floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis doubles down on diss of ’70s and ’80s construction
Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to offer post-storm critiques of bygone eras of Florida construction, again condemning builds from the 1970s and ’80s. DeSantis was in Marathon Friday, where he redoubled attacks on how builds from that era held up compared to sturdier stock from other periods. The Governor extolled...
Email insights: Florida Democrats claim Ron DeSantis is ‘terrified’ of Donald Trump
Democrats spotlight DeSantis' debate dodge. With less than two weeks until votes are counted, the Florida Democrats have their eye on 2024. A new email from the party Thursday, framed as a reaction to this week’s gubernatorial debate, contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis is “terrified” of former President Donald Trump, amid new suggestions that tensions continue between Trump and his endorsed candidate four years ago.
Medical board members have Gov. DeSantis’ back financially and on gender-affirming care
The boards did not restrict adults from receiving gender-affirming care. The two Florida medical boards weighing whether to impose rules dealing with gender-affirming care include members who have made large donations to Gov. Ron DeSantis, as well as other Republicans. It’s not unusual for appointees to boards in state government,...
Number of Republican ballots already cast now exceeds Democratic votes in Florida
RPOF Chair Joe Gruters said the party's 'turnout machine is working.'. The number of registered Republicans who already voted ahead of Florida’s Nov. 8 election now exceeds that of Democrats. Fresh Take Florida’s tracking database showed by 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, Republicans overtook Democrats. At that point,...
Florida Chamber poll: Ron DeSantis over Charlie Crist by double-digits
Cabinet races show a similar GOP surge. The final Florida Chamber poll of the 2022 race for Governor shows a commanding lead for incumbent Ron DeSantis. DeSantis is up 11 points over Democrat Charlie Crist, 53% to 42%. The Governor is especially strong with Hispanic voters, 59% of whom prefer DeSantis. No-party voters also prefer DeSantis, 54% to 37%.
Ashley Moody spotlights Sheriff endorsements in new ad
Florida's Top Cop touts Sheriffs' backing. Attorney General Ashley Moody is spotlighting endorsements from Sheriffs throughout the state in one of her latest ads. Moody’s campaign claims endorsements from 95% of the Sheriffs in the state. The spot, which will be seen across the majority of the state’s media markets, incorporates many names familiar to those who follow state politics.
Prediction market moves further toward Ron DeSantis, Marco Rubio
Investors are saying yes to GOP incumbents. Good news abounds for the re-election prospects of Florida’s most high-profile Republicans on this year’s ballot. Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio both appear poised to cruise to re-election, assuming one prediction market’s action is a meaningful indicator.
Credit union group banks on Jimmy Patronis re-election
'He has shown his ability to keep Florida in a healthy fiscal state.'. Credit unions are backing the re-election of CFO Jimmy Patronis. The League of Southeastern Credit Unions is endorsing Patronis for his second elected term as CFO, lauding him for keeping Florida creditworthy. President Samantha Beeler said the...
Poll: Marco Rubio holds double-digit lead over Val Demings in ‘red state’ Florida
‘Florida has become a red state, it will likely take an exceptionally weak Republican candidate for Democrats to win statewide — and Rubio is not a weak candidate.’. Add another poll to a growing list of surveys showing U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio comfortably leading his Democratic challenger, U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Orlando. And this one shows him ahead by double digits.
New poll: Ron DeSantis’ margin of victory widening over Democratic rival
Polling ended one hour after lone gubernatorial debate ended. A new poll shows Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis winning a second term by a margin of victory that keeps getting wider over the Democratic nominee. The survey from the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Laboratory shows DeSantis getting 55%...
Direct mail roundup: Super PAC slams Anna Paulina Luna for ‘dangerously extreme’ views
The race between Lynn and Luna is expected to be tight. A new ad slamming Republican congressional candidate Anna Paulina Luna for “dangerously extreme” views will be hitting mailboxes in Pinellas County this week, promoting Democratic opponent Eric Lynn ahead of the November General Election. The Progress Pinellas...
Halloween is brought to you by these Florida lobbyists and political associations
Boys and girls of every age, wouldn’t you like to see something strange? Come with us and you will see this, our town of lobbying. Our apologies to Danny Elfman, but the title track from a movie about two worlds colliding is the perfect fit for our annual rundown of how the men and women working in The Process are helping you enjoy one of the best holidays of the year: Halloween.
Last Call for 10.26.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Since his debate against Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday, Charlie Crist has raised more than half a million dollars, according to the Democrat’s campaign.
Poll: Ashley Moody holds double-digit lead in re-election bid
UNF has Aramis Ayala down 50% to 36%. Florida’s Attorney General is on her way to re-election, according to a poll released Wednesday. The survey from the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Laboratory shows Republican Ashley Moody, a former prosecutor and judge from Plant City seeking a second term as AG, receiving 50% support. Moody’s Democratic challenger, Aramis Ayala, a former State Attorney from Orlando, drew just 36%. An additional 13% didn’t know who they would back.
Florida Cat Fund estimates $10B Hurricane Ian loss
'When you make changes to the Cat Fund to increase our obligations then this situation would change ... anything that increases our obligations or makes us pay out quicker could deplete our resources.'. Estimates from the Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund, or Cat Fund, approved by its board of directors Wednesday...
FEMA, Gov. DeSantis reach deal to speed up debris removal in areas hard-hit by Ian
State officials also announced new programs for debris removal and housing assistance for Ian victims. Contractors hired by the state and federal government to remove debris left by Hurricane Ian in hard-hit areas can now be reimbursed for removing wreckage from private and commercial property, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced. The...
Duke Energy commits $600K for families facing hardship
'We realize that we can do so much more together than alone.'. Duke Energy Florida is dedicating $600,000 to 10 Florida-based assistance programs to help customers in need cover household expenses as increasing living expenses continue to burden individuals. That contribution is in addition to the $100,000 Duke Energy Florida...
Duke Energy seeks $56M annual savings for customers
If approved, residential rates would decrease $1.90 per 1,000 kilowatt-hours beginning in January. Duke Energy Florida wants to return $56 million dollars annually to ratepayers through decreased electric costs for customers. That’s the amount the company is saving as a result of corporate tax relief achieved under the Inflation Reduction...
Personnel note: FACHC picks Jonathan Chapman as next CEO
The Florida Association of Community Health Centers has selected Jonathan Chapman as its next President and CEO, effective Dec. 1. In his new role, Chapman will work to further FACHC’s mission of safeguarding the stability of the state’s Community Health Centers and ensuring equitable access to primary care for all Floridians.
What Halloween decoration has Florida under its spell?
That high spirits accompany Halloween is no surprise — about 84% of Americans say they are big fans of 'spooky season.'. As Halloween creeps closer, Floridians have been bewitched by one decoration in particular. A recent report from Lombardo Living found that Floridians are under the spell of witches...
