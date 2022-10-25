Read full article on original website
Asking Price For Steelers Promising 3rd-Year WR Chase Claypool Revealed
The trade deadline is near, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Chase Claypool continues to be at the forefront of rumors. As the team sits at 2-5 heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Claypool could be looking at his last game in the black and gold. The deadline is Monday to be exact, so it’s possible he could even be traded before the game on Sunday.
Antonio Brown’s Special Rules Kept Steelers From Hiring Super Bowl 40 MVP Hines Ward As Team’s WR Coach In 2013
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers, Hines Ward and Antonio Brown are indeed viewed differently by fans of the organization. They both may be the top two wideouts in the franchise’s history, but the on and off-the-field antics of one have had millions of people thinking negatively of him the last few years. The current XFL head coach in Ward, on the other hand, is a Super Bowl hero in Pittsburgh and remains a fan favorite to this day.
Kareem Hunt Comments About Possibly Being Traded
A somewhat subdued Kareem Hunt was asked on Saturday about his feelings regarding a potential trade by the Cleveland Browns. It is all over the headlines that Hunt is a possible trade candidate after the Browns’ Week 8 game against the Bengals on Monday night. Hunt asked for a...
Five trade deadline targets for the Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers season is quickly spiraling out of control, but with the NFC South being a mess in 2022 they are still favorites to win the division. That is why there is a good chance the team swings a deal or two to try and pull their season back from the brink of disaster.
Vikings CB Cam Dantzler on Mike Zimmer: ‘Nobody knows the inside story’
Eliminating the toxicity from the culture of the Minnesota Vikings was presumably at the top of first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell’s to-do list. Perhaps one of the players most affected by former head coach Mike Zimmer’s antics was cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who recently admitted to Tyler Dunne of GoLongTD.com, that he had a bit of an identity crisis after Zimmer benched him in favor of Bashaud Breeland last year.
Watch: Christian McCaffrey throws TD pass for 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers knew Christian McCaffrey would be able to make a big impact when they traded for him. They probably did not expect him to do it like this. Playing in just his second game with the team, McCaffrey was utilized on a trick play on Sunday afternoon to throw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk to get the 49ers on the board against the Los Angeles Rams.
49ers' Christian McCaffrey took trade from Panthers 'personally'
Running back Christian McCaffrey has a "chip on my shoulder" following his trade from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers last week. "I understand this is a business, but anytime somebody gets rid of you or something happens, you take it personally," McCaffrey answered Thursday when asked if he was "pissed off" about being jettisoned by a Carolina team that supposedly isn't tanking this fall, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN. "I'm so happy to be here, but yeah, absolutely [I am]. It's part of the league. It happens to coaches, happens to players and it's just more wood in the fire."
Mike Florio: Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen issues possibly linked with Dolphins
Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio explained Friday that marital issues involving Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may have been linked with the Miami Dolphins. "There’s a theory in league circles, and I think I’m couching it properly, that the issues with Tom Brady and...
Report: Bills tried to trade for Alvin Kamara
The Buffalo Bills have one of the best offenses in football, but it sounds like they are trying to drastically improve in at least one area ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported on Sunday that the Bills reached out to the New Orleans Saints...
Trade Rumors: Kareem Hunt, Browns, Jets, Steelers, Chase Claypool
Jason La Canfora continues to hear buzz about the Browns being potential sellers leading up to the trade deadline. According to La Canfora, the Browns remain active in attempting to trade RB Kareem Hunt, who is reportedly “drawing a lot of attention.“. Albert Breer reports that the Browns are...
Trade Rumors: Roquan Smith, Bears, Commanders, Packers, Rams
Jason La Canfora reports that the Bears remain open to trading veteran LB Roquan Smith. However, La Canfora mentions that Smith’s lack of contract is an issue for teams. In fact, some GMs have told La Canfora that it’s more likely that he will be franchise-tagged and traded next offseason.
Jets HC Robert Saleh has fiery advice for Gang Green fans
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has a message for Gang Green fans: Be ready for fireworks. In a news conference Friday, Saleh encouraged fans to be in their seats early for Sunday's home game against New England. He said fireworks will shoot off at MetLife Stadium one hour before kickoff as a reminder.
Three players Bills could target at trade deadline
Buffalo remains in the market for roster upgrades. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Here are potential options for the Bills. A starting defensive line of Von Miller, Greg Rousseau, Ed Oliver, and D.J. Jones is Super Bowl caliber. Jones made the Colts' Ryan Kelly, among the league's best centers, look terrible in Week 5.
49ers Notebook: Shanahan says 'big time' recalibration was needed in transition to Garoppolo; Plan for Jimmie Ward at nickel; McGlinchey's struggles
Yes, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo helmed the San Francisco 49ers offense since the last handful of weeks of the 2017 season. However, the team spent the entire offseason adjusting to its new starter, Trey Lance, expecting last year's No. 3 overall pick to be the signal-caller for the entire 2022 season.
Insider says Patriots could part with Mac Jones before next season
Although New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick stated that Mac Jones will be the team’s starting quarterback on Sunday against the New York Jets, Jones’ long-term future in New England is still up in the air. The second-year QB was benched in favor of rookie Bailey Zappe...
Latest On Potential Alvin Kamara Trade
Of course, plans change and that report doesn’t say the Saints aren’t getting interest in Kamara. According to a report from NFL Media, the Saints aren’t holding a fire sale but they would be willing to deal Kamara for a package similar to what the Panthers got for RB Christian McCaffrey.
Giants receive great news on TE Daniel Bellinger after surgery
The New York Giants sustained a number of injuries on the offensive side of the football in Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They lost right tackle Evan Neal to a sprained MCL, left guard Ben Bredeson to a knee injury, and starting rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger to a broken eye socket.
Giants reportedly didn't 'trust' Kadarius Toney before trade to Chiefs
There's more information on why the New York Giants traded wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs before Week 8. "The Giants...actually preferred Toney sit out (Sunday's game at the Seattle Seahawks) and rest up during the following bye week to be healthy for the second half of the season," Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reported about the often-injured 23-year-old who has thus far only played in two games during the ongoing campaign and has recently missed time due to multiple hamstring issues.
New York Giants preparing to make big change at right tackle after Evan Neal injury
The New York Giants are preparing to replace two starters on the offensive line in Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks. They lost both Ben Bredeson to a knee injury and Evan Neal to an MCL sprain against Jacksonville, despite managing to pull out the win courtesy of Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.
Stephen A. Smith Warns The League About Bengals
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith had a warning he gave to everyone about the Cincinnati Bengals. This warning puts everyone on notice about the defending AFC champions. With the Bengals at 4-3, they are behind the Baltimore Ravens for first place. While they fight for their division, what is it...
