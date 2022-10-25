Read full article on original website
Vaping Might Trigger Irregular Heartbeat, Animal Studies Show
FRIDAY, Oct. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- In another strike against electronic cigarettes, a new mouse study has found that they can cause an irregular heartbeat, also called a cardiac arrhythmia. Researchers from the University of Louisville's Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute, in Kentucky, found that exposure to the aerosols...
AHA News: Black Licorice Is a Candy That Should Inspire Caution
AHA News: Black Licorice Is a Candy That Should Inspire Caution. FRIDAY, Oct. 28, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- "How do you feel about black licorice?" sounds like a question for starting a simple chat at a Halloween party – or a silly internet fight. It's a love-it-or-hate-it candy that inspires intense opinions.
Scientists Use Sound to Ease Patients' Chronic Nightmares
THURSDAY, Oct. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People plagued by frequent nightmares may find relief from hearing a specific sound as they sleep, a new, small study suggests. It's estimated that about 4% of adults have nightmares that are frequent and distressing enough to impair their sleep and daily functioning. In some cases, the nightmares are related to an underlying condition, like post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), while others are considered "idiopathic," or having no known cause.
