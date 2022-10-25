Read full article on original website
Related
Nets owner says disappointed in Irving's support of 'anti-Semitic' film
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai said Friday he was "disappointed" that guard Kyrie Irving used social media to draw attention to a film based on a book "full of anti-Semitic disinformation." "I'm disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-Semitic disinformation," Tsai tweeted on Friday.
Carmelo Anthony's Ex-Wife La La Anthony Breaks Her Silence On Why Things Never Worked Out With Former Knicks Star ''When We Lived Here In New York... That's When Things Got Complicated.''
La La Anthony gets real on her marriage with Carmelo Anthony during their time in New York.
Flyers aim to extend hot start vs. Hurricanes
Last season, the Philadelphia Flyers were among the worst teams in the NHL. Through seven games this season, the Flyers
Justin Verlander struggles again in World Series, now owns worst ERA in Fall Classic history
Justin Verlander remains 0-6 in eight starts and saw his World Series ERA balloon to 6.07 – the worst mark in the history of the Fall Classic.
Comments / 0