Americans have become divided on germ-control measures, the approaching winter might again include high rates of COVID infection, and certain Pine-Sol products are said to possibly contain bacteria. To quote Willie Nelson: “The world’s done gone crazy, and it seems to get worse every day…” According to a story distributed by The Associated Press, the Clorox Company is recalling scented Pine-Sol multi-surface cleaners and all-purpose cleaners. The reason: They may...

27 MINUTES AGO