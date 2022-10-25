ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine Won't Take Whole Kherson Region Before 2022 Is Over: ISW

By Matthew Impelli
 3 days ago

Ukrainian military forces are likely to retake control of a portion of the Kherson oblast, but not the entire region, by the end of 2022, according to a new assessment from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

"The Russian position in upper Kherson Oblast is...likely untenable; and Ukrainian forces will likely capture upper Kherson Oblast by the end of 2022," the ISW said in a Russian offensive campaign assessment on Monday. "Russian forces have begun a partial withdrawal from northwestern Kherson Oblast even while preparing to defend Kherson City. They have not launched into a full withdrawal from the city or the oblast as of this report."

The report comes as Ukraine has continued to execute counteroffensive military operations against Russian troops in an attempt to retake control of some regions. Since Russia first invaded Ukraine on February 24, the U.S. and other Western nations have continued to provide Ukraine with military assistance. Using different air defense systems provided by the U.S., Ukraine has been able to destroy numerous Russian drones.

On October 22, the ISW published an earlier assessment, which said, "Russian forces continued to withdraw from western Kherson Oblast while preparing to conduct delaying actions that will likely be only partially effective. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian forces have completely abandoned their positions in Charivne and Chkalove (both approximately 33km northwest of Nova Kakhovka), and Russian officers and medics have reportedly evacuated from Beryslav."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vLRDX_0im7Yfdw00
An apartment block that was destroyed by Russian occupying forces is pictured on October 24 in Izium, Kharkiv oblast, Ukraine. On Monday, the Institute for the Study of War said in an assessment that Ukrainian forces are likely to retake control of the upper Kherson oblast by the end of 2022. Carl Court/Getty Images

While speaking with Newsweek on Tuesday, George Barros, an analyst on the Russia and Ukraine portfolio at the ISW, said that upper Kherson is a "strategically important terrain and strategically important territory" for Ukraine.

"The strategic implications for Ukrainians retaking that territory, likely by the end of the year, is that it will help foreclose Russia's offensive potential to be able to go for other key strategic littoral area in the South, near the Black Sea," Barros told Newsweek.

Barros further explained that the ISW assessment sees the Ukraine campaign seeking to just expel the Russian forces from the north bank of the Dnipro River.

"It's going to be difficult for Ukrainians to maneuver across the river, however," Barros said. "I think that, as far as the end-of-the-year campaign assessment is concerned, Ukrainian forces will likely capture the Northern bank of the river....It's necessary that the Ukrainians establish a defensive position on the Southern bank of the river; however, I think it would be optimistic to say the Ukrainians would likely, additionally do that by the end of the year."

Barros also told Newsweek that if Ukraine was able to retake control of the upper Kherson oblast, it would be considered "a major military defeat for the Russian military."

"It would be the most significant Russian military defeat since the Russians lost the battle of Kyiv, back in March of this year," he said.

Newsweek reached out to the Russian Foreign Ministry for comment.

Related
The Hill

Zelensky says Ukraine ‘preparing good news’ in fight against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said there would soon be “good news” for Ukraine as heavy fighting with Russia continues in the southern and eastern regions of the country. Zelensky said in an address that Ukrainian forces were holding the line and pushing back against Russian troops...
Benzinga

If Trump Wins Presidency In 2024, Putin's Dreams Come True: 'He's Horrifying,' Financier Says

In 2019, Special Counsel Robert Mueller released a report detailing his investigation into then-President Donald Trump's purported collusion with Russia. It discusses two Russian plots to influence the 2016 election: a social media influence operation as well as a hacking and releasing of hacked emails. Another section of the study discusses whether members of the Trump campaign intentionally made a deal with Russia to participate in those plots.
Daily Beast

Putin Accused of Plotting Another ‘Full-Scale Offensive’ in Kremlin Leak

Russian President Vladimir Putin has plans to launch a full-scale offensive next year in Ukraine, which would mark a significant escalation from the “partial mobilization” Moscow initiated last month, according to Meduza, which cites “multiple” sources close to the Kremlin. To stall before launching a fuller...
Newsweek

Ukraine Claims Russia Pulling 70-Year-Old Defense Systems Out of Storage

Ukraine said on Monday that Russia had pulled 70-year-old anti-aircraft guns out of storage, mocking the country for seemingly having to resort to the old weapons in the ongoing war. "Meeting at the crossroads. While #UAarmy is mastering IRIS-T, NASAMS, Aspide, the terrorist state [Russia] is getting 70 year-old AZP-57...
nextbigfuture.com

Reports of Russian Collapse In and Around Kherson

There are various reports of continuing Ukrainian advances in Kherson. Russia seems to have had to fall back another 20 kilometers in Kherson. Getting pushed into small pockets. Ukraine continues to have upper hand with recon, information and destroying supplies, logistics and ammo. It is flat terrain in Kherson on the north side of the Dnipro. No places to setup significant defensive lines.
The Associated Press

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — TALLINN, Estonia — Belarus’ authoritarian president is rejecting the possibility that his country’s armed forces would become embroiled in the war in Ukraine. Alexander Lukashenko said Friday Belarusians have never attacked nor posed a threat to anyone in their history and that...
TheDailyBeast

Finland Leader’s Solution for Ending the War in Ukraine Goes Viral

Finland’s uber-cool Prime Minister Sanna Marin was once again going viral on Friday, this time for a mic-drop moment about Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine. Marin, 36, was asked by a reporter for her thoughts on President Joe Biden’s comments about trying to find Putin’s “off-ramp” to avoid continuing along a road toward nuclear armageddon. Marin asked for clarification of the term “off-ramp,” to which the reporter explained: “A way out of the conflict.” “The way out of the conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine,” Marin answered. “That’s the way out of the conflict.” She then laughed and walked away. Marin was previously blowing up on social media after videos of her partying with friends were leaked to the Finnish press.Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin was asked about a potential off-ramp for Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Her reply: pic.twitter.com/VblWxkMuFc— Rikhard Husu (@RikhardHusu) October 7, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
The Jewish Press

Using Israeli Intelligence, Ukraine Easily Destroys Russia’s Iranian-Made Kamikaze Drones

The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that had been launched on Monday by Russia in a long-range blitz on city centers across Ukraine were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems (Hopeless ‘kamikaze’ drones show Vladimir Putin’s war machine is floundering), and many were destroyed before hitting their targets.
WashingtonExaminer

Putin ally threatens to turn Chechens loose on Russian dissidents

Russian citizens who criticize the Kremlin could find themselves on the receiving end of a nasty visit from Chechen forces, according to an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin’s attempted "partial mobilization" of fighting-aged Russians into the war in Ukraine has prompted a wave of social displeasure, including a...
