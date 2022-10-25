Statistical Breakdown: How Georgia and Florida stack up ahead of rivalry game

This Saturday, the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0) take on the Florida Gators (4-3, 1-3) in the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.

Georgia has won five of the last six meetings against the Gators, including a 34-7 victory last year in Jacksonville. This time around, the Bulldogs are a 22.5 point favorite in the rivalry game, which is set to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

On paper, Georgia wins this game easily. The Dawgs rank better statistically offensively, and way, way better defensively. But the game’s not played on paper and as we know, anything can happen when these two teams meet in Jacksonville.

Here’s a look at how Georgia and Florida stack up statistically ahead of this weekend’s game. If you’re looking to do some last minute betting research, you’re in luck as we give you the stats and information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at BetMGM.

Statistical breakdown….

Total offense:

(Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Georgia ranks No. 2 in the nation with 527 total yards per game.

Florida ranks 43rd in the nation with 430 total yards per game.

Passing offense:

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia ranks No. 7 in the nation with 330 passing yards per game.

Florida ranks No. 92 with 217 passing yards per game.

Rushing offense:

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia ranks No. 29 in the nation with 197 rushing yards per game.

With 213 rushing yards per game, Florida ranks No. 16 nationally.

Scoring offense:

Athens Banner Herald

Georgia ranks No. 8 in the nation with 41.7 points per game.

Florida ranks No. 56 with 31.4 points per game.

First downs:

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia ranks No. 6 in the nation with 27 first downs per game.

Florida ranks No. 95 in the nation with 19 first downs per game.

Sacks allowed:

(Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Georgia ranks No. 14 in the nation with 7 sacks allowed this season.

Florida ranks No. 4 in the nation with only 5 sacks allowed this season.

Total defense:

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia ranks No. 4 in the nation in total defense, surrendering 247 yards per game.

Florida ranks No. 109 in the nation allowing 429 yards per game.

Passing defense:

(Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Georgia ranks No. 4 in the nation, allowing 164 passing yards per game.

Florida ranks No. 90 in the nation allowing 244 passing yards per game.

Rushing defense:

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia ranks No. 4 in the nation, allowing 83 rushing yards per game.

Florida ranks No. 108 in the nation, with 185 rushing yards allowed per game.

Scoring defense:

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Georgia ranks No. 2 in the nation, allowing 9.1 points per game.

Florida ranks No. 80 allowing 28 points per game.

Sacks:

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia ranks No. 124 in the nation with 7 sacks this season.

Florida has 13 sacks this year, which is 84th in the nation.

Penalties:

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia ranks 15th in the nation, with 39.3 penalty yards per game.

Florida is No. 13, giving up 38.7 penalty yards per game.

List

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.