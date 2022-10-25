Read full article on original website
Related
Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
MSNBC
Why'd it take so long to make Kanye West a pariah — and why is he the only one?
On Tuesday, Adidas terminated its contract with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, after mounting pressure to do so over his antisemitic remarks. In recent weeks, Ye has peddled hateful stereotypes about secret Jewish control over people and institutions, even saying he would go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” in posts on Twitter and Instagram (for which he got locked out of both platforms).
Elon Musk to Twitter executives: You’re fired, you may now collect $122 million
Twitter’s departing executives are leaving the company with some big payouts. “The bird has been freed” at Twitter with Elon Musk’s takeover, and now it looks like a bunch of executives are getting millions of dollars to stop doing their jobs. There’s a fog of confusion around...
Elon Musk has fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. From blunt text messages and clashes over bots to lawsuits and a poop emoji, here's a history of their relationship.
"Great dinner :)," Elon Musk texted then-Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal in March. Eight months later, the world's richest man has shown him the door.
Comments / 0