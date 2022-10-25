Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teenagers Will Be The Drivers Of Big Rig TrucksCadrene HeslopWilliamsport, MD
Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horsebackLauren JessopGettysburg, PA
Visit the Most Haunted Town in West VirginiaTravel MavenShepherdstown, WV
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour DriveMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
FOX43.com
Friendly World Series wager held between Pa. and Texas Chambers, with staple snacks on the line
PHILADELPHIA — Tomorrow, the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros will meet for Game 1 of the 2022 World Series, but there's more than just a trophy on the line. A friendly bet has been placed between the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry and the Texas Association of Business. What's on the line besides bragging rights? A celebratory feast fit for a World Series winner.
FOX43.com
Lebanon's Fittery goes from City Island to City of Brotherly Love | Get Your Phil
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — On Oct. 2, 1887, Paul Clarence Fittery was born in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Developing into a switch-hitting lefty, Fittery's first step toward the big leagues came not too far from his home. He began as a Harrisburg Senator, playing on City Island. Fittery pitched in the...
insideradio.com
Joe DeCamara And Jon Ritchie To Replace Angelo Cataldi In Mornings At Philly’s WIP-FM.
The succession plan has been announced to replace the retiring Angelo Cataldi, the longtime morning host at Audacy sports WIP-FM Philadelphia (94.1). The current midday team of Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie will shift to mornings in early 2023. Cataldi announced his retirement in October 2021 and planned to exit...
NBC Philadelphia
Pa. Family Remembers Dad Who Died After Watching Beloved Phillies Make the World Series
Lifelong Phillies fan and Macungie resident Charlie Abromitis died Monday after a seven-month long battle with cancer -- but not before he was able to see his favorite team make it to the world series. Abromitis, 57, was surrounded by his family and the Phils for the last few months,...
94WIP unveils new morning show with DeCamara and Ritchie
DeCamara and Ritchie will take over for Angelo Cataldi, who is retiring after this Eagles’ season. Rhea Hughes will remain a part of the show, while James Seltzer will be the new morning show producer.
Cumberland County native Jon Ritchie to replace WIP loudmouth Angelo Cataldi on morning show
Winter is coming. So is Angelo Cataldi’s retirement. On Thursday, the WIP host announced who will be replacing him on the station’s morning show. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports it will be former Philadelphia Eagles fullback and Cumberland County native Jon Ritchie and Joe DeCamara. The duo currently hosts WIP’s midday show.
Pennsylvania city one of top 15 best for baseball fans: study
With the World Series coming up, a new study has found the best baseball cities in America. And one in Pennsylvania has snagged a spot amongst the top 15. LISTEN: ‘Everybody’s pumped’: Philly hopes World Series brings economic boost | Today in Pa. As a basis for...
thecatoctinbanner.com
When the Devil Went Down to Frederick
Note: The following account is based on the research of cultural geographer Dr. Raymond O’Brien and that of the reporter, conducted in the 1980s on the German Lutheran architecture and folklore of Bucks County, Pennsylvania. During the 18th century, thousands of German Lutherans migrated to Pennsylvania, and from there,...
FOX43.com
Central York at York High | Game of the Week Preview
YORK, Pa. — This week's High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week features Central York at York High. Central York (8-1) at York (6-2) As always seems to be the case in this traditional Week 10 matchup, the stakes are huge. The winner of this showdown claims the YAIAA Division I title and goes into the District 3 Class 6A playoffs with some major momentum.
Philadelphia Inquirer staff shredded for saying Fetterman won debate with Oz: ‘Clown world in action'
Conservatives on Twitter ripped the The Philadelphia Inquirer's opinion section for declaring Democratic candidate John Fetterman the winner of Tuesday's Senate debate.
FOX43.com
Gravity Hill: Is there a scientific explanation?
Central Pa. is home to many haunted attractions and urban legends. One is right off I-83 in the Lewisberry area, and Andrea Michaels tests it out!
FOX43.com
High School Football: Here are the District 3 power rankings heading into the regular season's final week
YORK, Pa. — With just one week left in the regular season, the upcoming District 3 playoffs are already taking shape. Here's a look at the power rankings, which are used to fill out the brackets in each of the district's six classifications. There are some huge games looming...
abc27.com
Marshalls opening new Cumberland County location
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Marshalls announced Thursday that they will be opening a new department store in Shippensburg early next month. According to the company, the new 24,626 sq. ft. store at the Shippensburg Shopping Center at 40 Ship Shopping Center will open on November 10 at 8 a.m.
Former Steel-High hoops standout Kaaba Murray says he has transferred to prep school
Kaaba Murray would have been one of the Mid-Penn’s top returning guards this year at Steel-High. But Murray told PennLive recently he is taking his show on the road, and that he will play this season at Olympus, a prep school in New Jersey. Murray said he is also reclassifying and will now be a part of the Class of 2024.
FOX43.com
Exploring haunted locations in Pa: Battlefield Farmhouse in Gettysburg
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — While some look for thrills in haunted house attractions during the spooky season, others seek the scare of a real paranormal experience. For those interested in the paranormal, South Central Pennsylvania is full of historical places with creepy stories and possible ghosts. With a history that...
Four Mid-Penn Colonial Division football teams remain alive for a share of the title
Sole possession of first place in the ultra-competitive Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division hangs in the balance heading to Week 10 of the high school football season, but a scenario exists where as many as four teams can ultimately share the crown. Let’s start with the participants and where they all...
Carlisle Sports Emporium, others in Cumberland County awarded a combined $2M in grant money
Three large projects in Cumberland County were awarded a combined $2 million in grant money from the state this week. The grants are part of a long of list of projects across the state that were awarded money for redevelopment though the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The grant program is administered by the State of Pennsylvania’s Office of the Budget and is for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
Midstate police targeting aggressive drivers in enforcement initiative
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Midstate police are conducting a targeted aggressive driving enforcement initiative, according to a PennDOT press release, hoping to reduce crashes involving aggressive drivers. Pennsylvania State Police and local municipal agencies are working together for the enforcement initiative, which will include all 10 Midstate counties — Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, […]
abc27.com
18-year-old hit by car after accident in Hanover dies
HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who was seriously injured when he was struck by a car during the evening hours of Saturday, Oct. 22, in Hanover Borough, York County, has died, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. According to borough police and the coroner’s office,...
thedp.com
Mehmet Oz’s former Penn classmates discuss the Senate candidate's career trajectory, campaign platform
On a Thursday afternoon this past September, Mehmet Oz was campaigning in the suburbs of Philadelphia in Springfield, Pa. During a town hall on Sept. 8, while criticizing his opponent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on his approach to crime policy, Oz recalled his time as a medical student at Penn.
Comments / 0