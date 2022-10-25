Read full article on original website
Aimee Claire
3d ago
Apologies aren't adequate !! The shooter should be held responsible for the vet bill and charged for shooting in city limits and animal cruelty !
Reply(2)
9
Diana May
3d ago
so very glad that your Precious furbaby is safe and out of Harm's way and congratulations on your wedding God bless you and your Precious family ♥️ 💗 💕
Reply
9
James Jones
3d ago
Apologize?? Shooting a coyote is illegal. These animals were brought back to this state for a reason and just to shoot one because "I happened to see it... " is in fact illegal and the shooter should be arrested and charged by state and the animal cruelty people.
Reply(1)
5
mymix1041.com
Two Cleveland restaurants fail inspections after improperly storing food
Two failing scores in Cleveland this week after an inspector found chicken to be undercooked at one restaurant and improper storage techniques being used at another. Japanese Hibachi Express on Spring Creek Boulevard scored a 46 and Burrito Xpress on Inman Street scored a 63. At Japanese Hibachi Express, the inspector saw an employee not change their gloves between cleaning and cooking at the grill, and also between using wiping cloths and performing food preparation. Raw steak was found being stored over uncovered sauces. The inspector says the floor, ceiling and walls were very dirty. Containers that are only meant to be used once were being washed and re-used for other food products. Chicken was only cooked to 127 to 156 degrees, where it needs to be cooked to at least 185 degrees. Utensils were only being rinsed before being put away as clean. The inspector noted a clean metal pot was being stored on the floor, as well as boxes of broccoli in the walk-in cooler. The inspector also suggested the restaurant should take the food safety training class through the Bradley County Health Department.
WATE
Who is the eternal guest at Chattanooga’s Read House Hotel
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — A Chattanooga Hotel has one guest who is believed to have never left. The 241-room Read House Hotel opened in 1872, but the hotel’s charm comes from their 1920s style. A guest from the same time period appears to have never left. According to the Read House Hotel’s website, room 311 is haunted by the ghost of Annalisa Netherly.
wrganews.com
Walker County Man Wanted For Shooting His Wife
A Walker County man is wanted for shooting his wife Thursday, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on the 14000 block of E. Hwy 136 Lafayette, Georgia. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson says that John Robert Wells fled into a wooded area as deputies arrived...
Watch: Missouri second-grader's lost birthday balloons float 500 miles to Tennessee
A Missouri second-grader whose birthday balloons flew off into the sky received some special gifts in the mail from a man who found the lost balloons 500 miles away.
murfreesboro.com
Man Wanted for Forging Checks at Home Depot
Do you know this man? MPD detectives would like to talk to him about a forgery of a check. A stolen $4,740.21 check was used to purchase a TORO zero-turn lawn mower at a Chattanooga Home Depot on September 19. The person of interest was wearing a fluorescent t-shirt and was captured on surveillance purchasing the mower and loading it onto a trailer attached to a pickup truck. The check belonged to Management Marketing Concepts, a property management and rental company in Murfreesboro. If you have any information that would be helpful in solving this case, please contact Det. Rice at 629-201-5550.
WATE
Stories of injuries, deaths at Tennessee haunted dam
GUILD, Tenn. (WATE) — A small town near South Pittsburg and Jasper is home to a historic dam, which the Tennessee Valley Authority says ranks among the top haunted dams in the United States. The Hales Bar Dam was built between 1905-1913 by the Chattanooga and Tennessee River Power...
mymix1041.com
Woman cut out of vehicle following crash with 18-wheeler Thursday
From Local 3 News: A woman is in the hospital after a crash with an 18-wheeler Thursday afternoon. It happened on the I-75 SB and I-24 West split in Chattanooga after a pickup truck crashed into the end of the 18-wheeler. The driver of the truck was trapped in the...
Grundy County Herald
Family seeking answers into the disappearance of Stacey Crawford
Stacey Annette Crawford has been missing since July 21, 2022. She was last seen in the Whitwell area of Marion County. In the past three months her family members, including sister Angela Simpson Williams, have been actively posting pleas on Facebook for any information about her disappearance. The family is determined to find out what happened to the 44 year old, even if the news is tragic.
TMZ.com
Leslie Jordan to be Honored by Hometown, 'Cherished Son of Chattanooga'
Leslie Jordan was a treasure to folks in Chattanooga, Tennessee, his hometown ... and now the city plans to honor the late actor, and it's working with his family to make it happen. Leslie, who died Tuesday in Los Angeles, is being remembered as "one of the cherished sons of...
New info discovered about man accused of starting 70-acre fire in Warren County
News 2 got a closer look at what sparked a 70-acre fire in Warren County earlier this week, forcing many to evacuate, as well as the man who is behind bars in connection with the blaze.
beckerspayer.com
BCBS Tennessee, CHI Memorial Hospital ink contract
CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia will be in-network with several Blue Cross Blue Shield Tennessee plans beginning Nov. 1. BCBS Tennessee Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and dual-eligible plans will be in-network with the Chattanooga, Tenn.-based hospital system's Georgia locations, according to an Oct. 27 news release. BCBS Tennessee commercial plans that were...
chattanoogacw.com
Student Athlete Spotlight: Maddy Bacon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for October 27th, 2022 goes to Maddy Bacon. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for October 28
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-014863- 6600 Ringgold Rd- DUI – Wesley Goodwin was taken into custody during a traffic stop. He had been observed by employees falling as he exited his vehicle to purchase more alcohol. He never made it into the store.
iheart.com
Creepy Clown Doll with Unsettling Note Left on Tennessee Woman's Doorstep
In a weird story out of Tennessee, a woman discovered a creepy clown doll had been left on her doorstep by a mysterious stranger and attached to the toy was a rather unsettling and ominous note. According to a local media report, the bizarre incident recently occurred in the city of Chattanooga when the unnamed resident opened her front door and saw a haunting harlequin figurine looking up at her. As if this was not unnerving enough, upon closer inspection, she saw that the doll came with a truly worrisome message which read "Neighbor. He is your problem now. I am sorry I can't do this anymore."
WTVCFOX
Dalton business owner sentenced to prison for dumping hazardous waste in Rock Spring
ROCK SPRING, Ga. — A Dalton business owner learned on Monday that he'll go to prison for dumping hundreds of drums in a chicken house in Catoosa County. 56-year-old Amin Ali pleaded guilty in federal court to dumping more than 100 drums and other containers of chemicals, including hazardous waste back in June.
fox5atlanta.com
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia home reportedly swatted for 6th time
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was the victim of another swatting attack. This latest incident makes this the sixth time that she says someone has called the police to her home in Floyd County, Georgia for a fake crime. Tuesday morning, Greene posted...
Mountain Grove boy loses balloons, gets a gift from stranger 500 miles away
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. — It was Kason Johnson’s eighth birthday. As he was walking with his mother to the family car, he suffered an all-too-common accident many people experience around his age: he lost his balloons. Up and away they went, flying from the town of Mountain Grove, Missouri, never to be seen by Kason […]
WDEF
Mother and daughter thank EMS and Chattanooga Fire Dept for saving their lives
A local mother and daughter’s trip to Orlando in March turned into a calamity after a head on collision on I-75. The Chattanooga Fire Department and EMS saved their lives. Today, the family wanted to show their heroes special recognition. Keisha Shelton and her daughter Ada are the survivors...
wvtm13.com
Authorities search for North Alabama teen
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — Officials are searching for a missing Valley Head teenager who was last seen in Dekalb County. Makenna Purvis, 19, was last seen near Fort Payne on Sept. 26. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office at 256-845-3801.
WDEF
New details revealed in Rossville murder
WALKER COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — A preliminary hearing was held Tuesday afternoon concerning the death of Dakota Bradshaw, who was killed in Rossville, Georgia, nearly three months ago. Kavon Collier and Eric Dodds were both charged with his murder back in August. The preliminary hearing took place at the...
Comments / 11