. By David Spiegel, M.D., with Sarah Sherwood, M.A. We all know sleeping well restores our minds and bodies, but how...
icytales.com
Sleep Apnea: Death During Sleeping?
Sleep Apnea, a sleep disorder, is marked by the inability to breathe normally during sleep. If unchecked, it can repeatedly stop your breathing while you sleep. One way to think of it is that your body is experiencing frequent, yet small, episodes of suffocation. This makes the brain and body devoid of oxygen.
How To Treat Sleep Apnea At Home
Sleep apnea is a dangerous sleep disorder that causes your breathing to start and stop while asleep (via Mayo Clinic). There are a few different types of sleep apnea, with the most common being obstructive sleep apnea. Obstructive sleep apnea happens when the throat muscles relax, which blocks your airway and results in less oxygen being sent to your body and blood. Per the statistics by the Sleep Foundation, it affects around 10 to 30% of the US adult population.
AOL Corp
Using a Weighted Blanket May Naturally Boost a Key Sleep Hormone, Study Finds
A small Swedish study found evidence of increased melatonin in healthy adults who used a weighted blanket before bed. For many people who struggle with anxiety and poor sleep, weighted blankets are one cozy, wellness luxury well worth the small investment. Countless shoppers swear by the calming benefits of weighted blankets, reporting better sleep, lower stress and anxiety, and overall increased feelings of relaxation. Most of these weighted blanket wellness claims are anecdotal, but with no side effects or doctor’s prescription needed, who wouldn’t want to give this natural sleep solution a try? If you feel like it helps you sleep and chill out, that’s great! Worst case scenario: It’s not for you, so you return it or give it away as a thoughtful gift.
Medical News Today
Propranolol for anxiety: How quickly it works, the best time to take it, and how long the effects last
Propranolol is a type of beta-blocker that doctors typically prescribe to treat heart-related issues. In some cases, they may prescribe it off-label to treat anxiety. Propranolol, which is available as a generic drug and under the brand name Inderal, is a type of beta-blocker. Beta-blockers work by blocking the heart’s receptors for epinephrine.
Can’t sleep? This breakthrough sleep wearable helps you get 30 more minutes of sleep a night
If you’re searching for ways to improve your sleep or reduce stress during your waking hours, Apollo Neuro has developed a pioneering wearable tech that helps you do just that.
Can you get addicted to melatonin?
Can you be addicted to chocolate? What about Pilates or checking your email? Although many of us use the word “addiction” fairly casually, from a medical perspective it requires meeting very specific criteria, and melatonin doesn’t have the chemical makeup to induce addiction in most people. “Addiction...
Medical News Today
What to know about Buteyko breathing
The Buteyko breathing technique is a breathing method that can be used for various purposes. Advocates of Buteyko breathing consider it a natural way to improve health, increase energy and concentration, reduce stress and anxiety levels, and improve sleep quality. Buteyko breathing is a technique that Ukrainian doctor Konstantin Buteyko...
mailplus.co.uk
A PROBLEM SHARED: I’ve been in pain for a year. Why won’t my GP help?
Q: I’M IN constant pain with a deep, dull ache in my lower belly. I often have to resort to over-the-counter painkillers, but am reluctant to take anything stronger. My GP has done scans and investigations and can’t tell me why I’m still in pain. This has gone on for nearly a year and it’s getting me down. Could it all be in my head?
How sleep scientists helped people soothe their nightmares
Combining two psychological techniques can help you become your own Sandman. Sophie SchwartzIn a small nightmare disorder study, dreams connected to positive stimuli and emotions led to better rest.
MedicalXpress
Bedtime routines and sleep strategies help autistic kids sleep, study reveals
Sleep strategies and simple bedtime routines can improve sleep in autistic children, reducing anxiety and enhancing family well-being, a new study reveals. The largest study of its kind into sleep problems in children on the autism spectrum, led by Monash University's Professor Nicole Rinehart, found clinician-led behavioral interventions helped kids get a better night's sleep. And the flow on effects were significant, resulting in better social, emotional and academic functioning in children, and less stress and improved mental health in their parents.
You Can’t Always Meditate Your Way Through Mental Health
Once taboo, conversations about mental health have grown in recent years. Individuals, corporations, and governments have become more aware of and proactive about providing support and advocating for greater resources to cope. Now, every other video on your TikTok For You page is talking about trauma, and more organizations are offering mental health days. While this is definitely a move in the right direction, an important distinction is missed in these discussions: Mental health is more than just mental wellbeing.
Achoo! Why Is My Dog Sneezing So Much? Here's How to Know if It's Allergies—or Something Else
It can be pretty cute when your dog sneezes—as long as it only happens once in a while. But when your pup sneezes on repeat and is clearly in discomfort, it’s time to take action and talk to your veterinarian. Want to know what's behind your dog's excessive sneezing—and how to care for them? Read on for info and advice from top veterinarians.
