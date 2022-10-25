ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greencastle, PA

FOX43.com

Friendly World Series wager held between Pa. and Texas Chambers, with staple snacks on the line

PHILADELPHIA — Tomorrow, the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros will meet for Game 1 of the 2022 World Series, but there's more than just a trophy on the line. A friendly bet has been placed between the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry and the Texas Association of Business. What's on the line besides bragging rights? A celebratory feast fit for a World Series winner.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecatoctinbanner.com

When the Devil Went Down to Frederick

Note: The following account is based on the research of cultural geographer Dr. Raymond O’Brien and that of the reporter, conducted in the 1980s on the German Lutheran architecture and folklore of Bucks County, Pennsylvania. During the 18th century, thousands of German Lutherans migrated to Pennsylvania, and from there,...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
FOX43.com

Central York at York High | Game of the Week Preview

YORK, Pa. — This week's High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week features Central York at York High. Central York (8-1) at York (6-2) As always seems to be the case in this traditional Week 10 matchup, the stakes are huge. The winner of this showdown claims the YAIAA Division I title and goes into the District 3 Class 6A playoffs with some major momentum.
abc27.com

Marshalls opening new Cumberland County location

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Marshalls announced Thursday that they will be opening a new department store in Shippensburg early next month. According to the company, the new 24,626 sq. ft. store at the Shippensburg Shopping Center at 40 Ship Shopping Center will open on November 10 at 8 a.m.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
FOX43.com

Exploring haunted locations in Pa: Battlefield Farmhouse in Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — While some look for thrills in haunted house attractions during the spooky season, others seek the scare of a real paranormal experience. For those interested in the paranormal, South Central Pennsylvania is full of historical places with creepy stories and possible ghosts. With a history that...
GETTYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Carlisle Sports Emporium, others in Cumberland County awarded a combined $2M in grant money

Three large projects in Cumberland County were awarded a combined $2 million in grant money from the state this week. The grants are part of a long of list of projects across the state that were awarded money for redevelopment though the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The grant program is administered by the State of Pennsylvania’s Office of the Budget and is for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Midstate police targeting aggressive drivers in enforcement initiative

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Midstate police are conducting a targeted aggressive driving enforcement initiative, according to a PennDOT press release, hoping to reduce crashes involving aggressive drivers. Pennsylvania State Police and local municipal agencies are working together for the enforcement initiative, which will include all 10 Midstate counties — Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, […]
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

18-year-old hit by car after accident in Hanover dies

HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who was seriously injured when he was struck by a car during the evening hours of Saturday, Oct. 22, in Hanover Borough, York County, has died, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. According to borough police and the coroner’s office,...
HANOVER, PA

