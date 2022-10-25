Read full article on original website
Franklin News Post
Winter sports parents meetings are slated
Meetings for student-athletes planning to compete in winter sports at Franklin County during the 2022-2023 school year and their parents are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 1 and Thursday, Nov. 3. Attendance at one of these meetings is mandatory. Both meetings are scheduled for 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Elton...
Franklin News Post
Cavaliers capture a pair of league crowns
TROUTVILLE - Lord Botetourt claimed both the 2022 boys and girls team championships in the Blue Ridge District cross country meet Wednesday. The Cavaliers won the boys title by eight points over Staunton River, 50-58. Franklin County (63) came in third, followed by Northside (79) and William Byrd (85). William...
timesvirginian.com
Raiders win 50th straight Dogwood game at Gretna, Coach Smith earns 125th win
Appomattox Raiders head coach Doug Smith reached a milestone by earning his 125th career head coaching win on Friday night when the Raiders defeated Chatham on the road by a score of 35-19. Smith had won 13 games at Heritage High School in Lynchburg from 2009-2011 before accepting the position...
Radford, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Lynchburg, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Tech Football: Another tough loss for struggling Hokies squad
Being honest here, when the replay review told us that Grant Wells had scored on a 20-yard run, I thought Virginia Tech had it wrapped up. The TD made it 21-3 Hokies with 4:03 to go in the third, and NC State, ranked 24th, but not at all the same team without Devin Leary at QB, seemed lifeless.
Franklin News Post
CALENDAR
All are invited. Free hot dogs, popcorn and treats at Trunk or Treat from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church, 60 Merriman Way Road, Moneta. Epworth and Halesford United Methodist Church are hosting the Trunk or Treat. The Scruggs Fire Department Ladder Truck and a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Squad Car wil be there.
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Earliest snowfall in Danville
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Are you a weather enthusiast? Love watching the skies? See if you can correctly guess this WFXR Weather Trivia question!. What month did Danville receive its earliest snowfall on record?. It may seem too early to talk about winter weather, but snow has fallen in...
cardinalnews.org
Danville shows Martinsville how to turn around a city
Here’s how much the world has changed: We’re now looking to Danville as an example of how to do things. We are just four years removed from the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate – Corey Stewart – depicting Danville as “boarded-up” and “sad,” and a national news story that called the city a “decomposed industrial hulk.” Both were wrong – that harsh assessment of the city was about two decades out of date – but sometimes right and wrong doesn’t matter in politics or public perception.
chathamstartribune.com
Skills training finds a home in Danville
Vincent Brown has taught commercial painting for many years in North Carolina as part of his business, Statesville Painting and Maintenance. Last year, he brought his apprenticeship program, SPM Empowerment and Skills, back home to Danville, and which is designed to teach young adults trades such as painting and carpentry.
WDBJ7.com
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
(WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia each won $100,000 in the October 26 drawing, according to Virginia Lottery. They were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach, and neither ticket holder has come forward so far. More than 54,000 Virginia tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing,...
Franklin News Post
Rocky Mount neighbors: Obituaries for October 27
Read through the obituaries published today in Franklin News Post. (1) update to this series since Updated 23 min ago. Reba Kathryn Wood Reba Kathryn Wood passed away peacefully at Friendship North Health and Rehabilitation Center in Roanoke, Virginia, on Octob…
cardinalnews.org
Something has changed in Henry County. More people are now moving in than moving out.
There are lots of ways to tell a story. We can use words, of course. Or we can paint a picture, which we’re told is worth 1,000 of them. Regular readers know that I’m something of a data nerd. My high school math teacher, the late Fred Pence at Montevideo High School in Rockingham County, would have been amazed at my newfound love for math, but some lessons take a while to learn. In particular, I’ve come to be fascinated by the mathematics of demography. To my astonishment, so are many of you. My demographic-focused columns are among the best-read ones, so, in the words of the great philosopher Ray Davies of The Kinks, “give the people what they want.” In all seriousness, data has become my preferred way to tell a story, especially when it comes to describing how parts of Virginia are changing. We can argue over whether a certain political action is good or bad, but there’s no denying that two plus two is still four.
wfirnews.com
Big plans for old Valleydale site in Salem
(Salem News Release) The City of Salem is pleased to announce a major economic development project with Valleydale Catalyst, LLC and its principles Ed Walker and Joe Thompson. The proposed $50 million venture at the former Valleydale Meat Packing and Processing plant will eventually bring more than 300 upscale apartment units and a variety of resort style amenities to the property.
WBTM
Texas Roadhouse Interested in Opening in Danville
Texas Roadhouse rolls could be coming to Danville in the future. Social media chatter exploded on Friday when a photo shared by Kirk Whitt revealed that Texas Roadhouse is looking for a Managing Partner/General Manager for a Danville location. The post was shared over 700 times as residents of Danville...
WSET
'There is a remedy:' Martinsville superintendent speaks on scores from new NAEP report
(WSET) — A new national report shows fourth and eighth graders fell behind in reading. It also shows the largest decline ever in math. Scores also dropped here in Virginia, according to the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). Martinsville Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Zebedee Talley, a former...
Franklin News Post
Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
WSLS
Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
Talking Turkey: Will there be enough birds for Thanksgiving in Virginia?
HARDY, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to turkey availability for this Thanksgiving, there have been some doom and gloom stories. However, agriculture business experts say there should be enough supply, though prices will be higher this year. The reason? Avian flu outbreaks in the midwest have affected the number of fresh turkeys available, though […]
Franklin News Post
School board selects firm for superintendent search
The Franklin County School Board has selected the Virginia School Board Association to assist with the search for the division’s new superintendent. VSBA helped the division with its last superintendent search in 2020. Franklin County Public Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs, who took the job over from Mark Church near the end of 2020, recently announced that she will not seek a new contract after her current one ends June 30, 2023.
