Construction Complete On Revamp Of Downtown Jamestown Park
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Construction to revamp a park in Downtown Jamestown is now complete. The Jamestown Renaissance Corporation announced the news on Thursday. At the corner of 3rd Street and Potters Alley, crews demolished the deck at Potters Terrace, also known as AIDS Memorial Park, due to structural issues with the ageing wood back in 2021.
Chautauqua County Lawmakers Approve 2023 Spending Plan
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Lawmakers in Chautauqua County have approved the proposed 2023 County Budget. The Chautauqua County Legislature voted Wednesday night on the spending plan, which features a 30-cent tax decrease. As part of the fiscal strategy, the county rolled out a new property tax rate....
Lawmakers Debate Remaining ARPA Dollars
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Lawmakers are weary about allocating their remaining American Rescue Plan Act funding, as the 28 million dollar allotment begins to dwindle. For months, multiple programs were brought forward by the Department of Development and now have been pushed to the side, in...
One Hurt In Jamestown Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – One person was injured during a residential fire in the City of Jamestown. The Jamestown Fire Department responded to 216 West 7th Street around 8:30 p.m. Thursday for a apartment fire. Crews found the second story of the house fully engulfed in flames.
Early Voting Begins Saturday in Chautauqua County
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – Early voting begins on Saturday in New York State. Specifically in Chautauqua County, our local Board of Elections is getting ready to open four sites where voters can cast their ballots. “There’s a lot of things that need to come together. We need...
Jamestown Public Works Union Wins Legal Battle Over Contract Dispute
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The City of Jamestown’s Department of Public Works union has won a legal battle over a contract dispute. As first reported by WRFA Radio, a Chautauqua County Supreme Court Judge sided with AFSCME New York Council 66, Local 418, which filed three grievances with Arbitrator Douglas Bantle.
Jamestown Celebrating Halloween This Weekend
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Halloween themed Trick or Treat Trail will be held on the Jamestown Riverwalk this weekend. The spooky themed event, located between the two pedestrian bridges on the Riverwalk just behind the National Comedy Center, will showcase many attractions, hayrides, hot chocolate, and of course candy.
Congressional Candidate Garners Law Enforcement Endorsement
OLEAN, NY (WNY News Now) – The GOP candidate vying for your vote in this fall’s Congressional Election in Western New York, made a stop in Cattaraugus County this week where he questioned the treatment of law enforcement in our region. NY-23 Congressional GOP candidate Nick Langworthy made...
New Committee Aims To Crackdown On Bullying At Jamestown Public Schools
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Public Schools is launching a new committee to address bullying across the district. On Tuesday night, dozens of parents and other community members turned out to the district’s Board of Education meeting at Jefferson Middle School to voice their concerns. Last...
Man Drowns After Crashing Dump Truck Into Chautauqua County Pond
STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) – An 83-year-old man drowned after crashing his dump truck into a pond in Chautauqua County. The accident happened in the 3900 block of Waterman Road in the Town of Stockton on Thursday evening. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports that William Rossow was...
COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates For Kids Could Be On The Horizon
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – As illness spreads throughout local schools, some fear a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students could be on the horizon. However, Chautauqua County’s representative in Washington is standing against the idea. Congressman Joe Sempolinski tells us he disagrees with new recommendations by the...
Police Recover Meth, Cocaine, Fentanyl During Jamestown Traffic Stop
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old Jamestown man was allegedly busted with meth, cocaine and fentanyl during a traffic stop overnight. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department arrested Brandon Anderson following a traffic stop in the area of North Main and West 5th Streets just before 1 a.m. Friday.
Accused Jamestown Drug Dealer Arrested
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An accused drug dealer has been arrested by police in Jamestown. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 341 Forest Avenue, the upper apartment, just before 1 p.m. on Friday. 19-year-old Simeon Leeper was allegedly found in possession of...
Buffalo Diocese Reaches Settlement
BUFFALO, NY (Newsource) – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo has reached a landmark settlement with New York State’s Attorney General’s Office. It stems from a 2020 lawsuit alleging the Diocese failed to address the child sex abuse crisis and “systematically evaded” the reforms it adopted nearly 20 years ago for investigating and responding to abuse complaints. The settlement does not include admission of wrongdoing.
Six Arrested In Simultaneous Drug Raids
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Six Jamestown residents face a slew of charges following two drug raids on the city’s southside. Investigators with the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executived a search warrants simultaneously at 57 Colfax and 34 Sampson Streets on Tuesday. The SWAT Team arrested...
A Look Back at Liberty’s Life & Legacy
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – After twenty years of residency at the Audubon Community Nature Center, “Liberty” the Bald Eagle has passed away. Now, the Jamestown community is remembering her life and legacy. “We know she was at least 25 based on the fact she had...
