‘Very bad taste’: Scottish TikTok viewers angry after US woman buys flat for daughter attending Glasgow university
A woman from the US has divided TikTok users after she revealed she bought her university-age daughter a flat in Glasgow because the market was “affordable”.Janelle Copeland, from California, shared a video detailing her experience of trying to find a place for her daughter to live while studying at university in Scotland.Copeland said she and her husband, Eddie, spent three months trying to find a property their daughter could rent with friends, but the search was unsuccessful.They also found some options outside of Glasgow but didn’t feel comfortable with any of these as they would require their daughter to...
Ukrainian refugees told to leave hotel next month
One of almost 60 Ukrainian refugees who have been told they have a month to leave a Perthshire hotel says she hopes to be able to stay in the area. Nataliia Parkhomenko has been living in the Killin Hotel since July and expected to be there until February. The refugees...
The cold-hearted woman who killed, decapitated and dumped her friend
What would make a woman kill her friend, decapitate her, put her into a suitcase, keep her body for two weeks and then dump her in woodland 200 miles away?. For Jemma Mitchell, the answer was simple. Greed. "Mitchell is a ruthless killer. The motivation was money. The cold facts...
Nicola Sturgeon in police talks over 'secret Chinese base'
The first minister has held talks with Police Scotland over reports that a Glasgow restaurant is being used as a base for Chinese secret police. Human rights body Safeguard Defenders has released a report claiming dozens of outposts have been set up globally to coerce Chinese dissidents back home. The...
More stand-ins for King, but Prince Andrew and Prince Harry stay
The number of royals allowed to stand in for King Charles for official duties is likely to be expanded, according to sources. It is understood that the current pool of five "counsellors of state" could be widened, perhaps adding royals such as Princess Anne and Prince Edward. Prince Andrew and...
Sudan: 'No-one to intervene' for woman sentenced to stoning
Efforts to prevent a young Sudanese woman being stoned to death, after she was convicted of adultery, are being hindered by the absence of government ministers in the country. Sudan has been run by a military junta since a coup one year ago. Campaigners say the 20-year-old didn't get a...
Chinese 'police station' in Dublin ordered to shut
The Fuzhou Police Service Overseas Station opened earlier this year. Human rights group Safeguard Defenders in a report in September saying Chinese authorities had 54 “police” stations overseas. They say the stations were put in place to persuade emigrants to return home, sometimes to face criminal charges.
Tribute to boy, 15, who died in Liverpool restaurant collapse
A 15-year-old boy who died after collapsing at a restaurant in Liverpool was "a caring boy with an infectious personality", his family have said. Euan McNamara was with his friends and family when he fell ill in Browns in the city centre on Saturday evening. The teenager, from Sefton, was...
UK Supreme Court to sit in Manchester in March
The UK Supreme Court, the highest court in the country, will sit in Manchester next year. It is the first time the court, which is the final court of appeal in the UK, will sit outside of a capital city. President of the Supreme Court, Lord Reed, said the move...
Michael Anton O'Connor: Stab victim ambushed by hired hit men, court hears
A man was stabbed to death in a "brutal, pre-planned ambush" by "hired hit men" over a row between rival drug gangs, a court heard. Michael Anton O'Connor was killed in The Meadows estate in Nottingham on 10 November 2021. Eight men and three woman have denied the 31-year-old's murder...
Plan to name Bristol road after cigarette brand criticised by charities
The decision to name a road on a new housing development after a cigarette brand is "morally unacceptable," anti-smoking campaigners say. The 70-home complex sits on the site of a former Imperial Group tobacco factory in Bishopsworth, south Bristol. The name Navy Cut Road was chosen from four suggestions which...
Thousands at risk as A&E queues stop NHS paramedics attending 999 calls
Paramedics in England cannot respond to 117,000 urgent 999 calls every month because they are stuck outside hospitals looking after patients, figures show. The amount of time ambulance crews had to wait outside A&E units meant they were unavailable to attend almost one in six incidents. Long delays in handing...
This Day in History: October 17: Scotland Invades England
On October 17, 1346, at the Battle of Neville's Cross, the English defeated the Scots who, as allies of the French, had invaded England in an attempt to distract Edward III from the siege of Calais, France.
Kickstart students placed at convicted paedophile's firm
Students on a government-funded work scheme were placed at a firm run by a convicted paedophile. Darren Kavanagh, 46, got thousands of pounds for his company via Kickstart to take on students aged 16 to 24 on Universal Credit. He moved to Somerset during the pandemic after being jailed in...
Luton 'stolen' house owner still fighting to get home back
A man is still fighting to get his house back more than a year since it was sold without his knowledge. Reverend Mike Hall previously told the BBC of his shock at returning to his Luton house and finding it stripped of all furnishings in August last year. He is...
Health: 'My illness is so rare it doesn't have a name'
As a teenager, Debbie Schwartz felt humiliated as doctors said her illnesses were all in her head. "It was soul destroying," said the 47-year-old former teacher. "I felt hopeless, isolated and humiliated." Debbie has an illness so rare, experts have not been able to identify it - and she is...
Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust fined for exposing babies to 'serious harm'
A hospital trust has been fined £200,000 for putting four babies at "serious risk"of harm. Staff at Rotherham Hospital failed to spot non-accidental injuries during admissions, Sheffield Magistrates' Court heard. District Judge Naomi Redhouse criticised failures in the hospital's systems and processes. Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the...
Gloucestershire teacher barred from profession over drug taking
A teacher has been banned from the profession after being found under the influence of cocaine while on the job. Sheamol Ali, a supply teacher in Gloucestershire, took the drug on a weekend directly before two days of remote teaching in January 2021. He was found guilty of unacceptable professional...
Asylum seekers: UK spending almost £7m a day on hotels
The UK is spending almost £7m a day on hotels for asylum seekers - and the cost is likely to rise, MPs on the Home Affairs Committee have heard. The figure is more than £2m higher than the government said it was spending in February and includes £1.2m to house Afghan refugees who fled the Taliban.
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Airport threatened with closure voted UK's best
An airport set to close for being "financially unviable" according to its owners has been voted the UK's number one by travellers. Owners Peel Group said Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) would be wound down from the end of this month as it was not profitable. The airport was praised by...
