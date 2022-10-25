THURSDAY, Oct. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People plagued by frequent nightmares may find relief from hearing a specific sound as they sleep, a new, small study suggests. It's estimated that about 4% of adults have nightmares that are frequent and distressing enough to impair their sleep and daily functioning. In some cases, the nightmares are related to an underlying condition, like post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), while others are considered "idiopathic," or having no known cause.

2 DAYS AGO