Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
14news.com
Sunny today, rain returns this weekend
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Plenty of sunshine in the forecast today, but we are tracking rain for the weekend that will linger into Halloween. There are a few clouds overhead this morning with temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to the low to mid 40s. Those clouds will clear early on, and today will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will quickly climb out of the 40s and through the 50s during the first half of the day, reaching the low 60s around lunchtime before topping out in the upper 60s this afternoon.
2022 Halloween Weather Conditions in the Evansville Area
Before you and the kiddos head out to trick or treat in the Evansville area, here's what you might expect when it comes to the weather on Halloween. As you know Halloween is coming up on Monday, October 31st. Hopefully, by now you have your costumes purchased, or at the very least, have an idea about what everyone will be dressing up as. The kiddos are probably all kinds of excited to be walking around the neighborhoods to go door to door to collect candy. Of course, the only thing that might stop them would be Mother Nature. When it comes to their costumes, will they be a little too cold? Will they need to carry an umbrella? Or will everything weather-wise be perfect for trick or treating? Let's find out!
14news.com
Owensboro Street Dept. declaring ‘War on Potholes’
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In preparation for cold weather and the difficulty in obtaining hot asphalt mix for pothole repair work, the Owensboro Street Department will launch a “War on Potholes” starting October 31 through November 11. During these two weeks, the public is being asked to call...
Lane closures on Highway 41 start Thursday
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a lane of Highway 41 North is scheduled to close on Thursday night.
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Section of Oak Hill to be resurfaced Monday & Tuesday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - County officials say the multi-lane section of Oak Hill Road from Lynch Road to approximately Elmridge Drive will be partially milled and resurfaced. The work is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Officials say the road will not be closed, but delays in...
Evansville BPW approves contract to repair Bob Jones Way
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Board of Public Works approved a $148,000 contract on Thursday to begin work to repair Bob Jones Way in downtown Evansville. Bob Jones Way has been closed since a water main break on September 23. The contract will only repair the water main break and get the road open. It […]
vincennespbs.org
Wind likely played a role in Monday house fire
The Steen Township Fire Department says wind played a major role in a Monday house fire. First City News spoke with the Steen Township Fire Department’s Chief Tim Smith. He says the state fire marshal’s office has been called in to investigate the fire that destroyed a home in Wheatland.
3,2,1 BOOM Watch Kentucky Bridge Implosion-It’s Awesome
It was the end of an era in one part of Kentucky as locals say goodbye to this 92-year-old bridge. We've got a video of the implosion and it's incredible. The SpotTsville Bridge is located on US Hwy 60 west heading into Henderson. It runs over the Green River and was built in 1930. For as long as I can remember the bridge was never a favorite of anyone. It was always super sketchy and scary to drive or ride over. It was a bit too narrow and looked like it could fall apart at any given moment.
14news.com
Lane of 41N to be closed Thursday in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - HMP&L will have the far right lane closed to traffic on Highway 41 Northbound, from the area north of Circle K to Stratman Road. It will be Thursday, October 27, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Officials say crews will be clearing brush for utility work.
14news.com
Newburgh residents wrap up spooky season at Downtown Newburgh Nights
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Businesses and shops stayed open late in Newburgh Friday night for Halloween fun during the Downtown Newburgh Nights event. Officials with Jennings Street Public House say the night included food from Lashbrooke’s Barbeque, Bruce Li and Sassy Sweets, and music on the deck from Lindsey Williams.
14news.com
Touchdown Live Scoreboard - Week 11
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron. We have 22 games on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday. Here’s a look at the game our crew will be following throughout the night:. Floyd...
Family has close encounter with RSV
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– A tristate family is urging parents to keep their sick kids at home after having a close encounter with RSV. Kelsey Schapker thought her 3-year-old daughter, Kendi, was developing a cold. “She had a fever, stomach ache, a runny nose, and congestion,” she says. When her Kendi’s fever spiked to 105, Schapker […]
14news.com
Dozens of double rainbow photos sent in by viewers
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several viewers spotted bright rainbows Tuesday in many parts of the Tri-State. It was in the evening around 5:30, and many even captured a double rainbow. The views came after our rainy day, and the position of the sun allowed for those bright colors to pop.
14news.com
Lilly King set for weekend competition in Toronto
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lilly King is back to racing in preparation for December’s World Championships. King will face off against many of the world’s best at the FINA World Cup stop in Toronto. That competition started on Friday and will run through the weekend until Sunday. On...
14news.com
Evansville restaurants battling staffing shortages, occasional closures
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses and restaurants across the country have struggled to keep themselves afloat, citing staffing issues, a lack of resources or even employee burnout. Those issues are still plaguing businesses in the Evansville area. Gerst Haus has been a staple...
Cannelton fire closes East SR 66
The Perry County Sheriff's Office announced an emergency closure on Monday night.
People get creative with hay bales in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Visitors to Mahr Park might notice an array of creative designs on a series of hay bales. Officials say the hay bales are a part of the Harvest Fest Event that the city has had for the last two years. A spokesperson says there is an application process for the hay bales […]
14news.com
Evansville man gifted with at-home wheelchair ramp following serious crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Aug. 27, a car sped through a stop sign, hitting Skip Chamberlain’s dump truck and flipping it on its side. Chamberlain’s dump truck hit a pole and he was rescued by first responders. After his story circulated on social media, an Evansville nonprofit...
Local bank moves into historic Evansville building
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A historic building in Evansville has a new tenant. Banterra Bank has moved into the old National City Bank building at the corner of Third and Main streets. Signs were put up October 26, and the newly remodeled loan office is on the second floor. The building was built in 1913 […]
14news.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi flip on SR 57 closes roadway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews are responding to a property damage crash on State Road 57 and Foundation Avenue. According to a social media post, a semi has flipped over on its side. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say the roadway is closed for clean up. They...
Comments / 0