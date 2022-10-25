Read full article on original website
Mary E. (Gibbar) Hill, 83, Arnold
Mary E. (Gibbar) Hill, 83, of Arnold died Oct. 21, 2022, her birthday, at Sunset Healthcare in Union. Mrs. Hill was a 1957 graduate of Bishop DuBourg High School. She was a long-time member of St. David Catholic Church in Arnold and worked as an orthodontic assistant and office manager in Affton for 30 years. She was the Queen Mother of her local Red Hatters group. She enjoyed sewing, reading, playing cards, travelling, visiting with loved ones, telling jokes, being silly, watching St. Louis Cardinal’s baseball, eating strawberry sundaes and serving the community and Catholic charities. Born Oct. 21, 1939, in Perryville, she was the daughter of the late Leroy and Mildred Gibbar. She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years: Lee Hill, who died in 1997.
Darrell Lee Edward Politte, 76, High Ridge
Darrell Lee Edward Politte, 76, of High Ridge died Oct. 26, 2022, in High Ridge. Mr. Politte ran track for Potosi High School, and his records still stand. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966 to 1970 during the Vietnam War. He worked in the printing industry as a shipping manager for National Graphics and other printing companies in St. Louis. He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Blues and the St. Louis Cardinals, and enjoyed acting as the neighborhood watch, being outside, working in his yard, sports, going to the casino and spending time with family. Born July 14, 1946, in Old Mines, he was the son of the late Andrew and Genevieve (Whitter) Politte.
Patricia ‘Patti’ Wright Castleberry, 78, formerly of De Soto
Patricia “Patti” Wright Castleberry, 78, of Aurora, Colo., formerly of De Soto, died Sept. 7, 2022, at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colo. Mrs. Castleberry grew up in De Soto and graduated from De Soto High School in 1962. Born Feb. 4, 1944, in Crystal City, she was the daughter of the late Mildred (Scott) Burke and Richard Wright Sr. She is survived by her stepfather: Walter “Green Eyes” Burke of De Soto, who raised her.
Mary Ellen Garner Farrell, 66, Arnold
Mary Ellen Garner Farrell, 66, of Arnold died Oct. 24, 2022. Mrs. Farrell had strong faith and enjoyed teaching and singing in the choir at her church. She also liked sewing for family and friends. Born Dec. 3, 1955, in Siler City, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Carl and Amy Garner.
Bonnie J. (Yount) Berry, 79, House Springs
Bonnie J. (Yount) Berry, 79, of House Springs died Oct. 25, 2022, in House Springs. Mrs. Ber…
Veterans tribute deadline upcoming on Oct. 28
Only a day or so remains to get your entry in for Leader Publications’ Salute to Veterans tribute, scheduled to run in the Nov. 10 issue of the paper. The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Veterans themselves, as well as their family members and friends,...
Accident in De Soto leaves Farmington teen seriously injured
A Farmington teenager was seriously injured Tuesday, Oct. 25, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 67 and Baisch Drive southeast of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7 p.m., Emily A. Keener, 36, of Farmington was driving north in a 2006 Ford 500 car when she lost...
DISTRICT FOOTBALL: Playoffs begin tonight for county teams
Starting Friday, all prep football roads lead to Faurot Field at the University of Missouri in Columbia, site of the state championship games across six classes of 11-man as well as the single-class 8-man format. Friday kicks off district tournaments, the first steps of the postseason journey. The 12 high...
Three-vehicle accident leaves House Springs man in critical condition
Richard L. Lalk Jr., 41, of House Springs was seriously injured Thursday, Oct. 27, in a three-vehicle accident on Antire Road south of Brookside Drive between Eureka and High Ridge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:47 p.m., Lalk was riding south on a 2013 Yamaha FZ1-SC when he...
Bismarck woman seriously hurt in crash near Olympian Village
A woman was seriously injured Wednesday morning, Oct. 26, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 67 and Montauk Drive between Festus and Olympian Village, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:31 a.m., Harold R. Hoffman, 72, of Sparta had stopped on westbound Montauk Drive in a 2019 Freightliner Cascadia...
Organizer expects big turnout for Kimmswick Apple Butter Festival
Kimmswick Apple Butter Festival organizer Connie Schmitt said she is psyched for this year’s event, to be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-30 in the historic river town. It’s free to attend the two-day event, which will feature hundreds of vendors, music, food...
'My Best Ride' photo contest 2022
Twenty-six photos were submitted to this year’s Grand Times “My Best Ride” photo contest, ranging from snapshots of older vehicles, like a two-door 1937 Ford sedan and a 1939 Chevrolet pickup, to pictures of more unusual vehicles, like a trolley car, a blue Schwinn bicycle, a motorcycle and a John Deere tractor.
House Springs man charged for allegedly starting shed fire
A House Springs man has been charged with two felonies for allegedly setting fire to a large shed in the 6800 block of Meadow Lane in Byrnes Mill. Both the shed and a garage next to it were damaged in the fire, which was reported early Sunday morning, Oct. 23, authorities reported.
VOTERS GUIDE: Newkirk challenging Gannon for County Executive
Dennis Gannon is seeking his second four-year term as Jefferson County Executive in the Nov. 8 general election. Gannon was elected the second-ever county executive four years ago after the county adopted a charter form of government that was fully instituted in 2011. A Republican, Gannon will face a challenge...
Festus Marching Tigers take their show on the road
The Festus High School Marching Tigers took their traditional trip to the heart of Missouri - Columbia - to take part in the annual University of Missouri Homecoming Parade. One of nine high school marching bands in the procession, the Tigers entertained parade fans all along the route, and the Festus drumline took first for the second year in a row as the best percussion section.
Pretzel Pretzel shop coming to Crystal City
A Pretzel Pretzel shop is coming to Crystal City. The new shop will be at 201 N. Truman Blvd. and will offer a variety of pretzel products. “Our target to open is Oct. 30,” said Jamie Scurlock, who is starting the business with his wife, Rene. Normal business hours...
VOTERS GUIDE: Coleman, Hagin are seeking open Missouri Senate seat in District 22
Mary Elizabeth Coleman faces one more hurdle in a bid to win a seat in the Missouri Senate. Coleman, of Arnold, defeated three other Republican candidates, all of whom also served in the state House of Representatives, in the August primary election. On Nov. 8, Coleman will run against Democrat...
Sheriff’s Office warns residents to be on lookout for scam calls
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is warning county residents about a recent phone scam that numerous local residents have reported. According to those reports, the scammer calls and claims to be a current Jefferson County deputy and demands people pay a fine for missing a court date. The Sheriff’s...
Trick or Treat Spooktacular set for Oct. 29 in Twin Cities
Businesses along Main Street in Festus and Bailey Road in Crystal City will once again celebrate Halloween by handing out candy to children who stop by the 2022 Trick or Treat Spooktacular. The event is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 29. For many years, the annual event was...
OUTDOORS: Historic site shows underground wonder world
No matter what your favorite school subject might be, the Missouri Mines State Historic Site has something to like. This weekend it will hold a special event to bring the museum to life, with free admission for kids of all ages. This family-friendly educational event from 5 to 8 p.m....
