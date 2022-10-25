Read full article on original website
Related
ohmymag.co.uk
Great British Bake Off: Here’s what Ruby Tandoh has been up to since leaving the show
If Ruby Tandoh was your favorite contestant during the 2013 Great British Bake Off, then you might be wondering what she's doing now. The outspoken contestant once engaged in a public squabble with judge Paul Hollywood. However,Ruby’s creativity and dexterity garnered her public sympathy as she was hailed for being the greatest contestant to lose the Great British Bake Offcrown in 2013.
ohmymag.co.uk
Tired of dull-looking white shoes? Here's how o make them look like new
Described as the most versatile shoes in the fashion world, white sneakers are a must-have in everyone’s wardrobe. But what to do when they are white no longer? Too many people put their once spotless sneakers away and splash on a new pair for the lack of knowledge of how to wash the old one.
Comments / 0