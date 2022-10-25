Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sister Teresa Margaret Toups, O. Carm.
Sister Teresa Margaret Toups, O. Carm. returned to God October 25, 2022. She was 83 years old and in the 64th year of her religious profession. Sister Teresa Margaret, born Geraldine Marie Toups in Maurice, LA on February 16, 1939, is the youngest of six children of the late Ernest Toups, Sr., of Vermillion Parish, LA and Marie Simonia Toups of Youngsville, LA. She entered Carmel in 1955 and professed first vows in 1958. Sister attended Central Grammar Elementary and Mount Carmel in Lafayette, LA, and graduated from Mount Carmel Academy, New Orleans, LA. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from St. Mary’s Dominican College, New Orleans. Sister did post-graduate work at Notre Dame University, the University of Dayton, and Loyola University. She celebrated her 60th Jubilee in 2018.
Clara Elizabeth Johnson Landry
ABBEVILLE – Funeral service for Clara Elizabeth Johnson Landry is scheduled for Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary Congregational Church – 213 S. Louisiana Street-- with burial in St. Paul Cemetery. Pastor Kevin Williams will officiate the service. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M....
100-years-old: Domingue takes life ‘one day at a time’
What do you do when you turn 100? You celebrate with your children, of course. And that is what Jeanne Hebert Domingue did on her milestone birthday. Domingue celebrated with her five children at Woodbriar Assisted Living in Maurice. She is not surprised to reach the 100-year mark because she...
Cowboys Night Club catches fire
Cowboys Night Club, located on Ambassador Caffery Parkway, caught on fire Saturday afternoon.
Escaped Mississippi inmate found in Acadia Parish
The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO) has arrested a Mississippi inmate who escaped and stole a police vehicle.
Abbeville can’t dig way out of big hole, falls to SMSH
The St. Martinville Tigers took advantage of a couple of short field situations to build a big halftime lead and held off a second-half comeback try by the Abbeville Wildcats to remain unbeaten in District 5-3A action Thursday night at Wildcat Stadium in Abbeville. The Tigers (5-4 overall, 3-0 district)...
Arrest made in fatal Lafayette hit-and-run on West Congress Street
A man has been charged with a felony for leaving the scene of a fatal crash that happened October 17 on West Congress Street.
DAVID JOSEPH BUDD JR.
David Joseph Budd Jr., 61, a resident of Morgan City, died Thursday, Oct. 19, 2022. He is survived by his mother, Ramona Ray; a sister, Debra Budd; a son, Daniel Budd; two daughters, Rachelle Budd and Rebecca David; and nine grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, stepson...
One killed in head-on collision in St. Mary Parish
Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that one person was killed in a head-on collision, Sunday, in Morgan City.
Lafayette fire, police on scene of apartment fire on Eraste Landry Road
The Lafayette Fire Department responded to an apartment fire late Thursday on Eraste Landry Road.
Lafayette mom seeks closure after losing only child in hit-and-run
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) It has been three months since the death of Christopher Smith, 37 of Lafayette. Police found his body on West Gilman Rd. His mother, Sheryl Scott, says it has been hard on the family and she wants justice for her only child. “I literally don’t sleep at night because it’s like so […]
Abbeville men wanted on three counts of attempted first degree murder
Abbeville police said they have secured arrest warrants for two men wanted on three counts of attempted first degree murder.
Man arrested in fatal Saturday shooting in Opelousas
An Opelousas man was arrested Wednesday night on a murder charge related to a fatal Saturday shooting. Easton Shelvin Jr., 23, of Opelousas, was arrested on a count of second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Ryan’ Trayvian Darby of Abbeville, who was shot and killed around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Academy Street, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office: Man charged with molestation of a juvenile
A man has been arrested after allegedly having inappropriate sexual contact with an underage relative, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office (EPSO).
Lafayette Business is Asking for the Community's Help
Caroline & Company posted on their Facebook page yesterday that they needed help from the community.
LPSO: Inmate escapes from Lafayette General
Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Valerie Ponseti, confirmed that an inmate escaped from Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center Monday evening.
Lafayette woman shot in face by ex-boyfriend seeking help with medical expenses
A Lafayette woman describes the terrifying moment her violent ex-boyfriend shot her in the face
KAREN BOURGEOIS HEBERT
Karen Bourgeois Hebert, 61, a resident of Morgan City, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. She is survived by a daughter, Christen Brown of Morgan City; a brother, Robert Bourgeois of Morgan City; two sisters, Denise Davis of Norman, Oklahoma and Cheryl Johnson of Anchorage, Alaska; and a granddaughter.
This specialty meats store in Broussard has closed
Bosco's Specialty Meats has closed its Broussard location, owners announced on social media over the weekend. Owners Jeff and Laurie Venable opened the location in spring 2020 at 3101 U.S. 90 in the former Linx Specialty Meats just after opening a location between Opelousas and Port Barre. The Opelousas location...
Carencro Police search for missing teen
The Carencro Police Department are looking for a missing/runaway teen.
