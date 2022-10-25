Read full article on original website
Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
A day after being cut by Adidas over anti-Semitic remarks, Kanye West showed up at Skechers’ headquarters—and they wouldn’t let him in
Kanye West aka Ye during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 2, 2022. A day after being dumped by Adidas for anti-Semitic comments, Kanye West showed up unannounced at the Manhattan Beach, Calif. headquarters of shoemaker Skechers on Wednesday. He was escorted off the property. West, who has changed his name...
‘I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?’ As Kanye West taunts Adidas, calls grow for German sportswear giant to cut ties
#BoycottAdidas is trending on Twitter after a video emerged of Kanye West saying, “I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”. While Balenciaga and JPMorgan Chase have both cut ties with Kanye West after repeated anti-Semitic remarks, West’s biggest corporate benefactor, Adidas, is staying markedly silent.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Reacts After Losing $2B From Adidas Deal: “The Money Is Not Who I Am”
Ye sends a message to Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel after Adidas cuts ties with him. Kanye West is no longer a billionaire after dismantling his fashion empire in weeks. The Chicago artist lost his deal with Adidas this week after the brand put the partnership under review, as companies like Balenciaga and Gap further distanced themselves from Ye.
‘More severe than anticipated’: Adidas’s split with Kanye West brings hiring freeze
Following its announcement of cutting ties with Kanye West over the rapper’s recent string of antisemitic and offensive remarks, Adidas implemented a hiring freeze to deal with the financial impact of ending the Yeezy brand. When asked whether the sportswear company would be firing workers, Adidas spokesman Rich Efrus...
Kanye West’s net worth plummets from $2bn to $400m after Adidas ends Yeezy partnership
Kanye West’s net worth has been scythed from $2bn to $400m after Adidas ended their Yeezy partnership, according to Forbes magazine. After days of relentless pressure, Adidas announced on Tuesday it had terminated its business relationship with the 45-year-old rapper and fashion mogul over his repeated antisemitic remarks. “Adidas does not tolerate anti-Semitism and any other sort of hate speech,” it said in a press release. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”West had goaded the German footwear giant, saying on...
Kanye West says he lost $2 billion after antisemitic remarks
Ye returned to Instagram early Thursday morning for the first time since he made antisemitic posts that ignited a wave of backlash. The posts were made hours after the rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, was escorted out of the Skechers headquarters and amid several businesses severing their ties with the artist.
hiphop-n-more.com
Adidas Terminates Partnership With Kanye; Company Says It Will Cost Them $246 Million
Adidas has announced that they are terminating their partnership with Kanye West over his anti-semitic comments. The decision, which puts an end to a lucrative partnership that gave rise to the well-known Yeezy shoe line, was made after weeks of pressure from human rights activists on the German sportswear brand and after other companies broke their relations with the rapper. Gap Inc., MRC, a film and television company who recently scrapped a completed documentary, his talent agency CAA and French fashion label Balenciaga are a few businesses that have cut ties with Ye recently.
Adidas cuts ties with Kanye West over antisemitic comments
Company to stop making Yeezy products and paying rapper, saying recent comments have been ‘hateful and dangerous’
Kanye West mural painted over in West Loop following antisemitic remarks
The fallout from Ye's comments continues.
Kanye West No Longer A Billionaire After Adidas Terminates Partnership
Kanye West has lost his billionaire status following Adidas’ decision to officially cut ties with the designer amid his many current controversies. According to Forbes, Ye’s deal with the brand accounted for $1.5 billion of his net worth. Parting ways with the athletic-wear giant now brings his estimated value down to $400 million.More from VIBE.comFoot Locker And GAP Pull Yeezy Products From Shelves Amid Kanye West ControversyJaylen Brown And Aaron Donald Cut Ties With Kanye West's Donda SportsKanye West's G.O.O.D. Music Reportedly No Longer A Part Of Def Jam “The remainder of Ye’s fortune, Forbes estimates, comes from real estate, cash, his...
Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect
PARIS – Faced with growing public pressure and calls for a consumer boycott, Adidas said on Tuesday it was terminating its Yeezy business with rapper Ye with immediate effect, a decision that will cost it up to 250 million euros in net profit this year. “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” Adidas said in a statement.More from WWDYeezy Season 9 RTWSalma Hayek, Emma Watson and More Attended the Kering Foundation...
thebrag.com
Adidas director calls out the brand over Kanye West silence
Adidas director of trade marketing Sarah Camhi has called out Adidas for staying still being partnered with Kanye West despite his recent string of anti-Semitic comments. On October 7th Kanye shared a screenshot of a conversation between himself and P Diddy on Instagram.. “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war,” he wrote.
Kanye West antisemitism: Was Adidas really founded by a Nazi?
On Tuesday, sportswear giant Adidas announced it was severing its highly lucrative Yeezy sneaker partnership with Ye, after the rapper and designer formerly known as Kanye West made a string of antisemitic remarks in recent weeks.The company said in a statement that it “does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech” and that “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous.”As a result, Adidas said it would immediately “end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies,” a partnership estimated to net the company billions each year.The...
Complex
Adidas Terminates Kanye West’s Yeezy Deal
Adidas is ending its collaboration with Ye, the brand confirmed in a statement on Tuesday. The termination of the deal with the artist formerly known as Kanye West comes after months of him publicly challenging the brand, which makes his popular Yeezy Boost sneakers, and expressing antisemitic views in interviews and on social media.
Post Kanye Split, Adidas President Thanks Those Who Stood Up ‘For the Right Thing’ in Internal Memo to Staff
In the aftermath of Adidas’ decision to cut ties with Kanye West and the Yeezy brand, the company’s North American president thanked the people who stood up for “the right thing.” “Thank you for everyone who had the courage to stand up and speak out for the right thing while the Board went through the review process,” Rupert Campbell wrote in an internal memo sent to staff on Tuesday that was viewed by FN. Adidas said the partnership was under review on Oct. 6 and officially terminated the deal on Oct. 25. The letter came after Adidas announced the end of its...
Kanye West latest news: Apple Music drops rapper’s playlist as Skechers escorts him from HQ
Kanye West's Essentials Playlist appears to have been removed from Apple Music.The move comes as the rapper, who goes by the name Ye now, continued to face backlash after making a series of antisemitic remarks during interviews and on social media.While there has not been an official statement by Apple yet, its rival Spotify's CEO Daniel Ek denounced the rapper's comments in an interview with Reuters.“It’s really just his music, and his music doesn’t violate our policy,” he was quoted as saying.“It’s up to his label, if they want to take action or not.”Meanwhile, his school Donda Academy...
Daily Beast
Adidas May Continue the Yeezy Brand—Just Without Kanye West
When Adidas terminated its relationship with Kanye West in the wake of his rampant anti-semitism, the company made one thing abundantly clear: they would “end production of Yeezy branded products, and stop all payments to Ye and his companies,” bringing an end to the “Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”
UTA Chief Jeremy Zimmer to Staff: “We Can’t Support Hate Speech…Please Support the Boycott of Kanye West”
Three of Hollywood’s top agency chiefs are now calling on the entertainment industry to cut ties with Kanye West given the rapper and fashion mogul’s anti-Semitic rhetoric on multiple platforms and interviews. On Sunday evening, UTA chief Jeremy Zimmer sent a company-wide memo to staff titled “Rise of Anti Semitism and Hate,” writing that West’s comments “embolden others to amplify their vile beliefs.” More from The Hollywood ReporterBalenciaga Severs Ties With Kanye "Ye" WestAri Emanuel Calls on Kanye West's Business Partners to Stop Working With Him'Drink Champs' Pulls Kanye West Episode Due to "False and Hurtful" Comments About George Floyd Zimmer made...
