Nine Lower Bucks County Municipalities Join Statewide Crackdown on Aggressive Drivers

By John Fey
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago
Image via iStock

Several municipalities in Bucks County are collaborating with PennDOT in a statewide crackdown on aggressive drivers. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the initiative for the Upper Southampton Patch.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced earlier this week that over 50 police departments from the collar counties will join Pennsylvania State Police in a coordinated enforcement sweep that aims to reduce the number of crashes, injuries, and fatalities on roadways.

The focus of this enforcement wave will be on the Move Over Law, school bus safety, speeding, and tailgating. In addition, motorists exhibiting any other aggressive actions or unsafe behaviors may also receive a citation.

Last year, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties recorded 1,483 aggressive driving crashes which resulted in 27 fatalities.

Lower Bucks County police departments that will participate in the enforcement wave include Bensalem Township, Bristol Township, Falls Township, Lower Southampton Township, Middletown Township, Northampton Township, Penndel Borough, Upper Southampton Township, and Yardley Borough.

To identify and cite aggressive drivers, law enforcement will use various strategies, including traffic enforcement zones, speed enforcement details, corridor enforcement, and multi-jurisdictional patrol strategies.

The initiative is part of Pennsylvania’s Highway Safety Program.

Read more about the initiative in the Upper Southampton Patch.

