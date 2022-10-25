Read full article on original website
Related
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Masked man robbed Macon store Friday afternoon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The search is on for a masked man deputies say robbed a store Friday afternoon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Carr's Drive Inn Market on Mount Pleasant Church Road in Macon around 5:15 p.m. Investigators say a masked man walked in the store with a gun and demanded money from the cash register. After getting the money, investigators say the suspect ran from the store and jumped into a waiting white Lincoln. They say the car was last seen driving down Fulton Mill Road.
wgac.com
2 Men Wanted in Richmond County For Child Molestation
The search continues for two men that are wanted for child molestation in Richmond County. According to our news partner WJBF, the incidents aren’t related but happened in August. Lavarous Rich, 21, is wanted for an incident that happened on August 6. According to authorities, he is has been...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Driver crosses center line, crashes with FedEx semi-truck in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A wreck in Macon, involving a FedEx semi-truck, is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were called to Pierce Avenue near Ingleside Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Investigators say a FedEx Tractor-Trailer was traveling north on...
56-Year-Old Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash that injured a person. The crash happened on Pierce Avenue near Ingleside avenue on Thursday night. According to the officials, a 50-year-old man was driving his tractor-trailer north on Pierce Avenue. A Hyundai Sonata driven by a 56-year-old crossed the center line simultaneously.
wfxg.com
Deputies from Aiken, Richmond Counties arrest murder suspect on Storm Branch Rd.
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff's Office assisted Richmond County in locating a murder suspect on Storm Branch Rd. Friday afternoon. Capt. Eric Abdullah with ACSO tells FOX54 the suspect, who is now in custody, is involved in a murder case in Richmond County. The suspect is under the age of 18.
WRDW-TV
Details emerge on Augusta shooting that injured 1 person
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re getting new details on an Augusta shooting near the old Regency Mall that sent one person to a hospital about a week ago. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. Oct. 21 in the 2800 block of Thomas Lane. On scene, deputies located Allester Williams,...
wgxa.tv
Increased law enforcement presence follows downtown shooting
A week after downtown Macon theater patrons and others ran for their lives as shots rang out in the early morning hours, law enforcement officers visited downtown establishments and met with illegal food vendors. “The sheriff and code enforcement went out Friday and Saturday night last week and did several...
WRDW-TV
2 of the 3 suspects arrested in Augusta car-to-car shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested at least two of the three women sought as suspects in a shooting that injured one person and damaged a car. Tumora Shantrice D’Antignac was arrested Tuesday and Keyonce Zakhia Walker was arrested Oct. 19, according to Richmond County jail records. Both were charged with aggravated assault and possession of firearm or knife, according to jail records.
WRDW-TV
2 men wanted in separate child molestation cases
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are searching for two men wanted in unrelated child molestation incidents. Derrious Williams, 29, is wanted for child molestation that occurred on Aug. 22 off of the 3900 block of Deans Bridge Road, where he is known to be in the area. Deputies...
WRDW-TV
1 person wanted for questioning in fatal shooting at Circle K
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An unknown Black male is wanted for questioning only in reference to a homicide that occurred Oct. 10 in the 2800 block of Peach Orchard Road. The shooting claimed the life of Nathaniel Mack, 29, of Augusta. The person wanted for questioning regarding the shooting at...
Unidentified man wanted for questioning in Peach Orchard Road murder
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a man wanted for questioning in a recent murder. It happened October 10th at the Circle K on Peach Orchard Road. 29-year-old Nathaniel Mack of Augusta was shot and killed. The subject is described as a black man wearing a […]
WRDW-TV
Shots fired during altercation at Augusta residence
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was arrested after gunshots were fired during an altercation, Richmond County deputies said Thursday. The altercation was reported around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Apple Valley. According to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office, there was an altercation between several individuals,...
WRDW-TV
Pair try to break into Augusta homes, putting school on lockdown
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people tried to break into homes with a shotgun this week, according to authorities. It happened Tuesday in the Covington subdivision near Cross Creek High School on Old Waynesboro Road in south Augusta. The school was on lockdown because of this incident. Authorities say the...
wfxg.com
Man arrested following an outburst at Waynesboro fast-food restaurant
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WFXG) - Waynesboro Police have arrested a man in connection with an outburst at a Waynesboro fast-food restaurant. According to Waynesboro PD, Nicholas Gresham requested more ice for his tea. The employee then poured the tea from the original cup into the ice which police say angered the suspect Nicholas Gresham.
wgxa.tv
Camera Confusion: Macon residents seek out answers after being hit with 'unfair' tickets
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- At $100 dollars a pop, Major Brad Wolfe with the Bibb county Patrol Division says you'd think people would slow down. "It's huge, it's a very big problem it's like an epidemic right now speeding in the school zones as well as complaints we get in Bibb County...Speeding is very prevalent in Bibb County. It's a big problem," Wolfe said.
WRDW-TV
Deputies fight rising tide of shootings, slayings in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to track violent crime numbers in Augusta after a recent shooting victim was sent to the hospital. We’ve checked the number of reported aggravated assaults in 2022 and how it measures up to other cities similar in size. Shootings like these are...
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in gunfire at Captain D’s that was site of murder
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies have arrested a suspect in gunfire at a fast-food restaurant that was the site of a murder earlier this year. The gunfire was reported just before 9 p.m. Monday at Captain D’s, 3166 Wrightsboro Road. When deputies arrived, employees told them a...
Warner Robins man convicted in 19-year-old's Feb. 2021 shooting death
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins man was convicted Wednesday in the 2021 shooting death of 19-year-old Deandre Nyke Pitts. According to a news release from the Houston County District Attorney's Office, on February 21, 2021, the shooting happened when Gregory Davis and Pitts were at a home at 1305 Hartley Avenue. At some point during the evening, the two began to argue and fight. After being separated, Pitts sat down on a sofa in the living room. Davis went to another room, got a gun, and shot Pitts six times.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia officer injured in crash while chasing drive-by shooting suspects, police say
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - A Warner Robins officer is recovering from injuries they received while chasing multiple suspects in a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon. Officials with the Warner Robins Police Department say the incident began around 12:30 p.m. Monday when officers responded to the 300 block of Peachtree Street to investigate a possible shooting.
WRDW-TV
Mom faces prison time for attack at local Little Caesar’s
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A mother pleaded guilty in an attack on another woman at a Little Caesar’s that was captured in a viral video last year. Brittany Kennedy pleaded guilty to kidnapping and criminal damage to property as well as battery and cruelty to children. Judge Jesse Stone...
Comments / 0