Latest poll has Ryan leading Vance by four points
A new poll from Baldwin Wallace University has the latest data on where voters stand on the candidates and issues in Ohio. Data from this poll shows Valley Congressman, Tim Ryan leading against his Republican opponent, J.D. Vance by four points for the U.S. Senate race, which mirrors the margin of error.
Northeast Ohioan who crashed the Capitol Jan. 6 finally understands: ‘I was one of those morons:’ Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Christine Priola, an occupational therapist for Cleveland schools, wrote a 10-page letter explaining her motivation for participating in the Jan. 6 uprising -- and her remorse after. “I do not want people out there acting like morons. I was one of those morons,” she wrote to the...
Early Vote Figures in Ohio Paint a Muddled Picture
In-person voting is way up compared to 2018, but the decline in absentee ballot requests means only a modest increase overall
Ohio’s U.S. Senate race: Two polls show how close it remains
The video above is Sunday, Oct. 23 episode of NBC4’s political show “The Spectrum with Colleen Marshall” where both candidates and the latest polling are discussed. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Election Day draws closer, the U.S. Senate race in Ohio remains tight, according to two polls released Thursday, with one placing a candidate in the […]
No on Statewide Issue 2, denying noncitizens a local political voice: endorsement editorial
In 2019, the southwest Ohio village of Yellow Springs held a local referendum on whether the village’s 30 or so noncitizens could vote on local matters. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose stepped in at that point, directing the Greene County Board of Election not to register Yellow Springs noncitizens to vote.
Who’s Funding Ohio’s U.S. Senate Race Between J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan?
Outside Republican groups are pouring in gobs of money
Gubernatorial candidate makes campaign stop in Youngstown
Nan Whaley (D) says she plans to bring union middle-class paying jobs to Ohio through a new infrastructure bill if elected as Ohio's next governor.
Watch Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley sharply disagree in their only face-to-face appearance of the 2022 election
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine and former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley on Thursday met with the editorial board of Cleveland.com/The Plain Dealer for what likely will serve as the de facto debate for Ohio’s 2022 gubernatorial election. DeWine, the incumbent Republican, has declined invitations to publicly debate...
LaRose Counters Voter Misinformation Being Spewed by Deniers Group
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – If you know someone who has told you they are planning to take their completed absentee ballot to their voting precinct on Election Day, you’ll want to inform them that they can’t do that. Secretary of State Frank...
Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley sharply disagree in their only face-to-face meeting: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Gov. Mike DeWine and his opponent, Democrat Nan Whaley, squared off Thursday in their only face-to-face (virtual) meeting during the 2022 election campaign. We’re talking about their statements on abortion, gun control and redistricting on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our...
Ohio US Senate candidate keeps his lead in latest tracking poll
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that J.D. Vance’s higher polling percentage against Tim Ryan is within Cygnal’s margin of error. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With exactly two weeks until Ohioans elect their next U.S. Senator and a slate of other public officials, an independent poll of voters released Tuesday again placed […]
Strauss victims show opposition towards Republican Congressman Jim Jordan in midterm elections
U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan has been ordered to appear on May 27 for a deposition in front of a committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Credit: John Kuntz. Victims of former Ohio State physician Richard Strauss who claim an Ohio congressman covered up sexual abuse have taken their fight to Ohio’s 4th Congressional District race between Democratic newcomer Tamie Wilson and incumbent Republican Rep. Jim Jordan.
Statewide ballot issues will set rules on cash bail and on non-citizen voting
Voters will see two statewide issues in the November election which were placed on the Ohio ballot by state legislators through two joint resolutions, passed by a Republican-majority and with support from some Democratic lawmakers. Issue 1 would allow judges to consider public safety when setting the amount for cash...
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost clears $15 minimum wage proposal for next steps to get on ballot as constitutional amendment
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Friday OK’d a petition seeking to amend Article II of the Ohio Constitution and set the state’s minimum wage at $15 an hour in 2028, clearing an early hurdle in proponents efforts to put the amendment on the ballot.
Ohio Flag Wave event will feature the famous Trump car
An event in Ohio this weekend will have the famous Trump car on display. The VOTE RED and Save America Flag Wave event will be held in Rayland at the Park and Ride on October 29 at 4:00 P.M The event’s Facebook page says it is a Pro-Freedom, Pro America, First Flag Waving Event to […]
The issue of abortion and access marks a clear divide in Ohio's race for governor
After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v Wade ruling that guaranteed legal abortion nationwide on June 24, the issue has become a key talking point in political races, though polls show the economy is still the top concern of voters. In a continuing series previewing the 2022 Ohio Elections from the Statehouse News Bureau, Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles takes a look at the role abortion is playing in the race for governor.
Polls showing vastly different results for Ohio senate, governor race
DAYTON — Two weeks from now election results will be rolling in. We will be learning who will lead Ohio for the next four years from the Governor’s office and in Washington as U.S. Senator. These two statewide races have candidates from the same two parties, but polls...
How to see your Ohio election ballot before you go to the polls
The video above is from the Sunday, Oct. 23 episode of NBC4’s political show “The Spectrum with Colleen Marshall.” COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Election Day is on the horizon and early voting has been underway — which means a number of questions might face Ohio voters, beyond having to pick their preferred candidates. What’s on […]
Attorney General Dave Yost, election opponent Jeff Crossman trade attacks on abortion, redistricting
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Attorney General Dave Yost and Democratic opponent Jeff Crossman sparred about Ohio abortion law, redistricting powers, and battling corruption during an often-contentious endorsement interview Tuesday with the cleveland.com/The Plain Dealer editorial board. Crossman, an attorney and a state representative from Parma, accused Yost of “legal malpractice” for saying...
