BELMONT, N.Y. — William Larson Jr. has pleaded guilty to counts of Murder and Manslaughter in connection with the deaths of his parents in November 2019. William Larson, 67, and his wife Lisa, 50, were shot with a rifle in the driveway of their home on Courtney Hollow Road in West Clarksville on November 5 of that year.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO