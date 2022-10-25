ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Daily Voice

Movie Filming In NJ Seeking Real Life Couple To Play BF, GF

A movie filming in New Jersey is seeking a real-life couple to portray an on-screen relationship. "Billie + Franny" follows Kayla and Guy: A young woman living in a halfway house who sneaks in her boyfriend. The scene will involve a make-out and a simulation of Kayla putting her hand...
94.5 PST

The Most Luxurious Movie Theatre in All of New Jersey

Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
playnj.com

Atlantic City Casinos Getting In Halloween Spirit With Costumes Contests, Dracula Ballet and Spooky Drinks

Tired of the same old costume party? Atlantic City casinos have more than one way to get spooky for Halloween 2022. Visitors can look forward to dancing contests and costume contests, giveaways and Halloween-themed drinks being mixed especially for the night. Like previous years, Atlantic City casinos will be offering a wide-range of events. This will include a haunting selection of music and costume parties,.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
The Philadelphia Citizen

What to Do With the Philadelphia Roundhouse

Growing up in West Philly, Carlo Campbell remembers being afraid of the Philadelphia Roundhouse. For almost six decades, the massive concrete headquarters of the Philadelphia Police Department loomed over 7th and Race streets as a physical manifestation of police brutality in Philly. As a Black man living in the city, Campbell was warned about racist policing tactics his friends had experienced in the 70s and 80s — the legacy of which continue today.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
shorelocalnews.com

South Jersey’s witch trials, as told by Benjamin Franklin

You don’t have to travel all the way to Salem, Mass., to hear stories about witches this Halloween. According to Ben Franklin’s newspaper, The Pennsylvania Gazette, witches roamed South Jersey. In the paper’s Oct. 22, 1730 edition, locals in Mount Holly, Burlington County, feared that a woman and...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
fox29.com

Atlantic City looks back on Superstorm Sandy 10 years later

ATLANTIC CITY - Ten years after Superstorm Sandy slammed into New Jersey, causing massive devastation along the shore towns and inland, Atlantic City still isn't quite fully recovered. "It was a devastating storm, we’re still feeling some of the impacts," Mayor Marty Small said. The city had to fully...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

