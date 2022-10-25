Darrell Lee Edward Politte, 76, of High Ridge died Oct. 26, 2022, in High Ridge. Mr. Politte ran track for Potosi High School, and his records still stand. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966 to 1970 during the Vietnam War. He worked in the printing industry as a shipping manager for National Graphics and other printing companies in St. Louis. He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Blues and the St. Louis Cardinals, and enjoyed acting as the neighborhood watch, being outside, working in his yard, sports, going to the casino and spending time with family. Born July 14, 1946, in Old Mines, he was the son of the late Andrew and Genevieve (Whitter) Politte.

HIGH RIDGE, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO