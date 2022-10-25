ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forestville, NY

wnynewsnow.com

Accused Jamestown Drug Dealer Arrested

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An accused drug dealer has been arrested by police in Jamestown. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 341 Forest Avenue, the upper apartment, just before 1 p.m. on Friday. 19-year-old Simeon Leeper was allegedly found in possession of...
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Jamestown man arrested on drug, weapon charges

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is facing multiple drug and gun charges following a search on Friday. Jamestown police and Chautauqua County Sheriffs started the search at approximately 12:50 p.m. Friday at an apartment on Forest Avenue. Inside, they located 19-year-old Simeon Leeper as well as a quantity of crack cocaine, three large […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

West Seneca man sentenced for defrauding scheme

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old West Seneca man was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge for his involvement in a defrauding scheme, the Erie County District Attorney announced Friday. Between Oct. 1, 2021 and April 26, 2022, Dylan J. Biddeman, working with a 34-year-old co-defendant, stole merchandise from a home improvement retailer in […]
WEST SENECA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Police Recover Meth, Cocaine, Fentanyl During Jamestown Traffic Stop

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old Jamestown man was allegedly busted with meth, cocaine and fentanyl during a traffic stop overnight. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department arrested Brandon Anderson following a traffic stop in the area of North Main and West 5th Streets just before 1 a.m. Friday.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Three arrested after internet crimes against children investigation

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were arrested following an internet crimes against children investigation, New York State Police announced Friday. 25-year-old Samuel P. Lipsius of Amherst, 74-year-old John B. Merow of Amherst and 65-year-old Gene T. Smith of Depew were all arrested on charges of possession of obscene sexual performance by a child. Lipsius […]
AMHERST, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Arrest made in Bailey-Kermit Ave. shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Bailey and Kermit Avenues, the Buffalo Police Department announced Thursday. Following an investigation by the Gun Violence Unit, Andrew Bostic, 59, was identified as a suspect in the Oct. 23 shooting where a 52-year-old woman […]
BUFFALO, NY
yourdailylocal.com

Oct. 27, 2022 Police Blotter

Joseph Wees, 41, Warren was charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking, Receiving Stolen Property, & Deceptive Business Practice on 10/10/2022 following an investigation from August. Brian Johnson, 48, Warren was cited for Accident Damage to an unattended vehicle, following a Hit and Run Accident on 10/09/2022. Crystal Yeskey, 29, Warren...
WARREN, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Six Arrested In Simultaneous Drug Raids

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Six Jamestown residents face a slew of charges following two drug raids on the city’s southside. Investigators with the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executived a search warrants simultaneously at 57 Colfax and 34 Sampson Streets on Tuesday. The SWAT Team arrested...
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man arrested on gun charge following search

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing a gun charge following a search at an apartment on Fargo Street. Following an anonymous tip, police say they initiated an investigation into the activities of 33-year-old Gerard Gisendaner and conducted a search Wednesday. During the search, a loaded pistol was recovered. He was charged with […]
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Buffalo 20-year-old pleads guilty to attempted murder in Hopkins Street shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man could spend 40 years behind bars after pleading guilty to attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon in separate incidents. David J. Smith, 20, of Buffalo, was stopped on March 24, 2022, around 6:35 p.m. by U.S. Custom and Border Protection officers for driving the wrong way on Peace Place near the Peace Bridge.
BUFFALO, NY

