Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
I-75 back open after fatal pedestrian crash closed all SB lanes in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — I-75 reopened on Thursday afternoon after a fatal pedestrian crash closed all southbound lanes near the I-275 apex from Pasco County into Hillsborough County earlier that same morning. The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. Lanes were closed for several hours. Southbound traffic was being...
Bay News 9
Polk Schools: Student taken into custody after gun found at Tenoroc High
LAKELAND, Fla. — A student was taken into custody Wednesday after Polk County school authorities say a gun was discovered on the Tenoroc High School campus. The school district released a statement that a student was taken into custody after a firearm was brought to school. The incident was...
Bay News 9
Ruling means votes will be counted on Hillsborough transportation tax referendum
TAMPA, Fla. — A Friday ruling in the legal challenge to Hillsborough County’s transportation tax referendum means votes will be counted on the issue, but that could change again before Election Day. What You Need To Know. An appellate court ruled Friday that Hillsborough County's transportation tax referendum.
Bay News 9
Hillsborough County adding two high schools to teach trades
Magnet and school choice applications are now open for Hillsborough County families, and district officials say next school year, they have two new exciting opportunities for high school students looking to learn a trade that will almost guarantee a job post graduation. What You Need To Know. The district is...
Bay News 9
Neighbors skeptical South St. Pete redevelopment project will bring grocery store to food desert
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On Thursday evening, the St. Petersburg City Council approved rezoning the Coquina Key Plaza on 6th Street South to pave the way for a redevelopment project that may bring a grocery store to an area of the city considered a food desert. What You Need...
Bay News 9
Buffalo Soldier Motorcycle club escorts monument to Lakeland
LAKELAND — A historical monument, dedicated to soldiers in the 9th and 10th Calvary of the U.S. Army, made its way to Lakeland Tuesday. The statue traveled from Pennsylvania to Florida and Buffalo Soldier Motorcycle clubs from across the nation escorted the monument to its final destination. “We got...
Bay News 9
New mega-apartment complex to open in Lakewood Ranch in 2024
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — A new mega-apartment complex is breaking ground in Lakewood Ranch with an opening date set for sometime in 2024. Renata in Lakewood Ranch on Rangeland Parkway will be home to 504 apartment homes and feature luxury amenities like a resort style pool, lake views, workout area, walking trails, a dog park and pet spa and even a golf simulator.
Bay News 9
"Dads For Dax" lending a hand at Lakeland's McKeel Academy
LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland father Dax Gingras has made it tradition that every weekday morning in October, he dresses up in a different Halloween costume and heads to the car line outside of South McKeel Academy to help direct traffic. Gingras was a teacher at a nearby school until...
Bay News 9
Florida on a Tankful: A blend of musical theater and spooky tales make up this Sarasota tour
The orange glow of the Halloween lights await, as you board this trolley destined to roll through the streets of Sarasota. Telling the haunted tales that can be found around every corner and there's no better person to introduce to you to the many haunted and mysterious tales surrounding the area than a seasoned performer like, Kaylene McCaw.
Bay News 9
Clearwater Greek Fest returns after 4-year hiatus
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area’s largest annual Greek festival, Clearwater Greek Fest, is back this weekend after a four-year hiatus. The festival at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Clearwater was put on hold for a couple of years because the church was rebuilding after a 2015 fire. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.
Bay News 9
Hookin' Ain't Easy grouper sandwich offers freshness, with a kick
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Matthew and Veronica Neumann own the business “Hookin’ Ain’t Easy Seafood Company,” now with both a retail shop and a food truck with a beachy-themed outdoor eating area in between. They propose to make St. Pete’s best grouper sandwich, starting with...
Bay News 9
No winners means next Powerball jackpot at $800 million, new mega-apartment complex planned for Lakewood Ranch and the Bucs look to bounce back vs. Ravens
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. The weak cold front is slowing down and will stall as expected. Conditions will be slightly drier north of Hernando and Citrus County but most of the Tampa Bay area won't see a difference. Thursday will again feature partly...
Bay News 9
New Riverview High School basketball coach assembles staff of military veterans
It’s a new day for the men’s varsity basketball program at one local Tampa Bay high school, and a new coach says he is working to bring a different meaning to teamwork, dedication and service. What You Need To Know. Anthoine Corpening has been named Riverview High School's...
Comments / 0