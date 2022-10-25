ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV, commentators set for Georgia-Florida game

 5 days ago
[Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs face the unranked Florida Gators in the 101st game in series history. Georgia holds the all-time edge (54-44-2) over Florida.

Kirby Smart and Georgia have won four of their last five games against Florida. Smart is 4-2 in his Georgia coaching career against Florida. He will face first-year Florida head coach Billy Napier.

Florida (4-3) opened the season with an inspiring win over Utah. The Gators have lost momentum since then and have lost three of their last four games against Power Five competition since the season-opener.

The Georgia-Florida game will be televised on CBS. The Oct. 29 contest will be played at 3:30 p.m. ET. The commentators for the game are Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst), and Jenny Dell (sideline reporter).

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson is extremely talented. Richardson has 12 total touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Florida would love to spoil Georgia’s undefeated season. The Gators need to string together a few wins in order to clinch bowl eligibility.

Both teams are coming off bye weeks. Georgia (7-0) and has been dominant outside a pair of closer-than-expected games against Missouri and Kent State.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 1-1 in his career against Florida. Bennett has 12 total touchdowns and one interception this season.

Georgia football fans can listen to the radio broadcast of the Georgia-Florida game on WSB AM 750 via the Bulldog Network. Georgia’s radio team of Scott Howard (play-by-play), Eric Zeier (analyst), and DJ Shockley (sideline reporter) does a fantastic job of covering the Dawgs.

