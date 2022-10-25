Read full article on original website
Is ‘Terrifier 2’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It’s officially spooky season so that means the Super Bowl for horror movie fans has commenced. And what better way to celebrate than to watch the new clown-slasher-sequel, Terrifier 2?. When we last saw Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton), he had mutilated the sole survivor Victoria (Samantha Scaffidi)...
The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'From Scratch'
A paranormal reality show and multiple mystery series are also trending on the streaming service.
'Girls5eva' Rescued by Netflix for Season 3
The band is getting back together! Girls5eva is headed to Netflix. The musical comedy, which streamed on Peacock for its first two seasons, has officially been picked up for season 3, Netflix announced Thursday. The move comes as a bit of a surprise, as Deadline reports Girls5eva was quietly canceled at Peacock after the second season wrapped in June.
Never Let Me Go TV series coming to FX and Hulu
Viola Prettejohn, Tracey Ullman and Kelly Macdonald are set to front the latest adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro's 2005 novel
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
Brendan Fraser Supported By His Partner At ‘The Whale’ Premiere
Brendan Fraser was recently supported by his partner Jeanne Moore at the UK premiere of his newest film The Whale, which has already received rave reviews. The two were attending the seventh day of the BFI London Film Festival. This isn’t the first time Jeanne has made a public appearance...
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Star Reveals Jerry Bruckheimer Apologized to Her For On-Set Experience
One of the most popular live-action franchises in the history of the Walt Disney Company is Pirates of the Caribbean. The films starred Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, Jack Davenport, and Kevin McNally. While the first three films in the franchise were the most popular, there are a total of 5 films — The Curse of the Black Pearl, Dead Man’s Chest, At World’s End, On Stranger Tides, and Dead Men Tell No Tales. There is even talk that Disney has an untitled Pirates of the Caribbean 6 in the works.
Matt Reeves Reportedly Developing The Batman Spinoffs Focused on Villains
Matt Reeves is at work on a sequel to The Batman, but he’s also reportedly developing spinoffs for members of the Dark Knight’s rogues gallery. THR reports that Reeves, who wrote and directed the 2022 DC Films hit, is “quietly” meeting with writers and directors in order to build out movies focused on Batman villains.
Twister Sequel Twisters in the Works 26 Years Later with The Revenant Screenwriter
Twister, starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton, was a box office hit when it debuted back in 1996 A sequel to 1996's Twister is on its way. PEOPLE confirmed that Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are working on a follow-up, titled Twisters, 26 years after Twister hit theaters. Mark L. Smith, who wrote 2015's The Revenant, has signed on to write the sequel, with Jurassic World Dominion producer Frank Marshall producing. Twister starred Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton and became a hit earning over $494 million at...
Antonia Thomas & Craig Roberts To Lead Apple TV+ British Insomniac Comedy Series ‘Still Up’ From ‘I May Destroy You’ Producer Various Artists
EXCLUSIVE: Antonia Thomas, former fan favorite on The Good Doctor, and Red Oaks’ Craig Roberts are leading an Apple TV+ British comedy series about insomniacs from I May Destroy You producer Various Artists Limited. Still Up follows the exploits of Lisa (Thomas), an impulsive and free-spirited aspiring illustrator whose questions over her daughter’s future start keeping her up at night, and the socially anxious yet gifted journalist Danny, played by Roberts. The pair have no secrets, except their feelings for each other, and while the world sleeps they spend their long nights talking despite never meeting. Thomas played Dr....
Streaming Shocker: ‘Girls5eva’ Moves To Netflix From Peacock For Season 3
The band has a new home: Girls5eva is moving to Netflix from rival streamer Peacock for its third season. The move is a shock as it’s one of the first original series to move between rival streaming services but Deadline hears that the Tina Fey-produced series was actually canceled at Peacock before Netflix swooped in to save it. Although the comedy series, which stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps and Paula Pell, has been well received critically and was arguably the closest thing to an awards contender that the streamer had, Girls5eva wasn’t one of its most-watched shows and didn’t...
Netflix cancels new show from The Office and King of the Hill writers
Bad Crimes has been locked up for good
'Sausage Party' stars reunite for sequel series
An adult animated series based on the 2016 film, "Sausage Party," is now in production and expected to stream on Prime Video in 2024.
‘1923’: Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Gets Premiere Date On Paramount+
We knew it was coming in December and now we know when. 1923, Taylor Sheridan’s anticipated Yellowstone prequel series will debut Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and will premiere the following day on Monday, December 19 on Paramount+ in the UK and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The next installment of the Sheridan franchise introduces a new generation of Duttons. Led by Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, the limited series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic...
‘Sausage Party’ Spinoff Series ‘Foodtopia’ Ordered at Prime Video
Prime Video has ordered a new animated series, Sausage Party: Foodtopia, based on the 2016 animated feature film, from Annapurna Television, Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios, and Point Grey Pictures. The series will exclusively premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories in 2024. Plot details for...
Celebrity Game Show Unceremoniously Canceled
Game shows — and especially game shows with celebrities — have become a mainstay on broadcast and cable TV, but now there will be one less star-studded competition on the air. Arena, the competitive game show that saw celebrities team up with WWE Superstars in madcap series of challenges, is now canceled. The cancellation comes with the entire shutdown of G4TV, which produced the program in partnership with WWE.
DC’s Future at HBO Max Is Uncertain at Best
Since August, there has been speculation about HBO Max’s future, particularly in relation to the upcoming and ongoing DC projects. Warner Bros. Discovery made headlines over the summer after the cancelations of the nearly-completed $90 million feature film Batgirl, based on the DC character, and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, a follow-up to 2020’s Scoob. HBO Max then continued those headlines by removing dozens of shows and movies, both quietly and not so quietly, and more cuts may be coming as the company plans to merge its two streaming services—HBO Max and Discovery+—by the summer of 2023.
‘Green Lantern’ HBO Max Series Shifts Focus; Showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith Exits
HBO Max’s Green Lantern series, which has been in development since 2019, is undergoing a creative overhaul. DC and HBO Max have decided they want to go in a different direction for the Green Lantern series, which has been in development since 2019, sources tell Deadline. The focus will shift from Guy Gardner and Alan Scott, and will now revolve around John Stewart, one of DC’s first Black superheros and one of the longest-serving Green Lanterns. Additionally, writer-showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith has opted not to stay with the new project, but Berlanti Productions remains attached via its overall deal with WBTV. Finn Wittrock...
Green Lantern Shakeup Causes More DC Drama at HBO Max
HBO Max’s Green Lantern TV series from Greg Berlanti is being redeveloped, according to The Hollywood Reporter. John Stewart, one of DC’s first Black superheroes, will be the focus of the drama instead of Guy Gardner and Alan Scott, with Finn Wittrock and Jeremy Irvine attached to play the respective Green Lanterns. Neither Wittrock nor Irvine are currently attached to the project.
