Can children benefit from acupuncture?
Acupuncture has been used for centuries to help alleviate various symptoms related to chronic pain, digestive issues, emotional conditions and stress. You may have heard of acupuncture and may know someone who has tried it. But did you know that acupuncture may be beneficial for children as well? When performed by an experienced acupuncturist, this therapy may be a safe way to help a child address pain or stress. If you are considering acupuncture for your child, you may have many questions. Here are some common questions and important things to consider. Is acupuncture safe for kids?
What’s behind worrying RSV surge in US children's hospitals?
Some U.S. children’s hospitals are seeing a surge in an illness called RSV. It's a common virus that can cause mild symptoms such as runny nose and cough. But for some babies and older adults, RSV can be extremely serious, causing infections in the lungs. Experts say RSV is encountering a highly vulnerable population of babies and children who were sheltered from common bugs during the pandemic lockdowns and didn’t have a chance to build immunity. Doctors are bracing for how RSV, influenza and COVID-19 could combine this winter to stress hospital resources.
Grounding may improve your mental health
Do you ever feel stressed or overwhelmed and struggle to bring yourself back to a sense of calm or normalcy? Grounding techniques may be able to help. Grounding is a set of simple techniques that help you bring yourself down from an extreme, emotional experience. Emotional experiences may be triggered by stress, anger, sadness, anxiety, substance cravings, trauma or flashbacks. “Grounding can help you self-regulate and get yourself to a more stable condition,” shares Jacquelyn Van Zile, a licensed professional clinical counselor (LPCC) with ProMedica Physicians Behavioral Health – Sylvania. There are three main categories of grounding techniques: mental, physical and soothing. Depending on the situation, you may find it helpful to use one or more from each category. “The more techniques that you have in your back pocket the better. You may need to go through a few to be able to effectively calm yourself,” advises Ms. Van Zile. “Practice when you don’t need it so that when you do need it you have the tools available.”
