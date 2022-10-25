Read full article on original website
Accused Jamestown Drug Dealer Arrested
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An accused drug dealer has been arrested by police in Jamestown. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 341 Forest Avenue, the upper apartment, just before 1 p.m. on Friday. 19-year-old Simeon Leeper was allegedly found in possession of...
Four Niagara Falls residents charged in alleged narcotics conspiracy
Michael Pryor, 25, Shawn Pryor, 31, and Ahmadja Greene, 28, all of whom live in the Falls, were identified as either members or associates of the Crips, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Jamestown man arrested on drug, weapon charges
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is facing multiple drug and gun charges following a search on Friday. Jamestown police and Chautauqua County Sheriffs started the search at approximately 12:50 p.m. Friday at an apartment on Forest Avenue. Inside, they located 19-year-old Simeon Leeper as well as a quantity of crack cocaine, three large […]
West Seneca man sentenced for defrauding scheme
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old West Seneca man was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge for his involvement in a defrauding scheme, the Erie County District Attorney announced Friday. Between Oct. 1, 2021 and April 26, 2022, Dylan J. Biddeman, working with a 34-year-old co-defendant, stole merchandise from a home improvement retailer in […]
Cold case suspect returning to Erie, 34 years after reportedly murdering grandmother
The grandson charged in the 1988 murder of Helen Vogt has waived extradition. Officials from the Erie County District Attorney’s Office are now headed to Texas to bring the suspect back to Erie. According to Erie County District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz, Jeremy Brock, 55, is being brought back to Erie likely next week — 34 […]
Police Recover Meth, Cocaine, Fentanyl During Jamestown Traffic Stop
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old Jamestown man was allegedly busted with meth, cocaine and fentanyl during a traffic stop overnight. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department arrested Brandon Anderson following a traffic stop in the area of North Main and West 5th Streets just before 1 a.m. Friday.
Three arrested after internet crimes against children investigation
CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were arrested following an internet crimes against children investigation, New York State Police announced Friday. 25-year-old Samuel P. Lipsius of Amherst, 74-year-old John B. Merow of Amherst and 65-year-old Gene T. Smith of Depew were all arrested on charges of possession of obscene sexual performance by a child. Lipsius […]
16-year-old teen missing from Town of Warsaw
Deputies encourage anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Arrest made in Bailey-Kermit Ave. shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Bailey and Kermit Avenues, the Buffalo Police Department announced Thursday. Following an investigation by the Gun Violence Unit, Andrew Bostic, 59, was identified as a suspect in the Oct. 23 shooting where a 52-year-old woman […]
Oct. 27, 2022 Police Blotter
Joseph Wees, 41, Warren was charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking, Receiving Stolen Property, & Deceptive Business Practice on 10/10/2022 following an investigation from August. Brian Johnson, 48, Warren was cited for Accident Damage to an unattended vehicle, following a Hit and Run Accident on 10/09/2022. Crystal Yeskey, 29, Warren...
Six Arrested In Simultaneous Drug Raids
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Six Jamestown residents face a slew of charges following two drug raids on the city’s southside. Investigators with the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executived a search warrants simultaneously at 57 Colfax and 34 Sampson Streets on Tuesday. The SWAT Team arrested...
16-year-old driver in Monday's fatal accident on Rte. 33 arraigned Friday
The 16-year-old male driver of the fatal crash on the Rte. 33 inbound ramp to the Scajaquada Expressway this past Monday was in Family Court on Friday for arraignment. Read more here:
West Seneca man sentenced in connection to stealing from home improvement stores
The district attorney's office announced a West Seneca man was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge in connection to stealing from home improvement stores.
Buffalo man arrested on gun charge following search
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing a gun charge following a search at an apartment on Fargo Street. Following an anonymous tip, police say they initiated an investigation into the activities of 33-year-old Gerard Gisendaner and conducted a search Wednesday. During the search, a loaded pistol was recovered. He was charged with […]
Allegany County man pleads guilty to charges in the slaying of his parents
BELMONT, N.Y. — William Larson Jr. has pleaded guilty to counts of Murder and Manslaughter in connection with the deaths of his parents in November 2019. William Larson, 67, and his wife Lisa, 50, were shot with a rifle in the driveway of their home on Courtney Hollow Road in West Clarksville on November 5 of that year.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to attempted murder in connection to shooting
A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection to a shooting on Hopkins Street and possession of an illegal gun in a separate incident.
Buffalo 20-year-old pleads guilty to attempted murder in Hopkins Street shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man could spend 40 years behind bars after pleading guilty to attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon in separate incidents. David J. Smith, 20, of Buffalo, was stopped on March 24, 2022, around 6:35 p.m. by U.S. Custom and Border Protection officers for driving the wrong way on Peace Place near the Peace Bridge.
3 arrested after alleged Hutch Tech threat
Buffalo police say they were alerted of a message posted online on Oct. 19 that threatened a student.
BPD release victims' names in 33 crash that claimed lives of four teens
Buffalo police have released the names of the four teens who died in Monday’s one-car rollover crash on Route 33. The car involved in the crash was reported stolen Sunday night. Read more here:
Niagara Falls man found guilty of robbing 7-Eleven with gun
His co-defendant in the robbery pleaded guilty prior to jury selection.
