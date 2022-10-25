ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warminster, PA

Longtime Coach of Girl’s Soccer Team in Warminster Remembered for Winning Over 300 Games

By John Fey
 4 days ago
Image via iStock

The coach of a major girl’s soccer team in Bucks County is being remembered for his love of the sport and for his players. Rick Woelfel wrote about the coach for the Bucks County Courier Times.

Bill Cappo, a beloved longtime Archbishop Wood High School girls’ soccer coach, passed away on Oct. 20 at 75. He took over as the head coach of the Vikings in 1994 and remained in that position until his retirement at the age of 70 in 2016. In his 23 years at the helm, his team won 311 games and seven Philadelphia Catholic League championships.

The Catholic League was not part of the PIAA until 2008, but once it joined the association, the Vikings took seven PIAA District 12 titles and reached the PIAA Class 3A finals in 2010. Two years later, they made the Class 2A final.

In addition to his amazing win-loss record, Cappo is also known for his dedication to his players and the game of soccer.

“He was an absolute players’ coach,” said Dan Finello, Cappo’s assistant of 17 years who took over as Archbishop Wood’s head coach. “If you couldn’t play for him, you couldn’t play for anybody.”

Read more about Cappo’s career in the Bucks County Courier Times.

