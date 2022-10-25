ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Make safe housing a human right

‘It is key government policies that are responsible for causing thousands of people to be denied housing.’

The rise and spread in the number of homeless households being uprooted and rehoused far from their established support networks across England is a clear sign of an inhumane housing system that has not been fit for purpose for years (Hundreds more homeless families rehoused outside local area in England, 24 October).

Access to safe and affordable housing must be made a human right in law to ensure that that the government is accountable for properly resourcing efforts to address the homelessness situation in England, which is predicted to worsen in the current cost of living crisis.

Recent research from Amnesty shows that it is key government policies that are responsible for causing thousands of people to be denied housing. The authorities’ attempts to ration an inadequate supply of affordable housing are shutting people out of the system – leaving them destitute, often at great risk to their mental and physical health, and their personal safety. Unless housing is rightfully recognised as a basic legal human right, there is no way to hold the government to account for its devastating failings. Housing is a human right, not a luxury, and it needs to be protected in law.

Comments / 1

