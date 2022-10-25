ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, OH

Williamsburg High School quarterback JJ Miller is the WCPO 9 player of the week

By Mike Dyer
 3 days ago
Williamsburg High School junior quarterback JJ Miller set single-season school records with 32 touchdown passes and nearly 2,100 yards passing.

But, go beyond the Friday night lights, the statistics and the victories for a moment.

Miller's impact during the football season may be most felt when he and teammate Bryce Lillie have lunch with a younger student in the district who has been through very difficult family circumstances.

"He's had to struggle with a lot of things," Miller said before Monday's practice. "And we just told them - the counselors - that we like to help him. We eat lunch with him and stuff. And we like to bring him to the game Friday because he's never been to a high school game."

Friday night is when the Wildcats (8-2) play host to Twin Valley South (6-4) in a Division VI, Region 24 first-round game.

The Williamsburg football program plans to give the student some Wildcats' attire and a tour of the locker room.

"I'm looking forward to hanging out with him," Miller said. "It means a lot to me honestly."

Friday is yet another opportunity for Miller and the Wildcats to be in the spotlight. He threw for 324 yards and four touchdowns in the Wildcats' win over Clermont Northeastern last week. Miller had rushing touchdown and two interceptions as a defensive back.

"I can't even explain it honestly," Miller said. "It's been probably the best year of my life in football and I've been playing since kindergarten."

Williamsburg coach Nick Ayers isn't surprised by Miller's leadership on the field and in the school community.

"He's a high academic kid, 3.9 (grade-point average)," Ayers said. "Mom and dad push for him to do right things on and off the field. He's involved in mentorship programs within a community that he's only been for a couple months. So he's making an impact off the field, too."

Williamsburg co-offensive coordinator Tommie Miller, JJ's father, is proud of how his son's character on the field, in the classroom and as a mentor.

"He's just a good kid, wholesome heart," Tommie Miller said. "My wife and I have always preached be friendly to everybody. If you see a kid eating lunch by himself maybe go sit with him or invite him to go sit with you guys and stuff like that. He does a pretty good job of that."

JJ Miller said he enjoys having his father at practice and on the sideline during games. Tommie used to coach JJ's youth football team so that bond is very strong.

"He says congratulations every game," JJ Miller said. "He was so happy for me when I broke that (single-season passing yards) record."

