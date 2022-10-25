ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WFMJ.com

Latest poll has Ryan leading Vance by four points

A new poll from Baldwin Wallace University has the latest data on where voters stand on the candidates and issues in Ohio. Data from this poll shows Valley Congressman, Tim Ryan leading against his Republican opponent, J.D. Vance by four points for the U.S. Senate race, which mirrors the margin of error.
WDTN

Ohio’s U.S. Senate race: Two polls show how close it remains

The video above is Sunday, Oct. 23 episode of NBC4’s political show “The Spectrum with Colleen Marshall” where both candidates and the latest polling are discussed. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Election Day draws closer, the U.S. Senate race in Ohio remains tight, according to two polls released Thursday, with one placing a candidate in the […]
Cleveland.com

No on Statewide Issue 2, denying noncitizens a local political voice: endorsement editorial

In 2019, the southwest Ohio village of Yellow Springs held a local referendum on whether the village’s 30 or so noncitizens could vote on local matters. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose stepped in at that point, directing the Greene County Board of Election not to register Yellow Springs noncitizens to vote.
WOWK 13 News

Ohio US Senate candidate keeps his lead in latest tracking poll

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that J.D. Vance’s higher polling percentage against Tim Ryan is within Cygnal’s margin of error. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With exactly two weeks until Ohioans elect their next U.S. Senator and a slate of other public officials, an independent poll of voters released Tuesday again placed […]
The Lantern

Strauss victims show opposition towards Republican Congressman Jim Jordan in midterm elections

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan has been ordered to appear on May 27 for a deposition in front of a committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Credit: John Kuntz. Victims of former Ohio State physician Richard Strauss who claim an Ohio congressman covered up sexual abuse have taken their fight to Ohio’s 4th Congressional District race between Democratic newcomer Tamie Wilson and incumbent Republican Rep. Jim Jordan.
wcbe.org

Statewide ballot issues will set rules on cash bail and on non-citizen voting

Voters will see two statewide issues in the November election which were placed on the Ohio ballot by state legislators through two joint resolutions, passed by a Republican-majority and with support from some Democratic lawmakers. Issue 1 would allow judges to consider public safety when setting the amount for cash...
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Flag Wave event will feature the famous Trump car

An event in Ohio this weekend will have the famous Trump car on display. The VOTE RED and Save America Flag Wave event will be held in Rayland at the Park and Ride on October 29 at 4:00 P.M The event’s Facebook page says it is a Pro-Freedom, Pro America, First Flag Waving Event to […]
wcbe.org

The issue of abortion and access marks a clear divide in Ohio's race for governor

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v Wade ruling that guaranteed legal abortion nationwide on June 24, the issue has become a key talking point in political races, though polls show the economy is still the top concern of voters. In a continuing series previewing the 2022 Ohio Elections from the Statehouse News Bureau, Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles takes a look at the role abortion is playing in the race for governor.
NBC4 Columbus

How to see your Ohio election ballot before you go to the polls

The video above is from the Sunday, Oct. 23 episode of NBC4’s political show “The Spectrum with Colleen Marshall.” COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Election Day is on the horizon and early voting has been underway — which means a number of questions might face Ohio voters, beyond having to pick their preferred candidates.  What’s on […]
Cleveland.com

Attorney General Dave Yost, election opponent Jeff Crossman trade attacks on abortion, redistricting

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Attorney General Dave Yost and Democratic opponent Jeff Crossman sparred about Ohio abortion law, redistricting powers, and battling corruption during an often-contentious endorsement interview Tuesday with the cleveland.com/The Plain Dealer editorial board. Crossman, an attorney and a state representative from Parma, accused Yost of “legal malpractice” for saying...
